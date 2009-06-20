3. What specific laws?
On the Environment:The Trump Administration Rolled Back More Than 100 Environmental Rules. Heres the Full List.
By NADJA POPOVICH, LIVIA ALBECK-RIPKA and KENDRA PIERRE-LOUIS UPDATED Jan. 20, 2021
Over four years, the Trump administration dismantled major climate policies and rolled back many more rules governing clean air, water, wildlife and toxic chemicals.
In all, a New York Times analysis, based on research from Harvard Law School, Columbia Law School and other sources, counts nearly 100 environmental rules officially reversed, revoked or otherwise rolled back under Mr. Trump.
More than a dozen other potential rollbacks remained in progress by the end but were not finalized by the end of the administrations term.
This is a very aggressive attempt to rewrite our laws and reinterpret the meaning of environmental protections, said Hana V. Vizcarra, a staff attorney at Harvards Environmental and Energy Law Program who has tracked the policy changes since 2018. This administration is leaving a truly unprecedented legacy.
The bulk of the rollbacks identified by the Times were carried out by the Environmental Protection Agency, which weakened Obama-era limits on planet-warming carbon dioxide emissions from power plants and from cars and trucks; removed protections from more than half the nations wetlands; and withdrew the legal justification for restricting mercury emissions from power plants.
At the same time, the Interior Department worked to open up more land for oil and gas leasing by limiting wildlife protections and weakening environmental requirements for projects. The Department of Energy loosened efficiency standards for a wide range of products.
In justifying many of the rollbacks, the agencies said that previous administrations had overstepped their legal authority, imposing unnecessary and burdensome regulations that hurt business.https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/climate/trump-environment-rollbacks-list.html