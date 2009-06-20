I think the problem is that Trump looks and acts a lot younger than Biden when they are talking. Honestly, I reckon if you showed a Biden speech and a Trump speech, and asked someone who had no clue how old each was, they would, unfortunately assume Trump was much younger.



Ignoring, of course, the dangerous, arrant shite that Trump comes out with.



And it isn't gonna get any better. Imagine what Biden will look and sound like in five years time, if of course, he's still here. And no way will average Americans consider the VP when casting their vote. Itll be 99.9% down to their view of the main candidates.



Hope the Dems can sort something out quickly, because if the orange twat wins again, we'll be posting about the Handmaids Tale in the Awesome Documentaries thread.



Really? Most Trump speeches are full of ums, arrs, him pausing mid sentence confusingly, not knowing where he is/what he is saying, forgetting words. But yes, he might shout and gesticulate wildly at times - that does not mean he speaks like a younger person. And full of racist, xenophobic, right wing nonsense - you can't discount the content from the speeches when you are saying one sounds like an old crazy person.Biden's speeches on the other hand are coherent, clear, sober, well spoken, don't feature weird pauses where he looks like he doesn't know how to make a coherent sentence come out of his mouth, etc. etc. You only have to look at his speech after he came back from Israel a couple weeks ago - sensible sounding, sober, serious, clear. Or his speech at the Auto Worker Union in Illinois - a bit more animated because the topic was less "serious", but well spoken, serious, sober, handled interruptions well (including a women heckling like a banshee, and "we like trump" chants) without encouraging violence against them. By the end had a crowd that had at one point, as I said, chanted "we want trump" eating out his hand and applauding him.