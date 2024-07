Even putting policy aside, just the rhetoric, constant needling and childish trolling of Trump had the country at each others throats. Every social division widened. If there was a way of tracking a populaceís levels of fear, anger, anxiety and hate im sure they would have skyrocketed during his term



It's always annoyed me to see liberals talk about Russia's election meddling as though its main goal was installing Trump as some sort of puppet. The entire point of all of those troll farms, hacking groups, etc. has always been to do exactly what you just described. Couldn't have worked better.(And no, I don't 'blame' Russia. They're not the ones who made us angry and ignorant enough to fall for their crap.)