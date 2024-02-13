The data will show a soft landing until its not. So dont expect it to be obvious, unless you look under the hood. If you rely on MSN like some people in here, youll never see it coming but Ive explained it all weeks ago. The govt have juiced up the economy through the IRA etc so some unemployment data is skewed around govt numbers being counted. In the private sector, every day jobs are being cut.



The inflation figures are also lagging indicators. What the Fed want to do is wait for CPI to be at 2% before they even begin to cut. And theyre leading in terms of their aggressiveness compared to the others like the BOE. So the other economies arent even cutting and theyre already in recession territory. As the prices of oil etc start to drop, as I explained to Jiminy, its a sign of global deflation which will eventually show up in the official data. But by then its too late. As other countries begin to rollover, the Fed will then be left with a situation where they were too slow to cut rates to counteract the deflation around the world. Its fine if its 2020 and interest rates are at zero but theyre above 5% already so its a double whammy. Its unsustainable which is why I think things come to a head this year.



I get it theres political pressure to get inflation down and this is important for Bidens team but the Fed as always are too slow. They were too slow to raise and will be too slow to cut.



First of all, the "MSM" have been dooming about the economy since late 2022. Every article was referencing anyone remotely credible that a recession was coming in 2023. I've worked on indicators for recession during that time. It was expected by just about everyone. This "I know something you don't if you look under the hood thing" doesn't work because most media outlets were doing the same thing, constantly explaining why everything's a mess. Whether it's IRA, interest rates, home construction, auto loans, credit card delinquencies, surveys on living paycheck to paycheck, small business troubles, tech layoffs, global economic challenges, war, SVB, CRE, etc. Yet, 2023 was a banner year for the overall US economy.Second of all, your points might be salient, but it comes across permabear. Like, if I keep focusing on a few key points, eventually I'll be right that the markets/economy will tank. But when will it? And how much impact? My point is that no one knows for sure. Trigger events can be a lot of different things. I think credit markets for auto (given the cost of a vehicle and the amount of interest) doesn't seem sustainable (nor does the consumption trends in general), but so far it hasn't cascaded into something massive. Will it? Maybe (probably if history is anything to go by). But Japan/UK announcing a recession doesn't mean a 100% guarantee for 2024 of a US recession. If China's deflation is linked to real estate troubles, it isn't the same as deflation in America (which would be unprecedented).What I agree with you is that people tend to be backwards looking on recession. The NBER's "2 consecutive quarters" measure is obviously backwards looking. Technically, if GDP grows in Q1, shrinks in Q2, and unemployment in the US reaches 7% in August 2024, we are not in an "official" recession because you need two consecutive quarters, and we won't have Q3 yet, but clearly we know we're screwed. By the time the data is good enough to announce it (in late 2024), it's obviously too late, but the policymakers won't wait that long anyway. The indicators are anything and everything tagged to unemployment and inflation, so reactions can be made before we officially declare a recession.You don't believe policymakers will have the tools and reaction time necessary, and that's fair. But so far anyway, there's nothing to indicate they're in trouble. While people taking victory laps around a soft landing should hold steady, it doesn't mean that collapse is right around the corner.