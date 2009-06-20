« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 220971 times)

KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4120 on: October 11, 2023, 07:15:43 pm »
Says all you need to know about the GOP when a guy who likens himself to David Duke is the moderate in the race for speaker! 90 odd of them voted for that mentalist zealot Gym Jordan.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4121 on: October 11, 2023, 08:33:03 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on October 11, 2023, 07:15:43 pm
Says all you need to know about the GOP when a guy who likens himself to David Duke is the moderate in the race for speaker! 90 odd of them voted for that mentalist zealot Gym Jordan.
not to mention he's a child-abuse enabler from when he coached wrestling at Ohio State Univ.

his background is teaching young lads how to wrestle.  now he's one of the most powerful people in US politics.

jesus wept.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4122 on: October 11, 2023, 08:49:46 pm »
On the plus side, Biden looks set to outstrip Trump for federal judges, and he appears to be appointing the right kind of people - down to earth state judges, prosecutors and public defenders. Fox apparently losing their shit over it. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MRWg992TDEc&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MRWg992TDEc&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4123 on: October 12, 2023, 04:18:51 pm »
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4124 on: October 12, 2023, 08:46:11 pm »
Santos's life seems to be one big con, lie,grift, a product of trump politics.I doubt even the dumb assed GOP's in congress would give him any ammo.But ya never know!
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4125 on: October 12, 2023, 09:48:01 pm »
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4126 on: October 13, 2023, 09:32:01 am »
So Scalise, after beating Jordan (internally), has pulled out of the Speakership race. Seems that a lot of the sensible Republicans are annoyed that Democrats won't help dig them out of this hole they're in, despite there being nothing on the table to offer to Democrats for their support.

I'm reminded of a Tory MP (I think it was Gove but can't find the quote to be sure) that said in the aftermath of Johnson clearing out his rebels and ending up with a minority government something like "With a minority government the Opposition have to be sensible and support government policies so they can pass". They weren't going to make the policies palatable to Labour, just demand they were voted for.

Anyway back to the US. There are a lot of calls for party unity across the caucus right now, but usually in politics that means "Everyone else needs to unify behind my ideas" rather than indicate a willingness to compromise. Does Jordan throw his name back in? Does someone like MTG try to sneak in and win after 15+ votes like McCarthy did? Will someone find a solution before the government shuts down in the face of deepening global crises heavily influenced by and involving anti-US actors who seem entangled with the MAGA movement?
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4127 on: October 13, 2023, 10:19:57 am »
Quote from: Riquende on October 13, 2023, 09:32:01 am
So Scalise, after beating Jordan (internally), has pulled out of the Speakership race. Seems that a lot of the sensible Republicans are annoyed that Democrats won't help dig them out of this hole they're in, despite there being nothing on the table to offer to Democrats for their support.

I'm reminded of a Tory MP (I think it was Gove but can't find the quote to be sure) that said in the aftermath of Johnson clearing out his rebels and ending up with a minority government something like "With a minority government the Opposition have to be sensible and support government policies so they can pass". They weren't going to make the policies palatable to Labour, just demand they were voted for.

Anyway back to the US. There are a lot of calls for party unity across the caucus right now, but usually in politics that means "Everyone else needs to unify behind my ideas" rather than indicate a willingness to compromise. Does Jordan throw his name back in? Does someone like MTG try to sneak in and win after 15+ votes like McCarthy did? Will someone find a solution before the government shuts down in the face of deepening global crises heavily influenced by and involving anti-US actors who seem entangled with the MAGA movement?

There is no way on earth that more than about 20 people would vote for MTG even if they had 25 previous votes - the GOP know that there is a significant portion of their Reps in the House which are in Purple (often leaning Blue), and to elect someone as crazy as her (this is the reason they initially prefered Scalise over Jordan too - and Jordan is nowhere near as crazy) is just going to leave them losing all their elections to anyone the Dems stand.

The reason she is in congress is she is in basically one of the most Red districts in the country (GA-14) - a district that since it was crteated in 2010, in the last 5 at "state level" (*i.e. elections for President/Senator/Governor) has voted c. 75% in favour of whomever the GOP have stood (and have had 2 of their 6 elections have  GOP run unopposed) - and the other 3 (before 2022) voting c. 75% for the GOP candidate.  Even then, with this massively pro-GOP stance, she lost 10 points (75->65%) in 2022 - so if that happens there, it will happen even more if she is Speaker for anyone in a closer race. 
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4128 on: October 13, 2023, 10:44:33 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on October 13, 2023, 10:19:57 am
There is no way on earth that more than about 20 people would vote for MTG even if they had 25 previous votes - the GOP know that there is a significant portion of their Reps in the House which are in Purple (often leaning Blue), and to elect someone as crazy as her (this is the reason they initially prefered Scalise over Jordan too - and Jordan is nowhere near as crazy) is just going to leave them losing all their elections to anyone the Dems stand.

The reason she is in congress is she is in basically one of the most Red districts in the country (GA-14) - a district that since it was crteated in 2010, in the last 5 at "state level" (*i.e. elections for President/Senator/Governor) has voted c. 75% in favour of whomever the GOP have stood (and have had 2 of their 6 elections have  GOP run unopposed) - and the other 3 (before 2022) voting c. 75% for the GOP candidate.  Even then, with this massively pro-GOP stance, she lost 10 points (75->65%) in 2022 - so if that happens there, it will happen even more if she is Speaker for anyone in a closer race.

I know very well who she is. But the longer a legislative body remains deadlocked, with increasing calls for 'unity' (which really means "fall in behind me") then the more likely it is that the loudest voice in the room somehow usurps power over common sense, and a blithering idiot finds themselves in charge, with the long-term consequences being damned. You can call it the 'Boris Effect'.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4129 on: October 13, 2023, 03:50:22 pm »
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4130 on: October 13, 2023, 03:59:05 pm »
The Republican Party and the House of Representatives (and Congress as a whole) deserves MTG as the Speaker of the House.

Not sure the entire country deserves that sort of punishment though.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4131 on: October 13, 2023, 04:00:16 pm »
Imagine the chaos.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4132 on: October 13, 2023, 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on October 13, 2023, 03:59:05 pm
The Republican Party and the House of Representatives (and Congress as a whole) deserves MTG as the Speaker of the House.

Not sure what the non Republican side of Congress has done to deserve her.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4133 on: October 13, 2023, 04:59:26 pm »
Republicans, like other insurgents, have no talent, desire or ability to raise anyone's standards or improve American government for the public good.  Their only weapon is obstruction. Their core values are anti-American.

The Democratic side has fought like fuck to get crumbs for vital programs and passed them by fiat when necessary.

To blame both sides is false equivalence.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4134 on: October 13, 2023, 07:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on October 13, 2023, 04:36:17 pm
Not sure what the non Republican side of Congress has done to deserve her.
Or the rest of the planet, she's such an evil, crackpot gobshite she'll do the devils work as much as possible.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4135 on: October 13, 2023, 07:25:12 pm »
I wonder how closely the Democrats are going to hold the fire to the feet of Republicans over this? In less than 40 days, they need to have another vote on the debt ceiling to stop a government shut down. A speaker needs to be in place by then. But the House GOP are so fractured, nobody can command a majority of support. They have a majority of five, and they want to boot Gaetz and Santos out asap.

I don't see how they can appoint a speaker without getting at least a few Democrats onside. And as much as the Democrats want Republicans to suffer, they won't want a shut down.

PS: MTG is genuinely unhinged. She is not mentally well, or emotionally stable. She should be in a hospital, never mind Congress.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4136 on: October 13, 2023, 09:49:08 pm »
CNN is reporting that Jim Jordan just got voted Leader by the Repubs.  behind closed doors - apparently 50+ R's say they won't vote for him on the House floor.

what a fucking circus.  hilarious if it wasn't so serious.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4137 on: October 13, 2023, 10:00:56 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on October 13, 2023, 09:49:08 pm
CNN is reporting that Jim Jordan just got voted Leader by the Repubs.  behind closed doors - apparently 50+ R's say they won't vote for him on the House floor.

what a fucking circus.  hilarious if it wasn't so serious.

In a second secret vote in the House Republican Conference, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) got just 155 votes from members would said they vote for him on the House floor, with 55 saying they would not.

Jordan is far short of the 217 votes he would need to win the speakership.
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4138 on: October 13, 2023, 11:49:57 pm »
George Santos - terribly corrupt but very entertaining. Using Feinsteins death to announce his marriage, voted against McCarthy because he didnt receive a phone call and now this Rumplestilskin-like meltdown with the baby. Be a sad day entertainment wise when hes behind bars.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4139 on: October 14, 2023, 01:45:07 am »
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4140 on: October 14, 2023, 02:22:15 am »
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4141 on: October 14, 2023, 11:38:46 am »
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4142 on: October 14, 2023, 01:37:28 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on October 13, 2023, 11:49:57 pm
George Santos - terribly corrupt but very entertaining. Using Feinsteins death to announce his marriage, voted against McCarthy because he didnt receive a phone call and now this Rumplestilskin-like meltdown with the baby. Be a sad day entertainment wise when hes behind bars.
what is this?
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4143 on: October 14, 2023, 03:12:35 pm »
https://twitter.com/NolanDMcCaskill/status/1712909576784277646

Santos was being asked on the Speaker vote, and then deflected by yelling very loudly, while carrying a baby he got from somewhere, about a man who had come to his office to talk about the Israel situation.

In one of his early lies Santos claimed to be Jewish and then when caught, said he was Jew-ish.

Quote
"I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background, I said I was 'Jew-ish'," the Post quoted Santos as saying.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/embattled-republican-santos-faces-new-heat-over-jew-ish-heritage-claim-2022-12-27/



SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4144 on: October 14, 2023, 03:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on October 14, 2023, 03:12:35 pm
https://twitter.com/NolanDMcCaskill/status/1712909576784277646

Santos was being asked on the Speaker vote, and then deflected by yelling very loudly, while carrying a baby he got from somewhere, about a man who had come to his office to talk about the Israel situation.

In one of his early lies Santos claimed to be Jewish and then when caught, said he was Jew-ish.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/embattled-republican-santos-faces-new-heat-over-jew-ish-heritage-claim-2022-12-27/
Ah ok, thanks Mimi.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4145 on: October 14, 2023, 03:31:01 pm »
At least with Santos, once he's booted from Congress the Democrats should hopefully get his seat back. It's mind boggling he managed to win it in the first place.
So Howard Philips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4146 on: October 14, 2023, 03:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on October 14, 2023, 03:12:35 pm
https://twitter.com/NolanDMcCaskill/status/1712909576784277646

Santos was being asked on the Speaker vote, and then deflected by yelling very loudly, while carrying a baby he got from somewhere, about a man who had come to his office to talk about the Israel situation.

In one of his early lies Santos claimed to be Jewish and then when caught, said he was Jew-ish.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/embattled-republican-santos-faces-new-heat-over-jew-ish-heritage-claim-2022-12-27/

Couldnt see him carrying any baby?
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4147 on: October 14, 2023, 05:08:31 pm »
So Howard Philips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4148 on: October 14, 2023, 05:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Mimi on October 14, 2023, 05:08:31 pm
https://twitter.com/matthew___rice/status/1712906886570246425

Wow. I didnt see that in the initial video.

He has more than a whiff of Christopher Biggins more hysterical interpretation of Nero in I Claudius
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4149 on: October 14, 2023, 05:55:05 pm »
Santos is the kind of guy who would grab a baby off its mother so he could get into one of Titanic's lifeboats.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4150 on: October 14, 2023, 06:36:59 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 14, 2023, 03:31:01 pm
At least with Santos, once he's booted from Congress the Democrats should hopefully get his seat back. It's mind boggling he managed to win it in the first place.

No chance.  It's the most Repug county in the State.

All rich Euros.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4151 on: October 14, 2023, 07:25:34 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on October 14, 2023, 06:36:59 pm
No chance.  It's the most Repug county in the State.

All rich Euros.

It's been Republican in the past yes, but it's been a Democrat seat since 2012. And even though Santos won the seat in 2022, it voted for Biden in 2020.  It's well known Santos effectively lied his way into Congress; New Yorkers won't like that. I reckon the Democrats will flip it rather easily in 2024.

It's not like Matt Gaetz or MTG's seat, which are hard Republican. You could put anyone up in those districts with an R.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4152 on: October 14, 2023, 07:41:51 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 05:48:47 pm
Wow. I didnt see that in the initial video.

He just rescued it from Gaza.

Flew there on his own. (never changed clothes)

Tune in for more heroic details.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4153 on: October 14, 2023, 10:38:13 pm »
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4154 on: October 14, 2023, 10:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on October 14, 2023, 07:25:34 pm
It's been Republican in the past

It was Peter King territory for 20 years.
kavah

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4155 on: October 14, 2023, 11:24:42 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on October 14, 2023, 05:48:47 pm


...He has more than a whiff of Christopher Biggins more hysterical interpretation of Nero in I Claudius

Yes! And what a great TV series by the way, best telly of the 70s. It looks a bit dated now (loads of it is on youtube) but the acting of Brian Blessed, Sian Phillips and of course Derek Jacobi in amazing

Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4156 on: Yesterday at 07:07:42 am »
Quote from: jambutty on October 14, 2023, 10:47:50 pm
It was Peter King territory for 20 years.

The Republicans owned the seat between 1945-65, and 1993-2013, but it's pretty much been a swing seat in between those periods. The Democrats will take it back once Santos is booted. Even the local Republican Party wants him gone - he's an utter embarrassment to them.
So Howard Philips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4157 on: Yesterday at 10:29:49 am »
Quote from: kavah on October 14, 2023, 11:24:42 pm
Yes! And what a great TV series by the way, best telly of the 70s. It looks a bit dated now (loads of it is on youtube) but the acting of Brian Blessed, Sian Phillips and of course Derek Jacobi in amazing

Its just been repeated on BBC.

And the politics seem to be the same today.
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #4158 on: Today at 05:26:33 am »
George Santos and his camp villainy has been a blessed relief from the issue were not supposed to be talking about. But that issue and its effect (particularly on the rising Islamophobia in all western countries) is inescapable in American politics. Its gonna affect the Speaker race, and the primaries. As far Im concerned Joe Biden can eat shit for the rest of his term.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/10/15/statement-from-president-joe-biden-4/

Thats all Ill say on that.
RIP Wadea

https://www.cnn.com/2023/10/15/us/chicago-landlord-attack-muslim-boy-mother/index.html
