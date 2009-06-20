« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 20, 2024, 12:58:53 pm
Kill the humourless

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 20, 2024, 01:18:47 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on March 20, 2024, 07:24:42 am
The parallels between the Jewish Ghettos in eastern Europe and the current ghettoisation of Gaza are pretty grim. Granted that the worsening of the situation for Gaza recently has been due to the retaliation of Israel to the 7th Oct Hamas attacks but it was started long before that.

Push a defenceless people into an ever decreasing area with no sanitation, medical care or basic aid and slowly starve them into obliteration. It's crazy that it's less than 100 years since Nazi Germany did this to Polish Jews in cities like Warsaw and Krakow and yet here we are again. And the great liberator from the 1940s, the USA under the leadership of Joe Biden, not only stands idly by, but supplies the arms to make it happen. The US is a basket case at this stage, beyond morally corrupt. As for Israel, they've stopped short of gas chambers, that's the only credit they can be given.

It's beyond an atrocity, it is genocide.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASvYzbIysAY
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 23, 2024, 08:02:45 am
Another Republican, Gallagher, deciding to retire early. That reduces the House majority to one. Oh, and MTG has moved to vacate Johnson as speaker, because he wants to stop a government shut down. ::)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 23, 2024, 09:24:10 am
Quote from: Red Beret on March 23, 2024, 08:02:45 am
Another Republican, Gallagher, deciding to retire early. That reduces the House majority to one. Oh, and MTG has moved to vacate Johnson as speaker, because he wants to stop a government shut down. ::)
Never mind, aye.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 23, 2024, 05:41:38 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 23, 2024, 10:16:06 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on March 23, 2024, 08:02:45 am
Another Republican, Gallagher, deciding to retire early. That reduces the House majority to one. Oh, and MTG has moved to vacate Johnson as speaker, because he wants to stop a government shut down. ::)

The deliciousness of the MAGA doing this to the GOP in a year when there 435 House Seats and 33-34 Senate are up for grabs.

Old time GOP voters might just give up.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 23, 2024, 11:06:25 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on March 23, 2024, 05:41:38 pm
https://www.thedailybeast.com/former-rnc-chairwoman-ronna-mcdaniel-joins-nbc-news-as-commentator.No matter what they do or say these fuckers still get gigs.

I read in the paper today that George Santos was running as an independent to try to win back his congress seat. Where did he get the idea that serial liars facing serious criminal charges were welcome in government? Naturally the GOP is indignant.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 24, 2024, 12:28:48 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on March 23, 2024, 11:06:25 pm
I read in the paper today that George Santos was running as an independent to try to win back his congress seat. Where did he get the idea that serial liars facing serious criminal charges were welcome in government? Naturally the GOP is indignant.
what's hilarious is he's leaving the Republican party because he finds "their behaviour and lying to voters embarrassing"  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 25, 2024, 04:07:34 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 25, 2024, 05:05:00 pm
I have an aunt that lives in the US that I'm Facebook friends with.  I hardly ever check Facebook so it's really noticeable how she's disappeared down the rabbit hole - I had a look today at her recent posts and it's been escalating for over a year.

She's had two bad car accidents in the past decade and, in her view, has received poor healthcare both times such that she's now got long-term health issues that aren't being dealt with at all.  It sounds really shitty and to top it off she's seemingly lost her family home due to healthcare costs and being unable to work.

The problem in her view?  Immigrants coming to the US and getting everything given to them (she goes into this in excruciating and wildly inaccurate detail)

The solution in her view?  Trump.  The hostility towards Biden in recent posts is off the scale and there's a load of parroting of Trump's attack lines.

She's been dealt a bad hand and is clearly incredibly angry that there's no system to support her.  I don't really understand what she thinks a Trump-led government would do for her though.  The US system celebrates 'winners' and abandons 'losers', everyone thinks it's great until fate swaps them from category A to category B.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 25, 2024, 05:31:50 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on March 25, 2024, 05:05:00 pm
I have an aunt that lives in the US that I'm Facebook friends with.  I hardly ever check Facebook so it's really noticeable how she's disappeared down the rabbit hole - I had a look today at her recent posts and it's been escalating for over a year.

She's had two bad car accidents in the past decade and, in her view, has received poor healthcare both times such that she's now got long-term health issues that aren't being dealt with at all.  It sounds really shitty and to top it off she's seemingly lost her family home due to healthcare costs and being unable to work.

The problem in her view?  Immigrants coming to the US and getting everything given to them (she goes into this in excruciating and wildly inaccurate detail)

The solution in her view?  Trump.  The hostility towards Biden in recent posts is off the scale and there's a load of parroting of Trump's attack lines.

She's been dealt a bad hand and is clearly incredibly angry that there's no system to support her.  I don't really understand what she thinks a Trump-led government would do for her though.  The US system celebrates 'winners' and abandons 'losers', everyone thinks it's great until fate swaps them from category A to category B.

I've seen that before with people brought up in a middle class environment expecting the American dream of a comfortable life and then either fail to achieve their potential through lack of effort or some external factor like health like your Aunt, then stay home, watch TV channels or right wing internet sites that just blame 'others' for their lot in life, and then broadcast their opinions to everyone through social media in some sad cry for attention

I'm sure England has the same though, especially during and post Brexit. Sunak at this point is the mad Uncle who blames the boat people for everything and that things will be alright after the boat people stop coming.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 25, 2024, 05:43:41 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on March 25, 2024, 05:05:00 pm
I have an aunt that lives in the US that I'm Facebook friends with.  I hardly ever check Facebook so it's really noticeable how she's disappeared down the rabbit hole - I had a look today at her recent posts and it's been escalating for over a year.

She's had two bad car accidents in the past decade and, in her view, has received poor healthcare both times such that she's now got long-term health issues that aren't being dealt with at all.  It sounds really shitty and to top it off she's seemingly lost her family home due to healthcare costs and being unable to work.

The problem in her view?  Immigrants coming to the US and getting everything given to them (she goes into this in excruciating and wildly inaccurate detail)

The solution in her view?  Trump.  The hostility towards Biden in recent posts is off the scale and there's a load of parroting of Trump's attack lines.

She's been dealt a bad hand and is clearly incredibly angry that there's no system to support her.  I don't really understand what she thinks a Trump-led government would do for her though.  The US system celebrates 'winners' and abandons 'losers', everyone thinks it's great until fate swaps them from category A to category B.

He tells the public he's going to "Make America Great Again". Now you and I sitting over here can scoff at that however it seems to offer people some kind of hope for something better, a brighter future.

What do the democrats offer? Well it seems it's just more of the same, keep the economy steady and growth will come via the natural dynamics of capitalism. It's too abstract and meaningless to most people, especially those who need a radical uplift in their personal fortune.

There's a reason why conmen, snake oil salesmen and the like prey upon the down at heel; they are more susceptible to fanciful tales because of their desperation. They don't want to hear about GDP going up by 3% or average incomes going up 4%. It means nothing to them and most of it goes into the hands of the very rich anyway.

Trump has many many faults but he understands marketing very well and he understands the limitations of many people and he tailors his language and messages so it can be understood by everyone.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
March 25, 2024, 10:26:45 pm
I agree that is the impression people get, and it's so frustrating because Biden is the one who has legislated huge investment in infrastructure, in the green economy, in lower drug prices, in semiconductors and microchips. These are the moves that provide a path to the so-called American Dream and a safety net for those who suffer misfortune. Trump only offers bitterness and golden age thinking. Did America become great by looking backwards, rejecting modernity and insisting on keeping things as they were in my daddy's daddy's day? Fuck no! It's the boldness to forge ahead with ingenuity that makes people thrive. The Democrats need to push this narrative and they need to push it now, because the right wing are masters of setting the tone: if people on RAWK think Democrats are just a plus ca change party of the rich, then what's an uneducated man working in a factory with Rush Limbaugh on the radio going to think?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:13:06 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 05:31:55 pm
If I did vote I be a democrat since the day I moved there in 1994 and over the years I saw the likes of Clinton, Bush and Obama do their bit while trying to keep their party cronies happy. It's definitely a system that benefits the lobbyists on both sides while throwing the odd crumb to the ordinary people. The Dems threw a few more that's for sure but the country is crying out for a third party who are immune to the lobbyists money. It's probably why Trump, as dumb as they come, attracted voters as he tried to walk the walk that's he above the money men. Unfortunately for the country he was a clown that probably was funded by Russia, China n co as he left chaos wherever he went. Perfect for those pulling his reins. The country's politics basically mean a third party would require billions to get elected which is the crux of the country's problems. The money dictates who's running the country and you can see the majority of people suffering due to the greed. The homeless n drug issues were everywhere as saw it yards from homes worth $1m n more in my old neighbourhood. That wasn't there ten years ago or at least as prominent which was an eye opener. The country is tethering towards some serious issues and unfortunately it's too late for many as the system doesn't give a fuk about them.

Not sure why this was moved to the bridge collapse thread
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 08:54:49 pm
My fault, I did a merge to capture the discussion, sorry mate.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:02:45 pm
The Attorney General of Texas has to take legal ethics classes as part of a plea deal. Texas is just taking the piss at this point.

https://www.kut.org/politics/2024-03-26/texas-attorney-general-ken-paxton-cuts-deal-to-have-fraud-charges-dropped-trial-canceled
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:04:40 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 12:02:45 pm
The Attorney General of Texas has to take legal ethics classes as part of a plea deal. Texas is just taking the piss at this point.

https://www.kut.org/politics/2024-03-26/texas-attorney-general-ken-paxton-cuts-deal-to-have-fraud-charges-dropped-trial-canceled
and he probably won't show up - just send a secretary to take notes for him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 01:48:38 pm
In news surprising to nobody surely, Democrat Marilyn Land, in Deep Red Alabama, won a Alabama State House seat 63:37 (a seat that went 53:45 to Trump in 2020 and hasn't voted Blue in a Presidential election since 1976 and hasn't had a Blue representative at *ANY* level since at least 1990).  Purely by opposing the Alabama SC decision to outlaw abortion.  Something Trump supported (and would look to enact a federal ban at 16 weeks at a min, if not more) - seems like a *LOT* of people will vote for any Blue politican that comes out in favour of pro-choice and not banning Abortion.  Huh.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:11:44 pm
Biden & Co just need to keep hammering Trump on Abortion and Health Insurance/Benefits, also let his social media poke at his character/criminal issues in order to get some reaction.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 07:08:40 pm
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68670588. Ronna McDaniel out of NBC,wonder what her pay off was? NBC boss still doing the hear from both sides stuff with this.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 08:48:27 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:48:38 pm
In news surprising to nobody surely, Democrat [...] won a Alabama State House seat

I am a wee bit surprised, I must admit!
