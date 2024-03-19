Trumps son-in-law eyes up Gaza property and says Israel should bulldoze whatever remains of Gaza to clean it up and move remaining Palestinians to the desert.



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/03/19/gaza-waterfront-property-could-be-valuable-trump-soninlaw/





Biden's not good enough for the professional protesters though.Very good chance Palestine gets wiped out completely under Trump; look at the phrasing, the utter disconnect Kushner exhibits there. Kushner might not put his face in the administration again but this is the crowd you will be dealing with.In a morbid way, it will permanently solve the issue.The information is clear, it's between an ok-ish option and a horrific one. You don't vote for Biden or abstain, you are a fucking moron.