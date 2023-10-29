So something I get alot in my youtube algorithm is videos of Americans reacting to the UK/British things. It started out with cute things like comparing McNasty's and trying Nandos, Greggs, school dinners etc.



Then things like Paid holidays, NHS, Tax returns, cost of groceries comes up and it dawns on you. What they have is all they have known. They are so blown away that there can actually be another way of doing things. The idea of 'free' healthcare and 'Paid maternity time' is just a foreign concept that just possibly cant exist outside of the 'greatest country in the world'.



Change is not something Americans deal very well with. Especially at a core level. A normal person will say 'Increased background checks and a limit on semi automatic rifles' and all they hear is 'THEY ARE ATTACKING THE 2nd AMMENDMENT and FROM MY COLD DEAD HANDS!!!!!'. A normal person says 'Medicaid for all' and all they hear is 'SOCIALLISED MEDICINE!!!! YOU COMMIE BASTARD!!!'.



Yes that may be a sweeping generalisation and it is. But if there was any scope to change their society, it would have happened centuries ago.