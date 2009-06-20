I agree that is the impression people get, and it's so frustrating because Biden is the one who has legislated huge investment in infrastructure, in the green economy, in lower drug prices, in semiconductors and microchips. These are the moves that provide a path to the so-called American Dream and a safety net for those who suffer misfortune. Trump only offers bitterness and golden age thinking. Did America become great by looking backwards, rejecting modernity and insisting on keeping things as they were in my daddy's daddy's day? Fuck no! It's the boldness to forge ahead with ingenuity that makes people thrive. The Democrats need to push this narrative and they need to push it now, because the right wing are masters of setting the tone: if people on RAWK think Democrats are just a plus ca change party of the rich, then what's an uneducated man working in a factory with Rush Limbaugh on the radio going to think?