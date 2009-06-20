So Scalise, after beating Jordan (internally), has pulled out of the Speakership race. Seems that a lot of the sensible Republicans are annoyed that Democrats won't help dig them out of this hole they're in, despite there being nothing on the table to offer to Democrats for their support.



I'm reminded of a Tory MP (I think it was Gove but can't find the quote to be sure) that said in the aftermath of Johnson clearing out his rebels and ending up with a minority government something like "With a minority government the Opposition have to be sensible and support government policies so they can pass". They weren't going to make the policies palatable to Labour, just demand they were voted for.



Anyway back to the US. There are a lot of calls for party unity across the caucus right now, but usually in politics that means "Everyone else needs to unify behind my ideas" rather than indicate a willingness to compromise. Does Jordan throw his name back in? Does someone like MTG try to sneak in and win after 15+ votes like McCarthy did? Will someone find a solution before the government shuts down in the face of deepening global crises heavily influenced by and involving anti-US actors who seem entangled with the MAGA movement?