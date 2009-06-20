« previous next »
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
October 11, 2023, 07:15:43 pm
Says all you need to know about the GOP when a guy who likens himself to David Duke is the moderate in the race for speaker! 90 odd of them voted for that mentalist zealot Gym Jordan.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
October 11, 2023, 08:33:03 pm
not to mention he's a child-abuse enabler from when he coached wrestling at Ohio State Univ.

his background is teaching young lads how to wrestle.  now he's one of the most powerful people in US politics.

jesus wept.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
October 11, 2023, 08:49:46 pm
On the plus side, Biden looks set to outstrip Trump for federal judges, and he appears to be appointing the right kind of people - down to earth state judges, prosecutors and public defenders. Fox apparently losing their shit over it. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MRWg992TDEc&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MRWg992TDEc&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Popcorn's Art

jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
October 12, 2023, 04:18:51 pm
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
October 12, 2023, 08:46:11 pm
Santos's life seems to be one big con, lie,grift, a product of trump politics.I doubt even the dumb assed GOP's in congress would give him any ammo.But ya never know!
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
October 12, 2023, 09:48:01 pm
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:32:01 am
So Scalise, after beating Jordan (internally), has pulled out of the Speakership race. Seems that a lot of the sensible Republicans are annoyed that Democrats won't help dig them out of this hole they're in, despite there being nothing on the table to offer to Democrats for their support.

I'm reminded of a Tory MP (I think it was Gove but can't find the quote to be sure) that said in the aftermath of Johnson clearing out his rebels and ending up with a minority government something like "With a minority government the Opposition have to be sensible and support government policies so they can pass". They weren't going to make the policies palatable to Labour, just demand they were voted for.

Anyway back to the US. There are a lot of calls for party unity across the caucus right now, but usually in politics that means "Everyone else needs to unify behind my ideas" rather than indicate a willingness to compromise. Does Jordan throw his name back in? Does someone like MTG try to sneak in and win after 15+ votes like McCarthy did? Will someone find a solution before the government shuts down in the face of deepening global crises heavily influenced by and involving anti-US actors who seem entangled with the MAGA movement?
Scottymuser

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:19:57 am
There is no way on earth that more than about 20 people would vote for MTG even if they had 25 previous votes - the GOP know that there is a significant portion of their Reps in the House which are in Purple (often leaning Blue), and to elect someone as crazy as her (this is the reason they initially prefered Scalise over Jordan too - and Jordan is nowhere near as crazy) is just going to leave them losing all their elections to anyone the Dems stand.

The reason she is in congress is she is in basically one of the most Red districts in the country (GA-14) - a district that since it was crteated in 2010, in the last 5 at "state level" (*i.e. elections for President/Senator/Governor) has voted c. 75% in favour of whomever the GOP have stood (and have had 2 of their 6 elections have  GOP run unopposed) - and the other 3 (before 2022) voting c. 75% for the GOP candidate.  Even then, with this massively pro-GOP stance, she lost 10 points (75->65%) in 2022 - so if that happens there, it will happen even more if she is Speaker for anyone in a closer race. 
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:44:33 am
I know very well who she is. But the longer a legislative body remains deadlocked, with increasing calls for 'unity' (which really means "fall in behind me") then the more likely it is that the loudest voice in the room somehow usurps power over common sense, and a blithering idiot finds themselves in charge, with the long-term consequences being damned. You can call it the 'Boris Effect'.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:50:22 pm
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:59:05 pm
The Republican Party and the House of Representatives (and Congress as a whole) deserves MTG as the Speaker of the House.

Not sure the entire country deserves that sort of punishment though.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:00:16 pm
Imagine the chaos.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm
Not sure what the non Republican side of Congress has done to deserve her.
jambutty

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:59:26 pm
Republicans, like other insurgents, have no talent, desire or ability to raise anyone's standards or improve American government for the public good.  Their only weapon is obstruction. Their core values are anti-American.

The Democratic side has fought like fuck to get crumbs for vital programs and passed them by fiat when necessary.

To blame both sides is false equivalence.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:18:10 pm
Or the rest of the planet, she's such an evil, crackpot gobshite she'll do the devils work as much as possible.
Red Beret

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:25:12 pm
I wonder how closely the Democrats are going to hold the fire to the feet of Republicans over this? In less than 40 days, they need to have another vote on the debt ceiling to stop a government shut down. A speaker needs to be in place by then. But the House GOP are so fractured, nobody can command a majority of support. They have a majority of five, and they want to boot Gaetz and Santos out asap.

I don't see how they can appoint a speaker without getting at least a few Democrats onside. And as much as the Democrats want Republicans to suffer, they won't want a shut down.

PS: MTG is genuinely unhinged. She is not mentally well, or emotionally stable. She should be in a hospital, never mind Congress.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 09:49:08 pm
CNN is reporting that Jim Jordan just got voted Leader by the Repubs.  behind closed doors - apparently 50+ R's say they won't vote for him on the House floor.

what a fucking circus.  hilarious if it wasn't so serious.
SamLad

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm
In a second secret vote in the House Republican Conference, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) got just 155 votes from members would said they vote for him on the House floor, with 55 saying they would not.

Jordan is far short of the 217 votes he would need to win the speakership.
Mimi

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:49:57 pm
George Santos - terribly corrupt but very entertaining. Using Feinsteins death to announce his marriage, voted against McCarthy because he didnt receive a phone call and now this Rumplestilskin-like meltdown with the baby. Be a sad day entertainment wise when hes behind bars.
