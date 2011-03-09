« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 345424 times)

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,470
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 01:06:41 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:34:17 pm
Steve Bannon has to report to prison today to serve his 4 month sentence.

He'd roughly be getting out in the week before the election. That footage is going to be used by the MAGA crowd as a massive piece of propaganda.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,958
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 01:14:53 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:06:41 pm
He'd roughly be getting out in the week before the election. That footage is going to be used by the MAGA crowd as a massive piece of propaganda.
I doubt it will influence anyone to vote Trump who hasn't already decided to vote Trump.  you have to be a CT loon to think the Democrats are behind it and they will be voting Trump anyway. he broke the law, he was given a trial and a jury found him guilty.
Logged
@David__Osland
Leaving the European Union has completely destroyed the Conservative Party. If that doesn't qualify as a concrete Brexit benefit, what does?

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 03:34:22 pm »
Where are these lone gunmen when you really need one huh?
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,657
  • Truthiness
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 03:53:13 pm »
Mark Joseph Stern  @mjs_DC

🚨The Supreme Court rules that President Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for all "official acts" he took while in office. The vote is 63 with all three liberals dissenting.

Sotomayor, dissenting: Today's decision shields presidents from prosecution "for criminal and treasonous acts" and "makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.



***
I assume the 'unofficial acts' refers to his golf games, or some such shit.

Joe should just order his arrest now, as if the president orders his arrest and torture and execution, that's nice n legal.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:34:22 pm
Where are these lone gunmen when you really need one huh?
♫ Where have you gone, Lee Harvey Oswald, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you? ♫
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 03:59:47 pm »
The Supreme Court has ruled that the President is immune from prosecution for any official acts. 5 Republican appointed judges ruled for whilst the 3 Democrat appointed ones dissented.

Obviously rather concerning once Trump gets back in next year. It sounds like he could get away with having opponents taken out, enriching himself (again), shaking down foreign governments. The lot.

The flip side, and the law of unintended consequences (as far as the Trump cultists are concerned) is that the same rules apply to Biden for the next few months, so he could try and knacker the Trump campaign and call it an official act.  He pretty obviously wont though.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,912
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 04:00:28 pm »
Kip.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,058
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 04:08:42 pm »
Really terrible that.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,572
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 04:10:40 pm »
First thing for Biden to do is dissolve the Supreme Court :D
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6128 on: Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm »
After all this time I still dont get it.

Imagine tearing your whole country down for Donald fucking Trump.  Theres nothing to him.
 
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6129 on: Yesterday at 04:38:39 pm »
Official acts, if I were Biden, I'd be sorting his assassination, I'd also seriously be thinking about it if I were a member of NATO/5 Eyes.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,414
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6130 on: Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:53:13 pm
Mark Joseph Stern  @mjs_DC

🚨The Supreme Court rules that President Trump has "absolute immunity" from criminal prosecution for all "official acts" he took while in office. The vote is 63 with all three liberals dissenting.

Sotomayor, dissenting: Today's decision shields presidents from prosecution "for criminal and treasonous acts" and "makes a mockery of the principle, foundational to our Constitution and system of Government, that no man is above the law.


***
I assume the 'unofficial acts' refers to his golf games, or some such shit.

Joe should just order his arrest now, as if the president orders his arrest and torture and execution, that's nice n legal.
♫ Where have you gone, Lee Harvey Oswald, a nation turns its lonely eyes to you? ♫
Yeah. If Biden loses, he now has options.

If my naive understanding of Game Theory is correct, and if Biden loses the election, he has no real choice now but to take out Trump before the inauguration. That's what this decision now motivates and (arguably) necessitates. Extraordinary.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6131 on: Yesterday at 05:17:26 pm »
The supreme court, yet one more reason why all the new democracies over the last 100 years do not adopt a US style government.


The Senate, the electoral college and the SC make up the holy trinity of unrepresentative government.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6132 on: Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm »
Blimey, November just got even more existential.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,660
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6133 on: Yesterday at 05:22:33 pm »
When you look through history democracies rarely are overthrown, they are eroded away, as is happening now.
"It is important to emphasize that no single variable on its own is capable of
predicting democratic collapse. The findings show not only which variables are
related to the collapse of democracy, and in what hierarchical order, but that the
key to the demise of a democratic system is a combination of variables. The most
crucial variables are:

cleavages,
a malfunctioning economy,
unfavorable history,
governmental instability,
and foreign involvement.

If four of these negative factors
appear simultaneously, the democratic regime is almost doomed to collapse."

Diskin, A., Diskin, H. and Hazan, R.Y., 2005. Why democracies collapse: The reasons for democratic failure and success. International Political Science Review, 26(3), pp.291-309.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,956
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6134 on: Yesterday at 05:24:14 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
Yeah. If Biden loses, he now has options.

If my naive understanding of Game Theory is correct, and if Biden loses the election, he has no real choice now but to take out Trump before the inauguration. That's what this decision now motivates and (arguably) necessitates. Extraordinary.

It does. Biden can claim Trump is a national security threat if Trump wins the election and have him imprisoned by the military. Motive doesn't count as evidence anymore. Biden can do it to members of the House, too, if he wins and they don't certify the election. This SCOTUS is fucking crazy. The fact that they left this decision so late means the lower courts can't parse out official from unofficial acts before the election. Biden has almost unlimited power right now.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,292
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6135 on: Yesterday at 05:54:24 pm »
Theres a lot of people very convinced that the traitor Trump is going to be the next president, obviously the conservative SCOTUS justices, but also elements of the media. Is the fix in?
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,144
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6136 on: Yesterday at 07:22:11 pm »
If recent history tells us anything, it's that Biden and the Democrats will just stand there looking gormless as the MAGAscum seize power.

Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6137 on: Yesterday at 07:24:32 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Yesterday at 05:24:14 pm
It does. Biden can claim Trump is a national security threat if Trump wins the election and have him imprisoned by the military. Motive doesn't count as evidence anymore. Biden can do it to members of the House, too, if he wins and they don't certify the election. This SCOTUS is fucking crazy. The fact that they left this decision so late means the lower courts can't parse out official from unofficial acts before the election. Biden has almost unlimited power right now.

Wonder can Biden now just postpone the election if he chooses, on the basis of Trump being a threat to democracy/national security or similar.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Most Negative poster on site, Moan, Moan, Moan, Liverpool are shite... Does he ever stop
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,867
  • SPQR
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6138 on: Yesterday at 07:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:22:11 pm
If recent history tells us anything, it's that Biden and the Democrats will just stand there looking gormless as the MAGAscum seize power.

This is exactly what they're going to do.
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6139 on: Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm »
If the President is now basically a Tudor king - lets have Biden get the secret service to imprison the 6 corrupt justices and re-run the decision. Sorted.

Mad they mad such a fuss about Mad King George only to eventually end up with Despotic King Donald.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,031
  • Red since '64
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6140 on: Yesterday at 11:13:02 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 07:34:17 pm
If the President is now basically a Tudor king - lets have Biden get the secret service to imprison the 6 corrupt justices and re-run the decision. Sorted.

Mad they mad such a fuss about Mad King George only to eventually end up with Despotic King Donald.

The world has historically thrown up despots, charlatans and crooks and given them leadership powers. Its a ludicrously long and inexplicable list, with some ghastly, murderous human beings on it. In the 20th century alone the levels of evil are staggering.

That a crook like Trump can con a huge number of U.S citizens into believing his lies is thus, in this context, explicable. That all the undeniable evidence of his misdemeanours throughout his life is somehow dismissed by his acolytes as deep state out to discredit him, is absurdly naive. And yet, here we are.

What a fucked up country. Who will save it?

If he becomes President in November, the States are truly fucked.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6141 on: Yesterday at 11:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:13:02 pm
The world has historically thrown up despots, charlatans and crooks and given them leadership powers. Its a ludicrously long and inexplicable list, with some ghastly, murderous human beings on it. In the 20th century alone the levels of evil are staggering.

That a crook like Trump can con a huge number of U.S citizens into believing his lies is thus, in this context, explicable. That all the undeniable evidence of his misdemeanours throughout his life is somehow dismissed by his acolytes as deep state out to discredit him, is absurdly naive. And yet, here we are.

What a fucked up country. Who will save it?

If he becomes President in November, the States are truly fucked.
along with all the countries who have been traditional allies.  all bets are off with these twats. the chaos will spread way beyond their borders.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,683
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6142 on: Yesterday at 11:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 04:27:31 pm
After all this time I still dont get it.

Imagine tearing your whole country down for Donald fucking Trump.  Theres nothing to him.
 

Its not just for Trump. This has been in the making for decades. Its effectively the end of democracy in America.  The Federalist Society and dark money have created this court to push through policies that dont have the support of the majority of the American people and also to create an effective monarchy for the next unscrupulous right wing President whether its Trump or the one after him.

The American people have been played. Theyve been solved on the idea that the founding fathers were some omniscient geniuses who created the perfect constitutional arrangement with three equal branches of government. What the billionaires and Christian nationalists understood was that taking control of one in particular - The Supreme Court - means you can do whatever the fuck you want.

America is fucked whether Trump gets in or not. And theres a fair chance that Trump will just declare himself the winner in November and the Supreme Court have made it clear that this time, they would do anything they can to help him get away with it.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,068
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6143 on: Today at 12:10:11 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:22:11 pm
If recent history tells us anything, it's that Biden and the Democrats will just stand there looking gormless as the MAGAscum seize power.
It's all a bad dream, Trump laid down the foundations for absolute power when he loaded the supreme court during his last term. He can now get the benefit of this because a country of 330m is unable to find one single person better than Trump. Biden is partly complicit in this because everyone can see that whilst he might be able to win the election the people of America can see someone who will struggle to get through 4/5 years in charge and are fast losing confidence in him.
For god's sake can't anyone do something sensible, we had it in this country when Brown, Miliband and Corbyn thought they could win when everyone knew they couldn't. The trouble is it's far starker over there and the prospect of a second Trump term, this time without restraint and the supreme court behind him is frightening. You've got 5 months America, pull your finger out.
Bloodless, for now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6144 on: Today at 12:27:21 am »
Anyone following this trial? https://www.wcvb.com/article/karen-read-trial-mistrial-deadlocked-hung-jury-massachusetts/61471104.I did see something on the BBC the other day,it has all the soap opera conspiracy bullshit that folks love.We drove past the courthouse a few weeks back and there's the"We The People  1776" flag types hanging out.It'll be a movie soon no doubt.
Logged

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6145 on: Today at 09:49:15 am »
Trump, predictably, is trying it get out of his hush money payment conviction now. Claiming that some of his social media posts used in evidence were from when he was President, and in light of yesterdays ruling that means they cant be used.

Not sure that tweeting about personal matters whilst sat on the bog is an official act, but thats not going to stop Republicans claiming it is.

Utter circus.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,878
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6146 on: Today at 10:39:57 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:20:44 pm
Blimey, November just got even more existential.

Yeah, it is a literal "Save the Nation" vote now.



The crazy thing is: Trump has a limited worldview, limited concentration and possibly limited life-span; he's become like a sort of toxic Forrest Gump figure, skipping through American History with a naive and rictus grin.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,015
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6147 on: Today at 11:31:09 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:39:57 am
Yeah, it is a literal "Save the Nation" vote now.



The crazy thing is: Trump has a limited worldview, limited concentration and possibly limited life-span; he's become like a sort of toxic Forrest Gump figure, skipping through American History with a naive and rictus grin.

Trumps just the vessel though. Others have and they will be secretly eyeing who succeeds him in their new Christo Fascist American dictatorship.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,066
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6148 on: Today at 11:36:12 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 03:34:22 pm
Where are these lone gunmen when you really need one huh?

They all died in season 9, episode 15 "Jump the Shark"

:(
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6149 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
Trump will show up on 5th Avenue with a gun any day now .....
Logged

Offline Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6150 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Bader Ginsburg refusing to step aside while Obama was President increasingly a poor choice isn't it...

All of this comes down to that twat Mitch Mitchell and blocking Obama from confirming a justice (yet allowing Trump in identical circumstances).

Also it's such a mad, bonkers system.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,384
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6151 on: Today at 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:09:54 pm
Bader Ginsburg refusing to step aside while Obama was President increasingly a poor choice isn't it...

All of this comes down to that twat Mitch Mitchell and blocking Obama from confirming a justice (yet allowing Trump in identical circumstances).

Also it's such a mad, bonkers system.
it's a fundamental problem, when every single person in any position of official authority in the US is elected -and that is based on the R or D after their name. 

it breeds suspicion and constant disdain of authority - they are "the enemy" to a big percentage of the population they deal with no matter what they do - and the nonsense is now completely out of control.

it'll never ever change.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,020
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6152 on: Today at 12:51:34 pm »
We're seeing now the folly of not putting age limits on elected officials. When the average life expectancy was 40, they couldn't have forseen Supreme Court justices still in office in their late 80s. They should've amended it when Wendall retired at 90 years old.

Same for the legislative and executive branches. Chuck Grassley will be 94 when he's next up for election. Utter madness. But they won't change it.  In fact, it's only because it's a current political point that can be scored, that it's a discussion at all.  Before Biden, it was barely talked about. Strom Thurmond was celebrated when he retired at 100, even though for his last 10 years in office it was widely known that he was neither physically nor mentally capable of doing the job. Robert Byrd was senile but got (literally) wheeled out to the floor to vote between long stays in hospital. John McCain was 80 and suffering from brain cancer, but still working.

A maximum age of 75 on the day of election would be fair, or 75th birthday for Justices. That would mean the oldest anyone in government could ever be is 81.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,870
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6153 on: Today at 01:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:10:35 pm
Yeah. If Biden loses, he now has options.

If my naive understanding of Game Theory is correct, and if Biden loses the election, he has no real choice now but to take out Trump before the inauguration. That's what this decision now motivates and (arguably) necessitates. Extraordinary.

Problem is, if he does it after losing, but before the handover of power, then whomever Trump picked as his Veep *would* then become President-elect, and then President in Jan.  And as bad as Trump is, about 75% of the bad stuff is common to everyone in the GOP and all the bad things (getting rid of ACA, funding Israel more, defunding Ukraine, restricting voters rights, banning abortion nationwide, banning LGBT marriages, rolling back workers rights, giving tax cuts to billionaires, etc etc) will happen anyway
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,199
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6154 on: Today at 01:01:22 pm »
As things stand, I'm pretty confident of three things.

Trump won't concede even if he loses.
Trump is preparing ground to never leave the office if he wins.
Democrats are going down the path of least resistance which will pretty much ensure they lose.

All of these combined paint a pretty shitty picture of a country on the cusp of spiraling into either despotism or internal war.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,878
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6155 on: Today at 01:07:18 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:31:09 am
Trumps just the vessel though. Others have and they will be secretly eyeing who succeeds him in their new Christo Fascist American dictatorship.
Yeah Steve Bannon is basically Baron Harkonnen, with marginally better skin and personal hygiene.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 