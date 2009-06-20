I have an aunt that lives in the US that I'm Facebook friends with. I hardly ever check Facebook so it's really noticeable how she's disappeared down the rabbit hole - I had a look today at her recent posts and it's been escalating for over a year.



She's had two bad car accidents in the past decade and, in her view, has received poor healthcare both times such that she's now got long-term health issues that aren't being dealt with at all. It sounds really shitty and to top it off she's seemingly lost her family home due to healthcare costs and being unable to work.



The problem in her view? Immigrants coming to the US and getting everything given to them (she goes into this in excruciating and wildly inaccurate detail)



The solution in her view? Trump. The hostility towards Biden in recent posts is off the scale and there's a load of parroting of Trump's attack lines.



She's been dealt a bad hand and is clearly incredibly angry that there's no system to support her. I don't really understand what she thinks a Trump-led government would do for her though. The US system celebrates 'winners' and abandons 'losers', everyone thinks it's great until fate swaps them from category A to category B.



He tells the public he's going to "Make America Great Again". Now you and I sitting over here can scoff at that however it seems to offer people some kind of hope for something better, a brighter future.What do the democrats offer? Well it seems it's just more of the same, keep the economy steady and growth will come via the natural dynamics of capitalism. It's too abstract and meaningless to most people, especially those who need a radical uplift in their personal fortune.There's a reason why conmen, snake oil salesmen and the like prey upon the down at heel; they are more susceptible to fanciful tales because of their desperation. They don't want to hear about GDP going up by 3% or average incomes going up 4%. It means nothing to them and most of it goes into the hands of the very rich anyway.Trump has many many faults but he understands marketing very well and he understands the limitations of many people and he tailors his language and messages so it can be understood by everyone.