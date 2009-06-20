but didn't she break ranks with Trump recently, refuse to endorse him or something?
Can only agree with what was said above, Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden.You can mock it all you want, but Trump's public speaking is a massive strength for him. He plays to his crowd perfectly. The Ron "DeSanctimonious" stuff the other day is just another example. It was funny. His gimmick is that he'll say and do anything. The speech patterns and mannerisms that those cringeworthy late night talk shows in the US mock so often? Again, those are a strength. His supporters want to see and hear them.Biden is devoid of charisma by comparison. He didn't actually fare that badly in the debates last time, but I think he's gotten considerably worse since then.It's terrifying that Biden is all that stands between Trump and the White House...again.
Its all about winning shiny things.
Nope... He's her "friend". And even, if she had distanced herself from Trump, she wouldn't be the first to change her opinion overnight. I'd expect Haley to do the same, if she got asked to be Trump's VP after her bid for the nominaton fails. I could even see Chris Christie going back to being a Trump arse-kisser, if it suited him. They are all c*nts and they are all the same. They'll "believe" and "support" whatever helps them further their own career or fill their own pockets.
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
This from FOX!https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/republicans-hatred-for-america-is-showing/ar-AA1keyy8?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=8d73a0cf213a41cda761aa9b9002fae2&ei=37
Have you actually watched Trump speak recently? He's barely coherent and thinks he beat Obama in the 2016 election. His only "strength" is that he has thousands of morons in the crowd who cheer at any dogwhistle or red meat that Trump throws their way.
