« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 264938 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,803
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4920 on: December 31, 2023, 10:53:36 am »
I,  too, am genuinely interested in hearing the reasoning for that.

I find it interesting to compare the Trump legacy (please let it be no more than that) to his Republican predecessor. In many ways Bush was worse, with the catastrophic wars and the global financial crisis (which admittedly he did not cause but his administration seemed unprepared for and then punted to Obama rather than act early and decisively), whereas Trump... well, I suppose he didn't start new wars, but the opaqueness his admin applied to rules of engagement meant he got away with an escalation of drone strikes and proxy wars, and he didn't break the economy until faced with a black Swan like COVID, which again shows a lack of foresight and cogent leadership, but...

OK it's very hard for me to articulate any angle from which Trump's presidency looks even marginally favourable, but what I'm trying to say is that from a policy perspective, it wasn't the worst one could imagine. HOWEVER,  the distinguishing feature of Trump is obviously his contempt for democratic institutions, and that his re-election after Jan 6 would be proof positive that the foundations of US democracy are built on sand, a lesson which has already been absorbed and mirrored by right wing populists in other democracies, but which would be ramped up by orders of magnitude if he is rewarded for his heresy. I just can't see what any other GOP candidate could do that would compete with such catastrophe.
Logged

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4921 on: December 31, 2023, 02:01:48 pm »
Quote from: TSC on December 31, 2023, 07:41:22 am
Why?

I think Nikki Haley and DeSantis are two of the worst members of the Republican Party who are on par or worse than Trump, there really is little difference, all three are bigots, Haley has a lot of similarities with Braverman.  She said she would actually pardon Trump even if he was guilty because whats the benefit of having an 80 year old sit in prison? She said Raphael Warnock should be deported but he was born in the United States?

Just the other day she said slavery wasnt responsible for the American civil war, she seems to be hellbent like De Santis of absolving America of its sins of the past, she isnt any better than Trump.

« Last Edit: December 31, 2023, 05:13:23 pm by Coolie High »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4922 on: December 31, 2023, 02:11:22 pm »
WUM
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4923 on: December 31, 2023, 06:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 31, 2023, 02:01:48 pm
I think Nikki Haley and DeSantis are two of the worst members of the Republican Party who are on par or worse than Trump, there really is little difference, all three are bigots, Haley has a lot of similarities with Braverman.  She said she would actually pardon Trump even if he was guilty because whats the benefit of having an 80 year old sit in prison? She said Raphael Warnock should be deported but he was born in the United States?

Just the other day she said slavery wasnt responsible for the American civil war, she seems to be hellbent like De Santis of absolving America of its sins of the past, she isnt any better than Trump.



I havent much interest in the nut job side of US politics so will take your word for it re the Republican headers.  But Id guess out of Haley, De Santis and orange head, its only orange head whos tried to overthrow an elected government.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4924 on: December 31, 2023, 07:01:54 pm »
« Last Edit: January 2, 2024, 01:49:04 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,311
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4925 on: January 2, 2024, 01:49:30 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 31, 2023, 02:01:48 pm
I think Nikki Haley and DeSantis are two of the worst members of the Republican Party who are on par or worse than Trump, there really is little difference, all three are bigots, Haley has a lot of similarities with Braverman.  She said she would actually pardon Trump even if he was guilty because whats the benefit of having an 80 year old sit in prison? She said Raphael Warnock should be deported but he was born in the United States?

Just the other day she said slavery wasnt responsible for the American civil war, she seems to be hellbent like De Santis of absolving America of its sins of the past, she isnt any better than Trump.

She is better than Trump. She is a typical Republican lying, evil, dishonest, racist piece of shit and she is still fucking leagues ahead of Trump. I don't think you quite grasp just how awful and dangerous Trump is.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4926 on: January 2, 2024, 01:57:31 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 31, 2023, 02:01:48 pm
I think Nikki Haley and DeSantis are two of the worst members of the Republican Party who are on par or worse than Trump, there really is little difference, all three are bigots, Haley has a lot of similarities with Braverman.  She said she would actually pardon Trump even if he was guilty because whats the benefit of having an 80 year old sit in prison? She said Raphael Warnock should be deported but he was born in the United States?

Just the other day she said slavery wasnt responsible for the American civil war, she seems to be hellbent like De Santis of absolving America of its sins of the past, she isnt any better than Trump.


You have to be fishing.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,498
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4927 on: January 2, 2024, 02:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on December 31, 2023, 02:01:48 pm
I think Nikki Haley and DeSantis are two of the worst members of the Republican Party who are on par or worse than Trump, there really is little difference, all three are bigots, Haley has a lot of similarities with Braverman.  She said she would actually pardon Trump even if he was guilty because whats the benefit of having an 80 year old sit in prison? She said Raphael Warnock should be deported but he was born in the United States?

Just the other day she said slavery wasnt responsible for the American civil war, she seems to be hellbent like De Santis of absolving America of its sins of the past, she isnt any better than Trump.

They are all c*nts, every single US president they've had since I've been alive has been a c*nt.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4928 on: January 2, 2024, 03:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on January  2, 2024, 02:25:09 pm


Which leader of a major country is your hero?
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,498
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4929 on: January 2, 2024, 03:12:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  2, 2024, 03:07:16 pm
Which leader of a major country is your hero?

None of them.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4930 on: January 2, 2024, 03:29:58 pm »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4931 on: January 2, 2024, 03:36:25 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  2, 2024, 03:29:58 pm
All c*nts then.
The spectrum between heroes and c*nts is pretty fucking long.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4932 on: January 2, 2024, 04:05:24 pm »
« Last Edit: January 3, 2024, 01:26:43 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,506
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4933 on: January 4, 2024, 10:30:10 am »
Quote from: Corkboy on January  2, 2024, 01:49:30 pm
She is better than Trump. She is a typical Republican lying, evil, dishonest, racist piece of shit and she is still fucking leagues ahead of Trump. I don't think you quite grasp just how awful and dangerous Trump is.
Yep. Trump is a real and serious threat to democracy in the US, incapable of operating any good judgement about anything, and seems to be in the pocket of Putin to boot. Haley, though terrible, is none of those things. Even DeSantis is not quite the threat of Trump.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Mimi

  • Maguire!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,100
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4934 on: January 4, 2024, 03:05:50 pm »
There is no distinction between Trump or any of his opponents, or even the Republican Party. Each time Trumps opponents or senior Republican officials been offered an opportunity to make that distinction and voice support for the idea that Trump is a threat to their constitution they have snivelled their way back into supporting him.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/republican-candidates-defend-trump-after-colorado-14th-amendment/story?id=105809464

Quote
"I don't think Donald Trump needs to be president. I think I need to be president. I think that's good for the country. But I will beat him fair and square. We don't need to have judges making these decisions, we need voters to make these decisions," said former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who is rising in the polls but still double digit behind Trump in the primary.

Even former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, whose anti-Trump message is the cornerstone of his own presidential aspirations, said, "I do not believe Donald Trump should be prevented from being president of the United States by any court."

Trump is a typical Republican. Each of these fucking morons will be voting for him when the time comes.

Its so grim watching the self professed greatest democracy in the world put up an election between a fascist and a lying scumbag who supports genocide. The chumps watching it and looking for heroes to emerge from this shitfest.

Logged
"And Israeli aggression will continue unabated. BDS. Armed struggle. Peace talks. Protests. Tweets. Social media. Poetry. All are terror in Israels books. Refaat Alareer
https://www.youtube.com/@refaatalareer9499

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4935 on: January 4, 2024, 03:17:04 pm »
It's almost impossible to stop Trump from winning the Republican nomination because of the way that party has gone in recent years. It should be possible to stop Trump winning the overall election but it does not seem like there is a popular and credible candidate to do so. That seems incredible really, it would not take too much.


Trump's biggest threat is the number of people he motivates to vote to keep him out, we know his core voters will back him and that many other republicans cannot vote against their party, getting the votes of disaffected republicans, minorities, women and those who support the rule of law and want stability is the democrat challenge.


If Trump does win there are many people close to power who can act as a barrier to some of his dictats which threaten world peace and stability as well as the democratic process itself, but let's hope it does not come to that.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4936 on: January 4, 2024, 04:10:53 pm »
If you cannot distinguish Trump and the threat he poses from the other Republican nominees then you're a fucking moron and you're a menace to society. And that's as polite as I can put it.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4937 on: January 4, 2024, 04:23:21 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on January  4, 2024, 03:05:50 pm
There is no distinction between Trump or any of his opponents, or even the Republican Party. Each time Trumps opponents or senior Republican officials been offered an opportunity to make that distinction and voice support for the idea that Trump is a threat to their constitution they have snivelled their way back into supporting him.

https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/republican-candidates-defend-trump-after-colorado-14th-amendment/story?id=105809464

Trump is a typical Republican. Each of these fucking morons will be voting for him when the time comes.

Its so grim watching the self professed greatest democracy in the world put up an election between a fascist and a lying scumbag who supports genocide. The chumps watching it and looking for heroes to emerge from this shitfest.


Whatever they think, they are frightened by Trump supporters and the like, just look what happened to Pence and Romney when they went against (minority) popular feeling.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4938 on: January 4, 2024, 04:28:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  4, 2024, 03:17:04 pm
It's almost impossible to stop Trump from winning the Republican nomination because of the way that party has gone in recent years. It should be possible to stop Trump winning the overall election but it does not seem like there is a popular and credible candidate to do so. That seems incredible really, it would not take too much.


There is - but with Biden selfishly insisting he goes again, and the Democrats not currently of the 'knife your own granny to get ahead' persuasion, potential alternative candidates have kept their powder dry.

I think I'm at the stage where I want Biden to have some issue that, although not serious, gets him to step down.

But then again, it wouldn't surprise me if they said "Well, Kamala Harris might be super-unpopular with the electorate, but it's only right that it's her turn"

I think sometimes the Democrats want to lose the presidency.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,307
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4939 on: January 4, 2024, 04:33:11 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January  4, 2024, 04:23:21 pm

Whatever they think, they are frightened by Trump supporters and the like, just look what happened to Pence and Romney when they went against (minority) popular feeling.


Liz Cheney - less than a decade ago considered Repugnican royalty and beloved of the right-wing - was 'primaried out' simply because she was honest enough to acknowledge that the orange anus was a c*nt who incited a violent insurgency.


The far-rightists - led by the rump of Tea Party shithouses - weaponised primaries to an unprecedented level.



Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,311
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4940 on: January 4, 2024, 04:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on January  4, 2024, 04:10:53 pm
If you cannot distinguish Trump and the threat he poses from the other Republican nominees then you're a fucking moron and you're a menace to society. And that's as polite as I can put it.

Trump is favoured by about 80% of Republican voters, depending on which poll you ask. That makes 80% of Republican voters "fucking morons and menaces to society".

He also has widespread support among elected Republicans, making them also "fucking morons and menaces to society".



Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,276
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4941 on: January 4, 2024, 04:47:49 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on January  4, 2024, 04:46:26 pm
Trump is favoured by about 80% of Republican voters, depending on which poll you ask. That makes 80% of Republican voters "fucking morons and menaces to society".

He also has widespread support among elected Republicans, making them also "fucking morons and menaces to society".

100% correct on both counts.  well said.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,311
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4942 on: January 4, 2024, 04:51:49 pm »
Here's another beaut.

More Republicans say Trump is person of faith than GOP challengers, Biden

Republicans are world class idiots.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,082
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4943 on: January 4, 2024, 04:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January  4, 2024, 04:28:28 pm

There is - but with Biden selfishly insisting he goes again, and the Democrats not currently of the 'knife your own granny to get ahead' persuasion, potential alternative candidates have kept their powder dry.

I think I'm at the stage where I want Biden to have some issue that, although not serious, gets him to step down.

But then again, it wouldn't surprise me if they said "Well, Kamala Harris might be super-unpopular with the electorate, but it's only right that it's her turn"

I think sometimes the Democrats want to lose the presidency.


Yes, you cannot ignore the fact that Biden will be 86 at the end of his second term if he wins. That sort of stuff matters (even if Trump will be 82)


It's a bit like the Labour Party in this country, sometimes they cannot see the bigger picture and ignore what everyone else can see.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,311
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4944 on: January 4, 2024, 05:05:43 pm »
The reality is that there are Republican voters who may prefer Haley or De Santis or Christie, but the vast majority will still vote Trump if that's who is on the ballot, because they're either stupid or assholes or stupid assholes.
Logged

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,438
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4945 on: January 4, 2024, 07:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on January  4, 2024, 03:05:50 pm
Its so grim watching the self professed greatest democracy in the world put up an election between a fascist and a lying scumbag who supports genocide. The chumps watching it and looking for heroes to emerge from this shitfest.
Yep
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4946 on: January 4, 2024, 08:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on January  4, 2024, 03:05:50 pm
Its so grim watching the self professed greatest democracy in the world put up an election between a fascist and a lying scumbag who supports genocide refuses to let Hamas win and support the only democracy in the ME.

Fixed that for you.

Either way you win.  The big bad USA slides further into ...........
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline gemofabird

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4947 on: January 4, 2024, 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  4, 2024, 08:56:59 pm
Fixed that for you.

Either way you win.  The big bad USA slides further into ...........
Wasn't the other thread locked for this shite?
Logged
The media's the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that's power. Because they control the minds of the masses.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4948 on: January 4, 2024, 10:27:15 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on January  4, 2024, 09:57:17 pm
Wasn't the other thread locked for this shite?

All threads get locked when the Gaza/Israel situation is drafted into discussions.  To be fair, jambutty was responding to a post on said subject.
Logged

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,311
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4949 on: January 4, 2024, 10:31:39 pm »
Quote from: TSC on January  4, 2024, 10:27:15 pm
All threads get locked when the Gaza/Israel situation is drafted into discussions.  To be fair, jambutty was responding to a post on said subject.

And the rest of us can choose not to respond.

As Didi used to say in the tunnel, keep order lads.

Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,128
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4950 on: January 4, 2024, 10:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on January  4, 2024, 10:31:39 pm
And the rest of us can choose not to respond.

As Didi used to say in the tunnel, keep order lads.



Difficult to bite your tongue when you read such a preposterous viewpoint.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4951 on: January 4, 2024, 11:10:15 pm »
It's a big fuck off Elephant that we're not allowed to mention though isn't it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4952 on: Yesterday at 08:31:12 am »
Trump is nailed on to win the next election.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/jan/01/trump-biden-latino-voters-poll

A USA Today and Suffolk University survey showed Trump was ahead with 39% support among Latino voters surveyed, compared with Bidens 34%, signaling a slump since 2020, when Biden garnered 65% of the approval from Latino voters.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4953 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 am »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4954 on: Yesterday at 10:39:59 am »
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/maggie-haberman-says-trump-very-angry-his-justices-haven-t-sided-with-him-not-optimistic-about-criminal-immunity-case/ar-AA1msqin

Imo, SCOTUS knows Trump is an embarrassment, and only a couple will back him, if any.

Fear of revenge by his minions will play a part in their decision and they've got to calculate the best way to mitigate that and all the other issues.

Fortunately, most of them have spines.

They and the Fed are the only counters to having a crackpot in the WH again.

In all my years as a Trump watcher, before he became a power broker, my most telling remembrance of him is that he was more impressed with evangelists than anyone by how easily they milked their public.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:49:31 am by jambutty »
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,421
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4955 on: Yesterday at 11:25:17 am »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 08:31:12 am
Trump is nailed on to win the next election.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/jan/01/trump-biden-latino-voters-poll

A USA Today and Suffolk University survey showed Trump was ahead with 39% support among Latino voters surveyed, compared with Bidens 34%, signaling a slump since 2020, when Biden garnered 65% of the approval from Latino voters.

Does seem likely. At least this time people can get their heads around it before it happens rather than last time when heads fell off.
Logged

Offline Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,368
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4956 on: Yesterday at 12:19:13 pm »
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,398
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4957 on: Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 12:19:13 pm
The Democrats need to change Biden quick, being behind in all the swing states as well as losing the Latino vote points to a Trump landslide.

Put some early money on it.
Logged
Expect nothing.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,617
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4958 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:59:23 pm
Put some early money on it.

I regret not putting cash on Trump as next president shortly after the Insurrection, the odds must have been astronomical.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4959 on: Today at 12:50:28 am »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 