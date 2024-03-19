Trumps son-in-law eyes up Gaza property and says Israel should bulldoze whatever remains of Gaza to clean it up and move remaining Palestinians to the desert.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/03/19/gaza-waterfront-property-could-be-valuable-trump-soninlaw/
Biden's not good enough for the professional protesters though.
Very good chance Palestine gets wiped out completely under Trump; look at the phrasing, the utter disconnect Kushner exhibits there. Kushner might not put his face in the administration again but this is the crowd you will be dealing with.
In a morbid way, it will permanently solve the issue.
The information is clear, it's between an ok-ish option and a horrific one. You don't vote for Biden or abstain, you are a fucking moron.