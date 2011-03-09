We're seeing now the folly of not putting age limits on elected officials. When the average life expectancy was 40, they couldn't have forseen Supreme Court justices still in office in their late 80s. They should've amended it when Wendall retired at 90 years old.



Same for the legislative and executive branches. Chuck Grassley will be 94 when he's next up for election. Utter madness. But they won't change it. In fact, it's only because it's a current political point that can be scored, that it's a discussion at all. Before Biden, it was barely talked about. Strom Thurmond was celebrated when he retired at 100, even though for his last 10 years in office it was widely known that he was neither physically nor mentally capable of doing the job. Robert Byrd was senile but got (literally) wheeled out to the floor to vote between long stays in hospital. John McCain was 80 and suffering from brain cancer, but still working.



A maximum age of 75 on the day of election would be fair, or 75th birthday for Justices. That would mean the oldest anyone in government could ever be is 81.