« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 378298 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6280 on: July 23, 2024, 11:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2024, 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.
Brilliant! What an ass hole. Limbaugh, not you, Schmidt. :)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6281 on: July 23, 2024, 11:58:55 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 23, 2024, 11:33:19 pm
Brilliant! What an ass hole. Limbaugh, not you, Schmidt. :)

Either way works, really.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,671
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6282 on: July 24, 2024, 12:55:26 am »
Quote from: jambutty on July 23, 2024, 11:15:13 pm
He was in a Rush.

political posts full of subdivisions
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,248
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6283 on: July 24, 2024, 04:28:10 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on July 24, 2024, 12:55:26 am
political posts full of subdivisions

Be cool or be cast out.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,068
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6284 on: July 24, 2024, 07:12:17 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on July 23, 2024, 11:04:37 pm
Exactly. He forgot to switch accounts before posting it seems.

The American Phil McNulty.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6285 on: July 24, 2024, 09:38:31 pm »
Since 2000, vice-presidential nominees typically have had a net-positive rating immediately following the convention, at plus 19 points. Vance, however, is polling at minus 6 points just one week after accepting the vice-presidential nomination and officially embarking on the campaign trail, the network found.

The freshman lawmaker's lower-than-normal approval ratings are not an anomaly, as Vance has long polled behind other Republicans.

Vance heavily underperformed in his 2022 Ohio Senate race, at least compared with how other Republicans performed in the state that year. Vance defeated his opponent, then-Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan, by only 6 percentage points. In comparison, Republican Gov. Mike DeWine crushed his Democratic opponent, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, by 25 percentage points in that same cycle.

"The JD Vance pick makes no sense from a statistical polling perspective," Harry Enten, a CNN political-data reporter, said.

Vice President Kamala Harris' team sent out a press release gloating about the numbers.

"We'd like to be the first to congratulate JD Vance on making history as the least popular VP pick, wellever," it said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/jd-vance-breaks-polling-records-in-the-worst-way/ar-BB1qySAi?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=aa4c7901d1c74b799ccab44867a61af0&ei=60
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,326
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6286 on: July 25, 2024, 09:52:46 am »
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6287 on: July 25, 2024, 10:29:09 am »
He's not a fantasist, just hand crafted.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,671
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6288 on: July 25, 2024, 11:33:57 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 25, 2024, 09:52:46 am
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.

Abuse your allusion...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6289 on: July 25, 2024, 07:14:08 pm »
Beshear becomes Harriss top attack dog against Vance
© Provided by News Nation

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) has become the top attack dog for Vice President Harris, the likely Democratic presidential nominee, against GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), ripping his regional rival as a phony and not one of us.

The barbs between Beshear and Vance, a rising GOP star recently chosen as former President Trumps running mate, come amid chatter about who could become Harriss vice presidential choice.

Beshear and Vance are from neighboring states, and their sparring centered on who is a real representative of Appalachia, a geographic area centered on the Appalachian Mountains that is a focus of much political and cultural history and mythmaking.

Asked on MSNBC whether hes open to being Harriss running mate, the Kentucky governor suggested hed at least listen to such a call  then went to bat.

I want the American people to know what a Kentuckian is and what they look like, because let me just tell you that JD Vance aint from here, Beshear told the network.

Vance responded by calling it very weird for Beshear to critique his origin story, Politico reported, claiming the Democrat inherited the governorship from his father.

Beshear, the son of former Kentucky Gov. Steve Beshear (D), hit back again on CNN, poking at the Ohio senators prior criticism of Trump and accusing him of grasping for straws in his swings against Harris and other Democrats. He also took a shot at Vances memoir, Hillbilly Elegy, which details the senators Middletown, Ohio, upbringing.

In a statement to The Hill, Vance spokesperson Taylor Van Kirk stressed that Vance grew up spending his summers in Appalachia and came from a poor family while arguing Beshear grew up with a silver spoon in his mouth thanks to his politician/lawyer daddy.
The back-and-forth comes as Beshear is seen as one of the top candidates to join Harriss ticket, along with Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly (D) and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D), with advocates pointing to the fact that he represents a state that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in both 2016 and 2020 as a core reason to choose him.

Beshears national profile started to rise after he won his reelection bid last year. Since then, he has been frequently spoken about as one of the partys future stars.

Its not shocking that he would end up on a VP shortlist, said Kentucky-based Democratic strategist Crimson MacDonald, the former chair of the Democratic Party in Campbell County, which she described as a linchpin county for Beshears first gubernatorial win. Its an obvious evolution.

Beshear would offer the Democratic ticket a very strong dichotomy against JD Vance, particularly given their Appalachian roots, she argued.

Beshear flipped the governorship blue in 2019, then scored a triumphant reelection win this past November, when he beat back a challenge from Trump-backed Daniel Cameron, himself seen as a budding star in the GOP. And while Biden has suffered dismal approval ratings in the Bluegrass State, Beshear has been ranked one of the most popular governors in the nation.

That could make him an attractive potential running mate for Harris as she seeks to pull support from the middle of a starkly polarized electorate.

Vance, a first-term senator and former Trump critic who jumped to the national stage with the success of his memoir, brings a younger perspective and loyal voice to Trumps ticket, though his state is already an easy win for Trump.

The former president selected Vance before the shake-up across the aisle, briefly teeing up a high-voltage, Vance-Harris showdown. Now, Harris will want to pick a running mate who can parry Vance in her stead.

With JD Vance being next door in Ohio, and theyve already had a little spat, that might be sort of interesting to sort of see how that actually plays out. I think that Beshear might be a perfect foil to JD Vance, said Dewey Clayton, a political science professor at the University of Louisville.

But stepping into the spotlight to strike at Vance was somewhat surprising for the governor, who has generally kept a relatively small national profile despite his growing clout, Clayton said. Its a possible sign that hes gearing up for a bigger move.

Oftentimes, the top of the ticket cannot have that sort of demeanor, and they leave that to the vice president to be the attack dog, Clayton said. So maybe hes realizing that hes going to have to do a little bit of that. Maybe he was doing a little auditioning.

Its in Beshears interest to to pick a little political slap fight with JD Vance and play to the home crowd of Kentucky while taking a little shot at Ohio, Buckeye State-based GOP strategist Mark Weaver said.

But observers are hesitant to suggest Harris would pick Beshear over a battleground-state candidate such as Kelly or Shapiro, and reports conflict over whether hes really in contention for her vice presidential pick.

The Hill reported earlier that Beshear was missing from a list of Democrats being vetted by the Harris campaign, and he told CNN on Monday that he hadnt received the call. But ABC News reported Tuesday that he was asked to submit materials.

Either way, Harris is on a tight schedule to make her selection, with just a month to go before the Democrats convention in Chicago and a little more than 100 days until Election Day.

Momentum is on our side when it comes to our vice presidential nominee, Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright said. However, for the sake of continuing to build and expand on our coalition, I think the sooner she makes a decision, I think the better.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/beshear-becomes-harris-s-top-attack-dog-against-vance/ar-BB1qCPxw?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=e31896fd18ad4e6ab8ba5711c2e718eb&ei=53
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6290 on: July 26, 2024, 07:06:26 pm »
This looks interesting:

Ex-DOJ prosecutor applauds proposed constitutional amendment to 'override' SCOTUS immunity ruling

© provided by AlterNet
On Thursday, July 25, Rep. Joe Morelle (D-New York) proposed a constitutional amendment designed to override the U.S. Supreme Court's controversial 6-3 immunity ruling in Trump v. the United States. And Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland)  a law professor known for his constitutional expertise  has signed on as one of the 49 co-sponsors.

In an article published by the conservative website The Bulwark the following day, law professor and former federal prosecutor Kimberly Wehle applauds Morelle's proposal.

"The amendment should be ratified," Wehle argues. "Short of adding justices to the Supreme Court willing to reverse the 63 immunity decision, it's the only way to save the country's foundational charter from autocratic ruin."

The law professor continues, "Although a constitutional amendment sounds like a radical impossibility, it's of course not without precedent. With over 10,000 amendments proposed since 1789, the document has been officially amended 27 times  most recently in 1992 to freeze changes in congressional salaries until the next election. Killing the Court's outrageous immunity decision should be the 28th."

Wehle has made no secret of her vehement disdain for the High Court's Trump v. the United States ruling, which said that U.S. presidents enjoy total immunity from criminal prosecution for "official" acts but not for "unofficial" acts.
However, she acknowledges that getting Morelle's proposed amendment added to the U.S. Constitution would be an uphill battle all the way.

"Ratification of a constitutional amendment repealing Trump v. U.S. would require supermajorities in both houses of Congress and among state legislatures," Wehle notes. "That kind of herculean support means that the amendment has no chance of getting through the Republican Party's entrenchment in authoritarianism."

Morelle's proposed amendment reads, "No officer of the United States, including the President and the Vice President, or a Senator or Representative in Congress, shall be immune from criminal prosecution for any violation of otherwise valid Federal law, nor for any violation of State law unless the alleged criminal act was authorized by valid Federal law, on the sole ground that their alleged criminal act was within the conclusive and preclusive constitutional authority of their office or related to their official duties."

Morelle's proposed amendment also states, "The President shall have no power to grant a reprieve or pardon for offenses against the United States to himself or herself. This amendment is self-executing, and Congress shall have the power to enact legislation to facilitate the implementation of this amendment."


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/ex-doj-prosecutor-applauds-proposed-constitutional-amendment-to-override-scotus-immunity-ruling/ar-BB1qG1r8?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=0d4999873c514f4ab98bc79b68442d1a&ei=28
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6291 on: July 26, 2024, 09:24:19 pm »
It's a nice idea but it will never pass. I think you need a supermajority of 67 in the Senate to make an amendment to the constitution. Democrats will never get the level of Republican support needed.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6292 on: July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on July 26, 2024, 09:24:19 pm
It's a nice idea but it will never pass. I think you need a supermajority of 67 in the Senate to make an amendment to the constitution. Democrats will never get the level of Republican support needed.

Theres a tiny tiny chance if Trump loses. The combination of him being too old to run again (and therefore the Republicans not caring as much if he goes to jail) and a Dem president they dont want to have immunity might sway some conservative politicians.

What do you mean what have I been smoking?
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6293 on: July 26, 2024, 11:07:06 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on July 26, 2024, 11:00:32 pm
Theres a tiny tiny chance if Trump loses. The combination of him being too old to run again (and therefore the Republicans not caring as much if he goes to jail) and a Dem president they dont want to have immunity might sway some conservative politicians.

What do you mean what have I been smoking?

We've seen with Roe vs Wade that this SCOTUS has no qualms overturning a precedent. I'm sure they can find a way to selectively rule that immunity only applies to Republican presidents - if only because only a Republican president will have it in their mind to break the law in the first place. So the Repugs in the senate will have little need or interest in a constitutional amendment.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,991
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6294 on: July 27, 2024, 09:10:43 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on July 25, 2024, 09:52:46 am
JD Vance has the whiff of George Santos about him. Sorry for that allusion.

The more I watch Vance in action, the more I'm starting to wonder if he'll still be on the ticket come November. Don't get me wrong, I get that playing to the gallery is part of the gig and understand he has to say a certain amount of dumb shit to score browny points with the voter base. I also get that a large portion of the shite he spews is curated for him by the campaign team

But there's something about JD that just doesn't quite add up for me. Like a new kid in the school yard, he seems to be trying way to hard to fit in with the cool kids. He also seems to lack the self awareness to recognise (a) when he's making a tit of himself (b) when to stop digging and walk things back. Neither of which bode well for someone who's supposed to appeal to the undecided section of the electorate

Say what you want about Mike Pence, but he at least helped to keep the moderates on board back in 2016. Vance on the other hand seems to be singing all the same bat shit crazy hymns as Trump, which doesn't really accomplish much other than add to the radicalisation of the already radicalised. That's fuck all use to Trump come voting day - something which I suspect hasn't gone unnoticed by Trump or his senior campaign managers. Republican's may be unscrupulous scumbags, but they're not stupid. There's a reason they've successfully elected more Presidents than Democrats have

I'm calling it now, don't be surprised if Vance gets Scaramucci'd before November!
« Last Edit: July 27, 2024, 09:13:38 pm by Billy The Kid »
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6295 on: July 27, 2024, 09:12:02 pm »
at the rate he's going, making it to August will be surprising.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,991
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6296 on: July 27, 2024, 09:16:37 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on July 27, 2024, 09:12:02 pm
at the rate he's going, making it to August will be surprising.

He's quite a dislikable little chode, isn't he?

Make's Mike Pence look like a regular type of guy

Mike fucking Pence like
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline cptrios

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,104
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6297 on: July 27, 2024, 10:50:11 pm »
Like plenty have said, Vance was a pick for a campaign that assumed it was going to win. I think he's got a 60-40 chance of staying on, mostly because the news cycle is short and all of these "Vance sucks" articles will likely be gone soonish. Trump's hatred of losers, losing, and weakness has put him in a big pickle here. He won't like Vance being the source of so much bad press, but he also won't like the embarrassment of ditching him. I think Jr. and the tech-villains might have been able to keep Trump walled off from some of the bad press, but having Doocy ask him if he was considering a change on Fox and Friends had to have been a real kick in the nuts.

Also, here's a sentence that is somehow a completely valid statement about a vice presidential candidate in 2024: It's kind of a shame that people are so focused on a fake story about Vance fucking a couch that they're distracted from a potentially real story about him watching dolphin bestiality porn.
Logged

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,991
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6298 on: July 27, 2024, 11:32:26 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on July 27, 2024, 10:50:11 pm
He won't like Vance being the source of so much bad press, but he also won't like the embarrassment of ditching him.

What makes you think he'd be embarrassed by it? It'd be absolutely nothing to him to ditch Vance. Sweet fuck all. In fact I wouldn't be surprised if Trump saw it as "great television" to boost his ratings

"I had to do it folks, I just had to do it. JD, he's a good guy, a great guy actually. Some are even saying he's the best Ohio Senator of all time, but sometimes you gotta make tough decisions. That's why you need me as president, and not the weak radical democrats, because I'm not afraid to say YOUR FIRED!!"

Trump doesn't know the meaning of the word embarrassment mate. That's the folly of it all really. For all Vance's obsequious arse-lickery the truth is Trump wouldn't think twice about wiping his arse with him and tossing him on the scrap heap

I mean, if he had no problem doing it to former FBI Directors, Army Generals and National Security Advisors then why would he give a flying fuck about a dweeb like Vance? I'm calling it now - Vance doesn't make it to November



« Last Edit: July 27, 2024, 11:37:19 pm by Billy The Kid »
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6299 on: Yesterday at 12:12:57 am »
Trump can make outrageous statements and get away with it. Vance can't. And there's no going back now. Trump can't ditch Vance - he's stuck with  him.

But let's face it, Vance is the least of America's worries. Defeat Trump and Vance is irrelevant. And Vance may be pivotal in Trump's defeat.                                                                       
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,761
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6300 on: Yesterday at 12:48:22 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July 27, 2024, 11:32:26 pm
I'm calling it now - Vance doesn't make it to November

Quote from: Billy The Kid on July 27, 2024, 09:10:43 pm
I'm calling it now, don't be surprised if Vance gets Scaramucci'd before November!

how many times are you gonna be "calling it" on this page?

we get it, you can stop now.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,567
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6301 on: Yesterday at 02:21:33 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on July 27, 2024, 09:10:43 pm
I'm calling it now, don't be surprised if Vance gets Scaramucci'd before November!

Appropriate you should mention The Mooch, who had been saying all along on the TRIP-US podcast that Trump would definitely pick a straight white man who offers nothing but a parroting of Trump's most bigoted and divisive views, because Trump would never accept the idea that he needs any help winning the presidency. It has to be entirely about him.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6302 on: Yesterday at 02:28:36 am »
Trump also needs someone who can run the day to day mundane shit and deal with the Senate, because he can't do any of it.

Vance would have the worst job in the world.  Credit for nowt and blame for everything.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,872
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6303 on: Yesterday at 11:53:28 am »
I'm guessing prior to 2016 Trump didn't have the influence within the party to make all of his own decisions, so others were able to surround him with semi-capable people and somewhat guide him. He's since spent his time consolidating power and now gets to make the big boy calls and it's not working out so well for him.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6304 on: Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm »
The only way Vance can realistically be dropped is if he caves into pressure from Trump and others to withdraw. But he would need a good reason because not all states would allow it. And the closer it gets to the election the harder it becomes, because ballots start getting printed.

It really does seem to me that Biden deliberately waited for the RNC to conclude before stepping aside, once the Trump ticket was locked in.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jDyuFz1ReGA&amp;t=392s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jDyuFz1ReGA&amp;t=392s&amp;ab_channel=BrianTylerCohen</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6305 on: Yesterday at 03:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:42:38 pm
It really does seem to me that Biden deliberately waited for the RNC to conclude before stepping aside, once the Trump ticket was locked in.
I think you are overthinking it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,230
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6306 on: Yesterday at 04:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:44:47 pm
I think you are overthinking it.

Nah. I know what overthinking is, and this ain't it. The timing was probably down to Biden's advisers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,567
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6307 on: Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm »
I agree, to an extent. I doubt Biden planned this from a long way back, he surely had every intention to carry on before the debates and for a while after, but once the decision was made I think it's likely they held back a few days/weeks to ensure maximum momentum shift.
Logged

Offline oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,292
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6308 on: Today at 12:18:15 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 11:51:02 pm
I agree, to an extent. I doubt Biden planned this from a long way back, he surely had every intention to carry on before the debates and for a while after, but once the decision was made I think it's likely they held back a few days/weeks to ensure maximum momentum shift.
Yeah.  I don't think there was any long term plan but where only talking days here,  he couldn't just spring it on Kamala Harris, am sure he gave her ample warning to prepare her response as well so imagine the decision was made a few days earlier, which would be around the time the Republican Convention was coming to a end, I wouldn't be surprised if he had made the decision a few days earlier and sat on it while the Republican convention was dominating the news.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,979
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6309 on: Today at 02:26:58 am »
GRAUNIAD

Imagine an old man sitting by himself in a dingy all-night diner in downtown Washington. He has his back to the window, shoulders hunched, like the customer in Nighthawks, Edward Hoppers famous painting. Joe  for the old mans name is Joe  looks tired and mournful. Perhaps hes thinking about what was, about what might have been. For him, its a nightmare.

Yet even if this really were the president, and even if the disgraced Secret Service allowed him so fanciful a private moment, Joe need not feel sad or alone. He has six months left in charge. On paper, hes still the worlds most powerful man. And he no longer has to worry about re-election, votes, polls or TV debates. Who cares now what pundits say?
Joe is free in ways he never has been since he first entered public life more than 50 years ago. Screw the Republicans. Screw Congress. Up to a point, he can do what he likes. Rather than fade into the shadows, mocked as a lame duck, Biden could yet have the final say, enjoy the last laugh, take it to the limit. Last Tango in Washington meets Last of the Summer Wine.

In November 1992, after losing to Bill Clinton, George HW Bush found himself in a similar position, although he had only two months left in office. Like Biden, Bush was a foreign policy nerd, and the president, not Congress, directs foreign policy. So, because he thought it was the right thing to do  but basically because he could  Bush, to widespread amazement, invaded Somalia.

Truth be told, it wasnt a big success. Americas military intervention in support of UN famine relief and nation-building fuelled the Somali civil war. It led to the battle of Mogadishu and the greatest US military humiliation since Vietnam. It saddled Clinton with a huge problem. Yet Bush had made his point. Prematurely write off a president at your peril.

Depleted though he appeared in last weeks trance-like Oval Office appearance, Biden still has time and leverage to frame Americas future and, to some degree, the worlds. Unexpected crises will arise, demanding action. Policy decisions could force his successors hand, be it Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, and change the course of history. Its a honeymoon in reverse.

A Gaza ceasefire, a Saudi-Israel compact and a Palestine-Israel two-state process are the glittering prizes

Will Biden seize the chance to further imprint and expand his legacy? In his TV address, he promised to press on with his domestic agenda: a stronger economy, lower living costs, civil rights. He stressed saving our democracy from the Trump menace. The idea of America lies in your hands, he said. We just have to keep faith and remember who we are.

Yet last weeks visit by Benjamin Netanyahu, Israels prime minister and war crimes suspect, was a forceful reminder that Biden has unfinished business in the Middle East. The visit came amid ongoing slaughter of Palestinian civilians in Gaza and followed the World Courts landmark ruling that Israels occupation and expropriation of Palestinian land are illegal and must end.

Will a belatedly emancipated Biden make amends for earlier mistakes? Significantly, Harris felt free to take a tougher line in her talks with Netanyahu. US recognition of a Palestinian state, which she hypothetically supports, if coupled with a pause in offensive weapons supplies to Israel, could change the entire Mideast dynamic.

Netanyahus demagogic speech to Congress cast the conflict with Hamas as part of wider proxy war with Iran, Americas most radical and murderous enemy. This was a typical bluster. Netanyahu has conveniently forgotten that Biden, when first elected, wanted to do a deal with Iran.

A more amenable president is taking office in Tehran this month. Biden, if he wished, could try again to revive the diplomatic pathway demolished by Trump. Saudi Arabia and Iran have already taken tentative steps. A Gaza ceasefire, a Saudi-Israel compact and a Palestine-Israel two-state process are the glittering prizes.

Biden has a last chance, too, to correct another glaring error  his failure to effectively confront Russia directly over its invasion of Ukraine. Vladimir Putin is impatient for Trumps return. He expects his fellow bullyboy to dump Ukraine and gift him a de facto victory.

That would be a disaster. Harris would surely support tougher action on Russia if Biden shows a lead. In the first instance, he should warn Putin that air, drone and missile attacks on civilian targets far beyond the frontlines must cease immediately  and, if not, will be repulsed by defensively deployed US and Nato air and sea forces. Its never too late to draw a red line.

Bidens legacy as a champion of democracy and the international rules-based order would be immensely fortified were he to initiate UN security council reform, speak up for universal human rights and revive global nuclear counter-proliferation efforts while he still can. Biden should and explicitly guarantee Taiwans defence.

Six months is not long to change the world. Doubly fortunate is he who gets a second chance. Some valedictory Biden political home-runs could help reduce the mountain of challenges, domestic and foreign, awaiting a President Harris. They could help stymie a returning Trump.

Most importantly, perhaps, in dangerous, divided times, Biden can still set the tone. Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy? he asked as he launched his long goodbye. Does character in public life still matter? The answer is a resounding yes  but amid the clamour of the advancing electoral storm, it requires repeating at regular intervals by a figure who commands respect.

Message to twilight Joe, brooding in the diner over his cold cup of coffee: its not quite over yet. America still needs you.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/opinion/last-tango-in-washington-how-sad-sidelined-joe-biden-may-yet-have-the-last-laugh/ar-BB1qJz7z?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=f72f21fa1fc14522a16ab8c0c622ab55&ei=29
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.
Pages: 1 ... 153 154 155 156 157 [158]   Go Up
« previous next »
 