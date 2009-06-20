I, too, am genuinely interested in hearing the reasoning for that.



I find it interesting to compare the Trump legacy (please let it be no more than that) to his Republican predecessor. In many ways Bush was worse, with the catastrophic wars and the global financial crisis (which admittedly he did not cause but his administration seemed unprepared for and then punted to Obama rather than act early and decisively), whereas Trump... well, I suppose he didn't start new wars, but the opaqueness his admin applied to rules of engagement meant he got away with an escalation of drone strikes and proxy wars, and he didn't break the economy until faced with a black Swan like COVID, which again shows a lack of foresight and cogent leadership, but...



OK it's very hard for me to articulate any angle from which Trump's presidency looks even marginally favourable, but what I'm trying to say is that from a policy perspective, it wasn't the worst one could imagine. HOWEVER, the distinguishing feature of Trump is obviously his contempt for democratic institutions, and that his re-election after Jan 6 would be proof positive that the foundations of US democracy are built on sand, a lesson which has already been absorbed and mirrored by right wing populists in other democracies, but which would be ramped up by orders of magnitude if he is rewarded for his heresy. I just can't see what any other GOP candidate could do that would compete with such catastrophe.