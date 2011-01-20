« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 342990 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6080 on: April 25, 2024, 05:37:46 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on April 24, 2024, 11:27:17 pm
Obviously its a miracle hes alive and theres hope. But at the end of the day, hes still in the hands of those monsters, which is downright terrifying. No telling what hes been subjected to or witnessed, or could still be subjected to.

Yeah hes still in a terrible situation for sure. I thought there was no way he couldve survived so was buzzing when I heard he was alive, but the grim reality of his situation set in later. They really are monsters.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6081 on: April 25, 2024, 11:30:27 am »
Looks like the GOP SC are trying to allow States to break the First Ammendment and outlaw peaceful protests - by making it possible for States, Police Forces, etc to sue the *organiser* of any protest for any damage done to anyone or any property by anyone attending the protest.  This has come from them declining to hear McKesson v Doe - which means the lower court decision on the issue holds.  The States that this impacts?  Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi
 (which is where the 5th circuit has appellate jurisdiction over) for now. 

For those not in the know, DeRay McKesson organised a Black Lives Matter in Baton Rouge, after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling.  During that process, someone (nobody knows who, but it 100% wasn't DeRay, or any other leader/organiser) threw a rock at the police and it one in the face, with the man suffering "injuries to his teeth, jaw, brain and head" (yes, I know, absolutely a little exagerration by the police force there).  A previous SC in 1982 had held that an organiser could not be held responsible for the violent actions of a participant; this lower court judgement effectively reverses that (and why the SCs refusal to hear the case is more eggregious given that it basically is giving lower courts free will to reverse previous SC cases). 

Why this impacts free protests?  Well, if you were wanting to organise a protest, but knew you could be imprisoned, fined, anything if a single participant (even one troublemaker from the "other side") committed an illegal action - why would you ever want to put your hand up to volunteer to organise it (instead of hoping someone else would).
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6082 on: April 25, 2024, 11:45:10 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on April 25, 2024, 11:30:27 am
Looks like the GOP SC are trying to allow States to break the First Ammendment and outlaw peaceful protests - by making it possible for States, Police Forces, etc to sue the *organiser* of any protest for any damage done to anyone or any property by anyone attending the protest.  This has come from them declining to hear McKesson v Doe - which means the lower court decision on the issue holds.  The States that this impacts?  Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi
 (which is where the 5th circuit has appellate jurisdiction over) for now. 

For those not in the know, DeRay McKesson organised a Black Lives Matter in Baton Rouge, after the fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling.  During that process, someone (nobody knows who, but it 100% wasn't DeRay, or any other leader/organiser) threw a rock at the police and it one in the face, with the man suffering "injuries to his teeth, jaw, brain and head" (yes, I know, absolutely a little exagerration by the police force there).  A previous SC in 1982 had held that an organiser could not be held responsible for the violent actions of a participant; this lower court judgement effectively reverses that (and why the SCs refusal to hear the case is more eggregious given that it basically is giving lower courts free will to reverse previous SC cases). 

Why this impacts free protests?  Well, if you were wanting to organise a protest, but knew you could be imprisoned, fined, anything if a single participant (even one troublemaker from the "other side") committed an illegal action - why would you ever want to put your hand up to volunteer to organise it (instead of hoping someone else would).

So if this happened in DC, Trump would be up for what occurred on January 6th?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6083 on: June 8, 2024, 07:28:36 pm »
This is a scary discussion about how fake white christianity is spreading across the US, permeating every level of American society in pursuit of power & control rather than for a religious cause.
It's worth a listen and be prepared to just think 'oh fuck'.

https://slate.com/podcasts/amicus/2024/06/trump-and-religious-extremism-how-conservatives-used-the-supreme-court
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6084 on: June 8, 2024, 10:42:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  8, 2024, 07:28:36 pm
This is a scary discussion about how fake white christianity is spreading across the US, permeating every level of American society in pursuit of power & control rather than for a religious cause.
It's worth a listen and be prepared to just think 'oh fuck'.

https://slate.com/podcasts/amicus/2024/06/trump-and-religious-extremism-how-conservatives-used-the-supreme-court

Religion being used for power and control? Well fuck me what a turn of events!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6085 on: June 8, 2024, 11:12:11 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on June  8, 2024, 10:42:39 pm
Religion being used for power and control? Well fuck me what a turn of events!
The sarcasm isn't appreciated, the podcast is an intelligent discussion and analysis of the current and growing situation in what's supposed to be the greatest democracy in the world.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6086 on: June 9, 2024, 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on June  8, 2024, 11:12:11 pm
The sarcasm isn't appreciated, the podcast is an intelligent discussion and analysis of the current and growing situation in what's supposed to be the greatest democracy in the world.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6087 on: June 9, 2024, 09:41:53 pm »
Glad to see this thread open again.The new Libertarian dude made a few good points a few weeks back,away from what i thought they were about,can't find it but here's an interview https://www.newsweek.com/exclusive-chase-oliver-trump-biden-nato-genocide-1909886.Not enough to convince me to vote but hey.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6088 on: June 9, 2024, 11:00:03 pm »
I wasn't arsed reading the whole thing, leaving NATO and ending support for Israel are non-starters. This guy fucking sucks, like all libertarians his message sounds all well and good in principle but is built on a foundation of naivete. "I'm not old" isn't a great argument. Yeah, we have our beefs with America, but look at the alternatives sweeping across the world right now and tell me it'd be better for America to keep out of it. I didn't get to the but about climate if it's in there, but I wouldn't expect anything good. But at least he supports abortion rights, so that's one tick.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6089 on: June 10, 2024, 03:39:44 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June  9, 2024, 11:00:03 pm
I wasn't arsed reading the whole thing, leaving NATO and ending support for Israel are non-starters. This guy fucking sucks, like all libertarians his message sounds all well and good in principle but is built on a foundation of naivete. "I'm not old" isn't a great argument. Yeah, we have our beefs with America, but look at the alternatives sweeping across the world right now and tell me it'd be better for America to keep out of it. I didn't get to the but about climate if it's in there, but I wouldn't expect anything good. But at least he supports abortion rights, so that's one tick.

The worse bit is the "lets end all medicare and social security as they are expensive" argument.  And all of the "they are both autoritarians wanting to expand the role of government" anti-taxation/spending BS that the libertarian party always have
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6090 on: June 11, 2024, 02:07:36 am »
Justice Alito Caught on Tape Discussing How Battle for America Cant Be Compromised https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/samuel-alito-supreme-court-justice-recording-tape-battle-1235036470/

In a new, secret recording, the Supreme Court justice says he agrees that the U.S. should return to a place of godliness
Justice Samuel Alito spoke candidly about the ideological battle between the left and the right  discussing the difficulty of living peacefully with ideological opponents in the face of fundamental differences that cant be compromised. He endorsed what his interlocutor described as a necessary fight to return our country to a place of godliness. And Alito offered a blunt assessment of how Americas polarization will ultimately be resolved: One side or the other is going to win.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6091 on: June 11, 2024, 10:55:32 am »
Trump's rambling incoherent child like speech about sinking ships, sharks and electricity...it just seems beyond belief that 75 million Americans think he is the right man to run their country.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6092 on: June 11, 2024, 12:28:49 pm »
Isn't that "shark or electrocution by battery" quite an old one? I've seen a few people sharing today but it feels familiar. Maybe the clown show is doing re-runs?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6093 on: June 11, 2024, 12:32:20 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on June 11, 2024, 12:28:49 pm
Isn't that "shark or electrocution by battery" quite an old one? I've seen a few people sharing today but it feels familiar. Maybe the clown show is doing re-runs?



He has ranted about both in the past, but there were two shark attacks in Florida over the past week, so the orange idiot is on repeat again.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6094 on: June 11, 2024, 05:23:48 pm »
Just reading Chernow's biography of Grant, and reading up on some of the figures, Pierre Beauregard seems to have been one hell of an interesting fellow. His statue in New Orleans was taken down in 2017 as part of a campaign to remove monuments to Confederate figures (he took Fort Sumter, which sparked the war), but postwar, he was an active advocate of legal and actual equality and civil rights. Looking at their platform, the Reform party he founded sounds a lot like the modern Democratic party.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6095 on: June 11, 2024, 05:24:24 pm »
Hunter Biden guilty on all 3 counts

Facing a max of 25 years in prison but will unlikely get that much. Anything over 5 years would be a surprise
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6096 on: June 11, 2024, 05:31:24 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 11, 2024, 05:24:24 pm
Hunter Biden guilty on all 3 counts

Facing a max of 25 years in prison but will unlikely get that much. Anything over 5 years would be a surprise

Ridiculous witch hunt of a prosecution this. It's like the GOP's main policy goal is to make this fella relapse
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6097 on: June 11, 2024, 06:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 11, 2024, 05:31:24 pm
Ridiculous witch hunt of a prosecution this. It's like the GOP's main policy goal is to make this fella relapse

So much of a witch hunt that he was found unanimously guilty in President Biden's home state  ::)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6098 on: June 11, 2024, 08:10:33 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on June 11, 2024, 06:57:56 pm
So much of a witch hunt that he was found unanimously guilty in President Biden's home state  ::)

You think this is a normal prosecution, that the authorities regularly do a deep dive into years-old firearm permit applications to determine if the applicant had a drug addiction at the time they filled out the paperwork?

With that kind of diligence it's a wonder guns ever end up in the wrong hands
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6099 on: June 11, 2024, 08:16:35 pm »
Hopefully Hunter Biden gets a suspended sentence.
If it's custodial hopefully he can stay out until his appeal.
Then if he goes inside he might have to wait until January to get a pardon, if he gets it at all. I know Joe has said he won't .
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6100 on: June 11, 2024, 08:18:01 pm »
The one time Republicans opposed someone owning a gun...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6101 on: June 11, 2024, 09:51:41 pm »
Jan 6th Rioters are now called Warriors by Trump. So lets get this straight;

Trump is a sexual predator
Trump is a convicted felon
Trump does not pay taxes
Trump is disloyal to his his wife and has affairs with porn stars
Trump Advocates Violence and loves rioters who beat up the Police  ( back the Blue)
Trump decides he wants  women to have no rights about their own bodies
Trump is Racist
Trump suggested we drink bleach during covid and told us that the Covid would be gone in a few weeks
Trump lost an election and decided he won it anyway
Trump dismisses climate change when the country is burning or getting blown to bits by hurricanes and floods.
Trump prefers Putin to Nato....I could go on...


Yet, a very good amount of god fearing Christians ( including the speaker of the house who was there to support his poor old mate when he was in court )  and nearly half the country, including most of the Republican Party absolutely think he is the right man to be President.

Thats just fucking great isn't it.


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6102 on: June 12, 2024, 08:13:41 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on June 11, 2024, 08:10:33 pm
You think this is a normal prosecution, that the authorities regularly do a deep dive into years-old firearm permit applications to determine if the applicant had a drug addiction at the time they filled out the paperwork?

With that kind of diligence it's a wonder guns ever end up in the wrong hands

Well the jurors in an overwhelming democratic state seemed to think it was and that's enough for me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6103 on: June 12, 2024, 09:36:32 am »
If Trump gets in the I'm sure Biden pardons him.

He does have a federal $1.4m tax avoidance trial soon as well.

It's yet another reason (amongst many others) why Joe Biden should not have stood for reelection
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6104 on: June 12, 2024, 11:38:26 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on June 12, 2024, 09:36:32 am
If Trump gets in the I'm sure Biden pardons him.

He does have a federal $1.4m tax avoidance trial soon as well.

It's yet another reason (amongst many others) why Joe Biden should not have stood for reelection

It's nice to know that you've traveled through time and into the future and seen what happens.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6105 on: June 14, 2024, 12:10:06 pm »
Quote
The US Supreme Court sided with Starbucks Corp. over the National Labor Relations Board in a decision that will make it more difficult for the agency to win temporary reinstatement of workers fired during labor disputes.


https://news.bloomberglaw.com/daily-labor-report/supreme-court-weakens-labor-boards-power-in-win-for-starbucks


Here's all you need to know:

Quote
In an opinion authored by Justice Clarence Thomas...


Have the owners of Starbucks been tipping this corrupt piece of shit fat brown envelopes as well?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6106 on: June 15, 2024, 04:05:54 pm »
They're only making cups of coffee. Anyone can do that...

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6107 on: Yesterday at 12:29:43 pm »
good God Almighty ...... the USSC is legitimizing bribery. does anybody still think the country isn't sliding towards official banana-state status? this is Monty-Python levels of idiocy.

https://abc7chicago.com/post/us-supreme-court-decisions-today-ex-portage-mayor/15002602/
The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor on Wednesday, the latest in a series of decisions narrowing the scope of federal public corruption law.

The high court's 6-3 opinion along ideological lines found the law criminalizes bribes given before an official act, not rewards handed out after.

"Some gratuities can be problematic. Others are commonplace and might be innocuous," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote. The lines aren't always clear, especially since many state and local officials have other jobs, he said.

The high court sided with James Snyder, a Republican who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts to the company.

In Chicago, it's known as a kickback.

"He was convicted by a federal jury, and, today, the Supreme Court said that the federal law doesn't actually make his conduct illegal," said Jonathon Masur, with University of Chicago Law School.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6108 on: Yesterday at 01:34:41 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 12:29:43 pm
good God Almighty ...... the USSC is legitimizing bribery. does anybody still think the country isn't sliding towards official banana-state status? this is Monty-Python levels of idiocy.

https://abc7chicago.com/post/us-supreme-court-decisions-today-ex-portage-mayor/15002602/
The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of a former Indiana mayor on Wednesday, the latest in a series of decisions narrowing the scope of federal public corruption law.

The high court's 6-3 opinion along ideological lines found the law criminalizes bribes given before an official act, not rewards handed out after.

"Some gratuities can be problematic. Others are commonplace and might be innocuous," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote. The lines aren't always clear, especially since many state and local officials have other jobs, he said.

The high court sided with James Snyder, a Republican who was convicted of taking $13,000 from a trucking company after prosecutors said he steered about $1 million worth of city contracts to the company.

In Chicago, it's known as a kickback.

"He was convicted by a federal jury, and, today, the Supreme Court said that the federal law doesn't actually make his conduct illegal," said Jonathon Masur, with University of Chicago Law School.
From what I understand, the SC ruled this way because the 'reward' occurred after Peterbilt had received state contacts and that rewards are not mandated as illegal. They state that bribes (occurring before the fact) are illegal. However, the very law they have ruled against explicitly mentions 'rewards' (after the fact).

In any case, when the money is paid is surely irrelevant. And this is more to do with at least two Chief Justices receiving bribes.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6109 on: Yesterday at 01:36:03 pm »
Gee, I wonder whether there's self interest behind this precedent?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6110 on: Yesterday at 01:42:36 pm »
maybe they deserve credit for not ruling that bribes of public officials should be mandatory.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6111 on: Today at 01:34:16 am »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6112 on: Today at 01:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Today at 01:34:16 am
https://www.cnn.com/2024/06/27/us/minneapolis-juror-bribery-indictment/index.html. These scumbags fuckin hell.


They should have waited until after the trial to give her the money.

Then it wouldn't have been a bribe, just a "gratuity".
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6113 on: Today at 03:35:06 pm »
The Supreme Court just overturned Chevron. Hard to overstate what a blatant power grab this is by them.

https://apnews.com/article/supreme-court-chevron-regulations-environment-5173bc83d3961a7aaabe415ceaf8d665
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6114 on: Today at 03:48:50 pm »
With that decision, and the Dobbs one, Americans can die in childbirth or from chemical spills once again, as the Founders intended.
