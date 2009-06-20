« previous next »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5920 on: March 6, 2024, 05:07:28 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on March  6, 2024, 02:19:31 pm
Yes, the path is fairly narrow, so Biden has a chance based on that.  There's no surprise factor in terms of the battleground states.

My focus is twofold:
-Enthusiasm, as you noted:
Will the "maybe stay at home" or "I don't like both candidates" types turn out for Biden or actually stay home?  There's a lot of protest polling and voting, but when November rolls around, and the GOP repeatedly proposes or passes local laws that are abhorrent to the majority of the public, will those undecideds break for Biden?  It'll be huge if they do.  Biden has lagging enthusiasm for now, but that could change.
-Demographic and geographic problems:
This part will be interesting for me.  Leading up to 2016, electoral enthusiasm was relatively pitiful among the left, and Trump's push on non-educated voters tapping into traditional bluish states was a surprise.  But since then, the Dems have dominated the college-educated group even more.  60% of new college students are women (who vote slightly more anyway), and with Dobbs and more "sticky" voting, they did well in 2022, and they have a strong demographic that's politically motivated.  The Dems have also been racking up suburbanite support, which has been crucial in winning PA, GA, etc.  The problem is that Trump gained among minority voters in 2020, and younger men are more conservative.  This group tends to be less consistent in voting, but they could absolute turn out in 2024.  GOP strategists know and have essentially given up on college-educated women.  But they've going hard at minorities, non-college educated women, etc.  The cross-tabs from polling show some appalling results for Biden.  The key really is 1) where these voters are and 2) if they'll actually vote.  A Miami-Dade Cuban small business owner without a degree is nothing like a Mexican-American women who just completed grad school at the University of Arizona.  You can argue for the sake of the 2024 election that the latter is more important.  However, on the flip side, a young voter in DC might as well throw their votes away compared to a young voter in Michigan/Pennsylvania/Wisconsin and the like.  Young, college educated people prefer cities and suburbs, but that's just overindexing.

There's a "fear" that the Dems reach a nadir in 2024 demographics-wise, where their strength among minority voters shrinks substantially in battleground states (especially those without a college degree), their weakness among white voters in those states persist, while their strength in college-educated voters run up the score in places like DC, VA, NY, CA, etc, but does absolutely nothing for the Presidency, House, or Senate.

There's too many undecideds and other factors, but there's a fear that those vote margins in the battleground states will be obliterated by a wave among voters that have not received enough attention, and the Dems are too complacent with demographics and geography starting to work against them.

In the long run, and in midterms, a lot of this will even itself out, but 2024 can be a challenge.

The issue is that in the long run, it might not even itself out - there have been unprecedented attacks on voting rights, and democracy in general, over the past few years by those on the Right - imagine if they did win, what they could do in power with a more friendly SCOTUS to hinder minorities voting, etc.  We already know that those are their plans - and we see why Taylor Swift gets them all so riled up by simply trying to persuade people to vote more (*not even vote blue*)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5921 on: March 6, 2024, 05:12:04 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on March  6, 2024, 02:09:03 pm
Seriously, what the fuck are you talking about? He crawls? Lopes along on his clenched fists? Scoots around on his ass? Explain what you mean by "Biden can't even walk upright". Have you never seen him walk? Are you seriously saying that a man who we have all seen walk around upright cannot, in fact, walk upright? Is it CGI? Deepfake? Jesus fucking christ.
Quote from: Corkboy on March  6, 2024, 02:17:55 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Mw0npm56wn0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Mw0npm56wn0</a>

There he is in the first fucking minute of the video, clearly walking upright, WHAT FUCKING SORCERY IS THIS?
That tickled me. ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5922 on: March 6, 2024, 05:53:23 pm
The GOP are almost bankrupt. Trump is an ace away from taking control of the party apparatus and essentially diverting all its money into his legal costs. Their local parties are running out of money, and they could be struggling to finance campaigns come November.

My main worry is Trump allies purging voter rolls, and enacting draconian restrictions on voting.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5923 on: March 6, 2024, 06:31:05 pm
What do people in USA think? Depressed at seeing these two again? Trump is going to win easily? Biden will hang on?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5924 on: March 6, 2024, 06:43:42 pm
Biden has spinal arthritis.

Chump is a complete moron.

Choose your poison.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5925 on: March 6, 2024, 06:45:56 pm
Quote from: jambutty on March  6, 2024, 06:43:42 pm
Biden has spinal arthritis.

Chump is a complete moron.

Choose your poison.

One can ride a bike & the other one can barely walk.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5926 on: March 6, 2024, 07:39:11 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on March  6, 2024, 01:51:04 pm
The only thing wrong with Biden is that he's old. He's not a racist, or a pathological liar, or a narcissist, or a rapist, or a fraudster. He isn't facing 91 indictments and he didn't try to overthrow democracy. He didn't nominate fuckhead judges to the Supreme Court and he's not trying to take anyone's rights away or turn America into a white Christian nationalist state. He's not a despicable prick. He's just old.

Biden has the advantage of incumbency, and he has also beaten Trump before. The only reason America is in this position is because about half of the voting public are stupid, or assholes, or stupid assholes. Trump is a c*nt and anyone who votes for him is a c*nt. You may not agree with Biden's policies, especially on Israel, but like it or not, they are mainstream American policies. The other side are fascist lunatics.

If Biden wins, not much will happen. If Trump wins, you can kiss goodbye to the biggest democracy in human history.
Great post mate.
It's bewildering that you have to repeat it every few weeks as well.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5927 on: March 6, 2024, 10:14:08 pm
Rory Stewart accidentally making himself a hero of the lunar right on this week's Leading podcast when he said of Sajid Javid, "he's Britain's answer to Obama [...],  the first Muslim to reach the top level of government..."
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5928 on: March 6, 2024, 11:49:12 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on March  6, 2024, 02:09:03 pm
Seriously, what the fuck are you talking about? He crawls? Lopes along on his clenched fists? Scoots around on his ass? Explain what you mean by "Biden can't even walk upright". Have you never seen him walk? Are you seriously saying that a man who we have all seen walk around upright cannot, in fact, walk upright? Is it CGI? Deepfake? Jesus fucking christ.
Well I agree and fully endorse the spirit of your previous post... India says HI...but point made.
Now I posted my thoughts on Old Uncle Joe, earlier in the thread but for old uncle Donny I get the feeling he'd of got served wayyyy before he became president and my defence would involve 'Stand your ground'...
after luring him to a southern state and winding the old c*nt up.
But if that failed I'd still be urging him to step aside, for the good of his health and his country.

Now if Uncle Joe walked into your office wanting to change his will, in favour of the person accompanying him or he walks into a bank with a couple of strangers...For a cash withdrawel...Are alarm bells ringing ?
They are for me. 
If Uncle Donny walked in however...I'm probably, in on it...   ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5929 on: Yesterday at 02:27:17 am
Quote from: Red Beret on March  6, 2024, 05:53:23 pm
The GOP are almost bankrupt. Trump is an ace away from taking control of the party apparatus and essentially diverting all its money into his legal costs. Their local parties are running out of money, and they could be struggling to finance campaigns come November.

My main worry is Trump allies purging voter rolls, and enacting draconian restrictions on voting.
there were a couple of R's trying to get the party to agree to stop paying his legal bills.  they failed.  he owns the fucking lot of them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5930 on: Yesterday at 02:30:03 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March  6, 2024, 06:45:56 pm
One can ride a bike & the other one can barely walk.
part of the Twat's decline is loss of balance control (common with dementia).
he's been giving speeches recently with wedges under the front of his shoes to stop him falling forward.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5931 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 am
Quote from: stockdam on March  6, 2024, 06:31:05 pm
What do people in USA think? Depressed at seeing these two again? Trump is going to win easily? Biden will hang on?

Polling is show 20% plus dont think either is fit to run.

The tv debates will be an utter car crash. I dont see either getting through them without numerous gaffs, but only Bidens will be seen to be down to his age.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5932 on: Yesterday at 10:53:07 am
You think there will be debates ?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5933 on: Yesterday at 01:55:00 pm
Arf

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rh1JfiwmCUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rh1JfiwmCUM</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5934 on: Yesterday at 11:34:40 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 01:55:00 pm
Arf

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Rh1JfiwmCUM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Rh1JfiwmCUM</a>

Its a cult. Theres no other way to explain it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5935 on: Yesterday at 11:45:21 pm
Of course it's a cult. Trump literally had them drinking bleach back during Covid.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #5936 on: Today at 03:47:03 am
Mic Drop of a State of the Union address tonight.  The choice is clear.
