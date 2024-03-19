« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 317447 times)

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,190
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 08:39:59 am »
Only the best people 
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,201
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 05:32:02 pm »
Ya hope these badge and gun fuckheads suffer for their whole sentence.
https://www.cnn.com/2024/03/19/us/mississippi-black-men-police-torture-sentencing-tuesday/index.html.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm »
Trumps son-in-law eyes up Gaza property and says Israel should bulldoze whatever remains of Gaza to clean it up and move remaining Palestinians to the desert. 

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/03/19/gaza-waterfront-property-could-be-valuable-trump-soninlaw/
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,973
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 10:21:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm
Trumps son-in-law eyes up Gaza property and says Israel should bulldoze whatever remains of Gaza to clean it up and move remaining Palestinians to the desert. 

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/03/19/gaza-waterfront-property-could-be-valuable-trump-soninlaw/

Stunning location for a golf course.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,175
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 03:56:55 am »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 10:09:56 pm
Trumps son-in-law eyes up Gaza property and says Israel should bulldoze whatever remains of Gaza to clean it up and move remaining Palestinians to the desert. 

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/news/2024/03/19/gaza-waterfront-property-could-be-valuable-trump-soninlaw/


Biden's not good enough for the professional protesters though.

Very good chance Palestine gets wiped out completely under Trump; look at the phrasing, the utter disconnect Kushner exhibits there. Kushner might not put his face in the administration again but this is the crowd you will be dealing with.

In a morbid way, it will permanently solve the issue.

The information is clear, it's between an ok-ish option and a horrific one. You don't vote for Biden or abstain, you are a fucking moron.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 146 147 148 149 150 [151]   Go Up
« previous next »
 