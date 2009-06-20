« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:01:31 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 02:47:23 pm
Your perception.

I have been known to mock arseholes or their comments.
more than perception lad.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:58:36 pm
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 09:57:12 am
BS.  In a 2 Party State, not voting for Biden *is* voting for Trump (or at least making it easier for him to win).  And it is utterly *ludicrous* to ignore his actual 3 years in power so far (where he has basically done more than any POTUS since the 1950s) to basically claim that because he is (less) in favour of Netanyahu that he is BAD and people should vote the other way.  And equally ignore every rational argument about what Trump did (or largely, didn't) do in office.

Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.

Nice dissertation though







Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:09:49 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:00:37 pm
I think so, yes. Some, though - it would seem - are still stuck on some fanciful idea of someone like Bernie Sanders being the candidate. Having said that, others are genuinely worried that Biden is not up to the task and could rapidly deteriorate in the lead up to the election. Although I generally agree with your view, I cannot totally dismiss the fears about a decline in Biden (real or apparent) and how it will affect the vote.

As I see it, Biden is just slow. I'm reminded of that scene in "I Claudius" - where he admits he is hard of hearing, but that it won't stop him trying to listen; and that although he has a stutter, what he is saying is more important than how long it takes him to say it.

Of course, the modern, "sophisticated" voter lacks such patience; but if they're going to favour Donald "if I speak my word salad fast enough people won't notice how psychotic and mentally deficient I am" Trump, then there really is nothing down for the US.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 03:58:36 pm
Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.

It's perfectly fine to question Biden and any of his views. It would be even perfectly fine to question his candidacy if he were running in a field and these were normal times. He isn't and these aren't. He has one realistic competitor and that guy is a rapist who tried to overthrow the government and who is only running to stay out of jail.

Mimi is perfectly capable of responding and I note she hasn't. Her post annoyed me for being the quintessential "perfect is the enemy of the good". She wants to sit in pious judgement of everyone because she doesn't like one of Biden's many policies, while ignoring the fact that the only realistic alternative is a fucking lunatic who has no policies whatsoever and only cares about himself. It's like dismissing one candidate for a job based on one point of disagreement when the only other candidate has openly promised to burn the place down.

I am pro Palestine and do not agree with Biden's policies on Israel. I would still crawl over broken glass to vote for him ahead of Trump. Sometimes, we have to be grown ups.

Quote
Nice dissertation though

Ah, come on. You said Biden had done little to justify a second term, Scottymuser gave a comprehensive reply showing how inaccurate that was and that's your response?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:26:22 pm
To Joe, or not to Joe, that is the question.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:29:07 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 03:58:36 pm
Here's the thing though, if you just cool your hard-on for a second, you'll find that I don't actually disagree with your (or Corky's) position on Trump. The thing that fucks me off (and the reason why I replied to Corky the way that I did) is the way the way some posters feel justified in putting words in other peoples mouths just because they dared to question Biden's candidacy.

Nice dissertation though

You said this though (in bold):

Quote from: Billy The Kid on February  8, 2024, 08:39:52 pm
I could be wrong here, but the impression I got from reading Mimi's post is that as of now, Biden has done very little to justify a 2nd term in office, and that as presidential candidates go, he's a pretty fucking shit one who doesn't inspire much confidence. A position which Mimi is perfectly justified in taking if you ask me

The fact that his opponent is a wannabe dictator with 90+ indictments shouldn't detract from that. Moreover, I didn't see anything in Mimi's post that suggested you or anyone else should vote for Trump. To frame it that way is just stuffing words in her mouth, don't you think?

Saying he's done little to justify a second term is what got people's backs up. I strongly disagree with you there, I think his leadership and decision making has been spot on and his administration has been extremely competent. I'd challenge you to give a few things he's done wrong to back that up

The only issue with him is his age - which is why I don't take issue with the second part of the bolded bit, that he doesn't inspire confidence and he's not a good candidate for president. It's a glaring problem that a lot of people here are trying to convince themselves is actually fine, but every man and his dog can see it.

If we could roll the clock back 4 years and freeze him at that state - when he was still old af but not appearing feeble - he'd be a great candidate
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:53:06 pm


Yul Never Wore Cologne.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:21:51 pm
No idea how jambutty got a picture of me on my morning commute today.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm
"Bandidos my ass! I'm Taras Bulba, motherfucker!"
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 05:26:45 pm
I thought it was a pic of Biden in his prime  :D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:50:35 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 04:25:04 pm
Ah, come on. You said Biden had done little to justify a second term, Scottymuser gave a comprehensive reply showing how inaccurate that was and that's your response?
You're not going to get one mate, because a case can't be constructed.

No offence to Billy but him & the Sturro guy are the culprits in this thread while there's similar in other threads who make me want to stay out of the news section on this site now.
There's some right ones who insist, INSIST on having their say on this site and treating it like twitter.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:09:28 pm
Anyhooooo

Surely there is a compelling argument for age limits in office? Like, 70 at the time of assuming office. Never mind Trump and Biden, Chuck Grassley is 90 ffs!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
Nah.

Bernie/AOC 2024!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:05:43 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:11:02 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Yesterday at 10:28:53 pm
Nah.

Bernie/AOC 2024!

More chance on Man City being brought to account.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:57:01 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:52:02 pm
There seems to be good reasons to suspect that they polls are very flawed in their methodology. For one, they rely on contacting people via cell phones - pickups (from unknown numbers) heavily skew old (and Republican). Opinion poll methodologies are trying to catch up.Having said all that, I am far from confident about the election. My feeling is, as things stand, Biden will win, and probably comfortably. But there is a long way to go, Biden is not the man he was 10 years ago (or even 4 years ago), and most voters are not very sophisticated. Many of them are, apparently, more willing to vote for someone who speaks in word salad over a man with stammer. It is not as simple as that of course, but for some people, it is.

I remember seeing some comparisons last year that showed online polls showed similar trends of Biden losing support especially, in certain demographics, but much less pronounced than phone polls.
