Obviously itís a miracle heís alive and thereís hope. But at the end of the day, heís still in the hands of those monsters, which is downright terrifying. No telling what heís been subjected to or witnessed, or could still be subjected to.



Yeah heís still in a terrible situation for sure. I thought there was no way he couldíve survived so was buzzing when I heard he was alive, but the grim reality of his situation set in later. They really are monsters.