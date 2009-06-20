« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 361933 times)

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,387
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6240 on: July 11, 2024, 05:19:48 pm »
Quote from: John C on July 10, 2024, 05:21:44 pm
No disrespect to you as a US citizen mate, you know your country more than I do, but I'm 100% certain you are wrong.

The landscape has never been more ideal for the group to implement such egregious policies if Trump gets elected. At least 3 of the people behind the group are former Trump advisors or peers, and we know he'd privately endorse everything about their ideologies for personal, vindictive and self-financing reasons. The Republicans have been overtaken by a radical group subservient to Trump and SCOTUS majority is complicit in the reduction of rights, supporting Trumps evil agenda and their own corrupt means so they won't give a fuck about any outcome.

Apparently Nicolle Wallace, anchor on MSNBC, is doing a regular update to monitor the progress of the plans of the group.
You need to be concerned mate also.

I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.

I certainly could be wrong, as you say. And it's something to monitor, for sure.

But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6241 on: July 11, 2024, 05:46:42 pm »
I wonder why they would ever even release the plan. The only people it would excite are the rabid MAGA crew that would vote Trump anyway, any normal American would be perturbed to say the least. It's only helped the Dems so far
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6242 on: July 12, 2024, 11:02:42 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 11, 2024, 05:46:42 pm
I wonder why they would ever even release the plan. The only people it would excite are the rabid MAGA crew that would vote Trump anyway, any normal American would be perturbed to say the least. It's only helped the Dems so far

The arrogance of the collective Dunning-Kruger effect. Some of these people actually think that this is whats best for the country and they are ones to implement it. As with the Nazis the zealots are more terrifying than the grifters.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,732
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6243 on: July 12, 2024, 12:36:40 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 11, 2024, 05:19:48 pm
I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.
But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.
I'd have agreed with you perhaps 10 years ago but the shift of US governance, the extreme right-wing ploy to infiltrate local and national government at every level and the unaccountable turmoil injected by a part corrupt and influenceable SCOTUS makes it all possible.
The only way to prevent it is to get out and vote in huge numbers for Democrat candidates.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6244 on: July 12, 2024, 02:12:07 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on July 11, 2024, 05:19:48 pm
I would say I'm of the thinking that the plan is too stupid, complicated, deeply flawed and deeply unpopular to implement on a widespread level.

I certainly could be wrong, as you say. And it's something to monitor, for sure.

But as of now, I don't believe this signals the end of the United States of America as we know it and the beginning of a Christo-Fascist-Christianist-Nazi state.

it doesn't signal the end ... it's the beginning of the end.

maybe they won't get 100% of P2025 done.  in fact pretty damned unlikely they wouldn't - in the short term.  I see it as a union-negotiations type thing.  ask for the moon but happy to get 50% of it.

developing a plan, most of which is quite executable in the short-term, is a good start.  and putting it out in public reinforces the fact that they are absolutely not fucking around and are confident they'll get more traction and support.
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,700
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6245 on: July 12, 2024, 07:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on July 11, 2024, 05:46:42 pm
I wonder why they would ever even release the plan. The only people it would excite are the rabid MAGA crew that would vote Trump anyway, any normal American would be perturbed to say the least. It's only helped the Dems so far

I read about Project 2025 last year. Has the media only just started reporting on it?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6246 on: July 12, 2024, 08:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 07:37:42 pm
I read about Project 2025 last year. Has the media only just started reporting on it?

Feel like it's only come on my radar in the last month or two, for whatever that's worth
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,732
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6247 on: July 12, 2024, 09:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on July 12, 2024, 07:37:42 pm
I read about Project 2025 last year. Has the media only just started reporting on it?
The Daily Beans podcast were highlighting this many months ago. It's beyond an existential threat to the US, it's fucking frightening. Hence me asking LSR why he thought it wasn't a major issue. It's serious shite that so far in this country we wouldn't have to take, we rebel & fight back and politicians generally respond. The Republicans and SCOTUS are going to protect that shit to unfortunately the death.
Get out in numbers and vote Democrats at every level.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6248 on: July 13, 2024, 01:18:46 am »
Looks like Meta is wanting to lift advertising revenue off the back off the upcoming election.

Quote
Meta lifts restrictions on Trumps Facebook and Instagram accounts
Guardrails that previously existed removed as Meta says voters should be able to hear from presidential nominees

Meta has removed previous restrictions on the Facebook and Instagram accounts of Donald Trump as the 2024 election nears, the company announced on Friday.

Trump was allowed to return to the social networks in 2023 with guardrails in place, after being banned over his online behavior during the 6 January insurrection. Those guardrails have now been removed.

In assessing our responsibility to allow political expression, we believe that the American people should be able to hear from the nominees for president on the same basis, Meta said in a blogpost, citing the Republican national convention, slated for next week, which will formalize Trump as the partys candidate.

As a result, Meta said, Trumps accounts will no longer be subject to heightened suspension penalties, which Meta said were created in response to extreme and extraordinary circumstances and have not had to be deployed.

https://www.theguardian.com/technology/article/2024/jul/12/meta-removes-restrictions-trump-instagram-facebook
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,915
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6249 on: July 13, 2024, 10:23:18 am »
Kevin McCarthy on Maher.

So slimy I'm amazed he didn't slide off his chair.
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,915
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6250 on: Yesterday at 11:13:57 am »
Logged
Learn, motherfucker.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,318
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6251 on: Yesterday at 12:34:32 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on July 13, 2024, 10:23:18 am
Kevin McCarthy on Maher.

So slimy I'm amazed he didn't slide off his chair.

What about McCarthy?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,387
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 12:27:45 am »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 