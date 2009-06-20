« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 209378 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3960 on: September 15, 2023, 12:17:10 pm »
Apropos of nothing, an elderly racist aunt of mine had a black cat she called "Sambo".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sambo_(racial_term)
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3961 on: September 15, 2023, 12:33:06 pm »
Expect nothing.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3962 on: September 15, 2023, 12:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Sambo25 on September 15, 2023, 10:22:28 am
Did you just compare Biden to Gandhi😂

Do you honestly not get the point?

Trump is fat, bloated, corrupt, inbred, weird looking, bald, egotistical, unmoralistic, narcissistic sex pest that is about at good as business as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is at rugby.

Compared to Trump, pretty much anyone is going to come out looking pretty good.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3963 on: September 15, 2023, 12:58:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on September 15, 2023, 12:37:34 pm
Do you honestly not get the point?

Trump is fat, bloated, corrupt, inbred, weird looking, bald, egotistical, unmoralistic, narcissistic sex pest that is about at good as business as Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is at rugby.

Compared to Trump, pretty much anyone is going to come out looking pretty good.

Seriously mate, don't even bother. He's a troll just looking for attention. It's not worth it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3964 on: September 15, 2023, 01:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Sambo25 on September 15, 2023, 10:24:52 am
Maybe I am clueless which I guess would be a good reason to ask.no?

If you have to ask, its probably not the thread for you  ;)

I am no fan of Biden, but am a registered Democrat and will of course vote for him. But even a far too old to be running for president Biden is a million times a better option than the orange racist prick, whos only interest is in pardoning himself and in making as much money for him and his godawful scummy family as he can. In fact, a mummified Biden, proped up on a chair would be a better option.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3965 on: September 15, 2023, 01:12:18 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 15, 2023, 12:15:28 pm
Fixed that for ya. :wave

Biden:  Find quality people and let them do their job.

Trump: Find quality people and tell them what to do.

Will be interesting to see how the public view that opinion in the next election as the Dems definitely have better quality, they are a long way from doing their job. The average voter may be venting their anger about the current cost of living crisis on Joe n those around them. Obviously there is multiple reasons why the cost of living expenses have gone through the roof but the inability of those in charge to cap some of those costs while profits soar at certain companies will surely have a backlash. Luckily for the Dems the Republicans have failed miserably to take advantage of it as they have alienated so many with Trump as their main candidate, the abortion issues etc. Just shows how poor the party is as the Dems have handed the White House on a plate to them and the Republicans couldn't plan a booze up at a brewery without tripping over themselves.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3966 on: September 15, 2023, 01:16:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on September 15, 2023, 01:06:20 pm
If you have to ask, its probably not the thread for you  ;)

I am no fan of Biden, but am a registered Democrat and will of course vote for him. But even a far too old to be running for president Biden is a million times a better option than the orange racist prick, whos only interest is in pardoning himself and in making as much money for him and his godawful scummy family as he can. In fact, a mummified Biden, proped up on a chair would be a better option.

Maybe JFK IS coming back? Just prop his coffin up on the debate stage opposite Trump - guarantee Donald will tie himself up in knots just being allowed to talk for a full hour. JFK won't have to say a damned thing.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3967 on: September 15, 2023, 01:34:52 pm »
Quote from: Sambo25 on September 15, 2023, 10:05:47 am
Can you put the things up that you are reading/hearing that are a million times worse than anything Biden has said/done. I aint got no horse in the race just genuinely intrigued by the amount of mental gymnastics in this thread to try and pretend Biden is ok. Seems the media is turning on Biden and the mental gymnastics in this thread will be incredible if the accusations against him are proven to be true.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sealioning

Sealioning (also sea-lioning and sea lioning) is a type of trolling or harassment that consists of pursuing people with relentless requests for evidence, often tangential or previously addressed, while maintaining a pretense of civility and sincerity ("I'm just trying to have a debate"), and feigning ignorance of the subject matter.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3968 on: September 15, 2023, 01:49:18 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 01:12:18 pm
Just shows how poor the party is as the Dems have handed the White House on a plate to them

How?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3969 on: September 15, 2023, 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 15, 2023, 12:15:28 pm
Trump: Find quality people who live to grift as much as you do and let tell them what to do whatever the fuck they want.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3970 on: September 15, 2023, 04:06:48 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 15, 2023, 01:49:18 pm
How?

With all the various issues with rising prices, housing, immigration, health care etc you would think the Republicans would latch on these and highlight the lack of response to them by Biden. Now of course many of these problems were just as bad under Trump, Obama, etc and worse even. Usually the president in charge takes the brunt n comes a cropper but the Republican party are so clueless they couldn't even take advantage of any possible frailties. Instead they latch onto an idiot who is clearly the worst President ever and even worse he's their candidate again. The Dems must be laughing their arzes off as its a bit like us having Hodgson in charge for a second. How the feck did we ever think he was the best man for that job? Utd, Chelsea n co must have thought we were in the looney bin. We quickly found out how poor Roy was, just imagine us putting him in charge again? That's what the Republican party is doing again
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3971 on: September 15, 2023, 05:11:32 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 04:06:48 pm
With all the various issues with rising prices, housing, immigration, health care etc you would think the Republicans would latch on these and highlight the lack of response to them by Biden. Now of course many of these problems were just as bad under Trump, Obama, etc and worse even. Usually the president in charge takes the brunt n comes a cropper but the Republican party are so clueless they couldn't even take advantage of any possible frailties. Instead they latch onto an idiot who is clearly the worst President ever and even worse he's their candidate again. The Dems must be laughing their arzes off as its a bit like us having Hodgson in charge for a second. How the feck did we ever think he was the best man for that job? Utd, Chelsea n co must have thought we were in the looney bin. We quickly found out how poor Roy was, just imagine us putting him in charge again? That's what the Republican party is doing again

None of that explains your first statement hence why Jam asked how!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3972 on: September 15, 2023, 05:19:55 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 15, 2023, 12:17:10 pm
Apropos of nothing, an elderly racist aunt of mine had a black cat she called "Sambo".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sambo_(racial_term)

Yeah it was one of Alf Garnetts favourite sayings.  Racist or not, the guy's a c*nt imo.
« Reply #3973 on: September 15, 2023, 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 04:06:48 pm
With all the various issues with rising prices, housing, immigration, health care etc you would think the Republicans would latch on these and highlight the lack of response to them by Biden. Now of course many of these problems were just as bad under Trump, Obama, etc and worse even. Usually the president in charge takes the brunt n comes a cropper but the Republican party are so clueless they couldn't even take advantage of any possible frailties. Instead they latch onto an idiot who is clearly the worst President ever and even worse he's their candidate again. The Dems must be laughing their arzes off as its a bit like us having Hodgson in charge for a second. How the feck did we ever think he was the best man for that job? Utd, Chelsea n co must have thought we were in the looney bin. We quickly found out how poor Roy was, just imagine us putting him in charge again? That's what the Republican party is doing again

Biden has passed some really good pieces of legislation.
« Reply #3974 on: September 15, 2023, 05:36:47 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 15, 2023, 12:17:10 pm
Apropos of nothing, an elderly racist aunt of mine had a black cat she called "Sambo".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sambo_(racial_term)

Was about to just point that out.

The older posters here, will recognise that name as being racist..

I was about to ask the user if they were taking the piss, or not?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3975 on: September 15, 2023, 05:47:39 pm »
Not shocking, but it is sobering. My wife and I have really had to get creative and stricter with our monthly budgets like never before while also already taking a closer look at the holidays and accounting for travel/gifts and what that's going to look like. Tough scenes out there!

Quote
From food costs to holiday spending: Americans say they're being pummeled by the economy in dire new poll

David Paleologos
Updated Fri, September 15, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT

Inflation, interest rates, and GDP growth might be valuable historical economic statistics, but they dont capture the voice of the American consumer in real time. This was the motivation for the Suffolk University Sawyer Business School/USA TODAY national survey of adults on kitchen table issues.

We opened the survey by asking respondents to summarize in a word the state of the economy today. A total of 22% used words like excellent, good, growing, improving, getting better, fair, average, and fine. Thats more than 1 in 5 feeling pretty good about the economy.

However, nearly 3 in 4 (72%) used words like horrible, terrible, awful, bad, poor, weak, sad, dismal, crashing, struggling, disastrous, shambles, chaotic, messy, confusing, unequal, expensive, inflation, unstable, volatile, unpredictable, anxiety, worried, and scary. Those are their words, not ours, and they come from a wide range of demographics, including people at all income levels.

Among all U.S. adults, the results are dire:

-70% say the economy is getting worse while 22% say improving

-84% say their costs are rising while 4% say falling (not a typo, thats 4%)

-Rising costs seen in 4 categories (food 49%, housing 16%, utilities 11%, auto/gas 11%)

And when it comes to incomes, U.S. households earning under $50,000  according to their responses − are being pummeled by an economy that is unraveling. They are on an unsustainable path of losing savings, increasing debt, dramatically cutting back daily spending, and are hopeless about the future.

In the poll, we gave respondents a list of seven categories that people spend money on and asked if they could tell us whether or not they are cutting back spending on those items.

It comes as no surprise that in all seven categories a clear majority of lower income households are cutting back on everything: food, clothing, utilities, travel, you name it. Conversely, households earning $100,000 or more are cutting back significantly in only 2 of the 7 categories: restaurants and retail. The survey paints a bleak picture for these two business categories especially, given that all income categories are now cutting back.

Spending cutbacks today mean deep discounts from retailers. Deep discounts mean lower profit margins. Lower profit margins mean lower stock prices. Lower stock prices means expensive borrowing, maybe layoffs, and possible business closures. You get the picture.

When it comes to holiday shopping over the next couple of months, 50% of those lower income households say they will spend less this year, compared to just 38% of those making over 100k. The holidays wont be so happy for these folks who will feel down about not being able to spend as much as last year.

More of the <50k households reported receiving stimulus money during the pandemic than those making over 100k (60% vs 44%) and of those who received money 75% of the lower income households said that the aid was very/somewhat important compared to less than half of those making over 100k. Understandably, stimulus money means more to those who have less.

Todays perception of the economy in the poll is describing a kind of binary-nomics, between the haves and the have-nots, and the striking contrast of realities facing these two broad income levels every day.

As if lower income families didnt have enough to deal with right now, we also discovered that these respondents self-identify as having more members of their family with an addiction problem like drugs, gambling, alcohol, or online gaming (under 50k (24%), 50-100k (18%), over 100k (14%). How can these lower-income families help relatives who are struggling with addiction when they cant even put bread on their table?

From a policy standpoint, one possible solution could be a narrowly targeted stimulus package to those earning less than $50,000 per year. But critics will say thats inflationary even though more lower income households will become food insecure or even homeless and the pressure on local communities, churches, and charities to meet their needs will be intense. And how does President Joe Biden attempt to advocate for fiscal stimulus with a Congress that is now hell bent on impeaching him?

If a fiscal solution is not in the cards, there is also the Fed decision next week. The poll shows a heavy foot already on the brakes of spending  not a screeching halt, but a heavy slowdown - that suggests a rate pause (not an increase) is a more responsible monetary approach. You dont need another rate hike to slow down a slowing economy. In fact, the possibility of rate cuts should be put back on the table  and real soon.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/food-costs-holiday-spending-americans-091904614.html
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3976 on: September 15, 2023, 06:43:18 pm »
Quote from: John C on September 15, 2023, 05:11:32 pm
None of that explains your first statement hence why Jam asked how!

I said the Dems have handed the White House on a plate to the Republicans and most years Biden would be a one term President. My second statement basically said why... Rising costs, housing, medical insurance etc... Look at the above post for even more evidence of low to middle income family struggles. Biden got elected mainly due to the issues caused by Covid as the economy was pretty OK but Trumps handling of the pandemic pretty much cost him the WH. The Republicans are so poorly organised right now they let the rat Trump back into ship. Amazing to think they had the likes of McCain to choose from a few years ago as a present day McCain with a decent VP choice would probably secure the Presidency for them. Love Joe to death as he wears his heart on his sleeve but the energy levels are just not there anymore.

We will see what happens as the Dems surprised many with decent results in the midterms. Hopefully the right to abortion n anti Trumpers will turn out next year as we don't want low turnout. How we got to this point where Trump v Biden is running for President again in 2024 is a wee nuts.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3977 on: September 15, 2023, 08:36:16 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 06:43:18 pm
How we got to this point where Trump v Biden is running for President again in 2024 is a wee nuts.

Biden beat Trump.

Biden's base has grown, Trump's has shrunk.

Biden is the incumbent, he shouldn't run because people like you think he's too old?

To quote the Who: Who the fuck are you?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3978 on: September 15, 2023, 09:16:36 pm »
if I had the choice of voting for Trump -in 100% perfect health- or Biden -getting the last rites - I'd vote for Biden.

in fact I'd do the same if Biden had already died and was buried.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3979 on: September 15, 2023, 09:22:12 pm »
They could just put his ashes in the oval and America would be a safer and more prosperous place.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3980 on: September 15, 2023, 09:25:53 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 15, 2023, 09:22:12 pm
They could just put his ashes in the oval and America would be a safer and more prosperous place.
that sentence works for Biden and Trump.  :)
« Reply #3981 on: September 15, 2023, 09:59:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on September 15, 2023, 08:36:16 pm
Biden beat Trump.

Biden's base has grown, Trump's has shrunk.

Biden is the incumbent, he shouldn't run because people like you think he's too old?

To quote the Who: Who the fuck are you?

If im not mistaken Obama went with Biden as his VP in 2008 due to his age as Biden pretty much said then at 65 you don't have to worry about me every challenging for your role in 2012.  He didn't run for President in 2016 for various reasons including the death of his son and age again was a factor. Must be one of the few VP s after eight years in a pretty successful era not to try to get the main role. So while you say who the fuck am i to say he's too old, the man himself in 2008 and 2016 said he was too old  to run for President. I also believe he promised his wife prior to running for the current four year term he wouldn't seek reelection as even his wife four years ago felt eight years as President was too much for Biden. Who the fuck is she to tell her husband he's too old 😉
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3982 on: September 15, 2023, 10:03:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 09:59:22 pm
If im not mistaken Obama went with Biden as his VP in 2008 due to his age as Biden pretty much said then at 65 you don't have to worry about me every challenging for your role in 2012.  He didn't run for President in 2016 for various reasons including the death of his son and age again was a factor. Must be one of the few VP s after eight years in a pretty successful era not to try to get the main role. So while you say who the fuck am i to say he's too old, the man himself in 2008 and 2016 said he was too old  to run for President. I also believe he promised his wife prior to running for the current four year term he wouldn't seek reelection as even his wife four years ago felt eight years as President was too much for Biden. Who the fuck is she to tell her husband he's too old 😉

and why the hell is any of that important now? 
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3983 on: September 15, 2023, 10:06:20 pm »
I don't think Biden even wanted to run in 2020. I think he felt compelled because of the sheer evil and incompetence that was the Trump Administration. He was the unity candidate - right down the middle, that democrats from both wings could get behind. Plus, with Clinton there was complacency (even though she won the popular vote by 3 million). I think there was a grim determination not to take anything for granted with Biden.

As long as Trump remains a threat, I feel Biden thinks he has to carry on. The problem is that unity base that won him the election is fragmenting, as Democrats go back to bickering over stuff like Biden's age and competency. I mean, ffs, Trump is clearly unstable mentally, and has been for a decade, but people worry about Biden because he is a bit slow.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3984 on: September 15, 2023, 10:23:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on September 15, 2023, 10:06:20 pm
Trump is clearly unstable mentally, and has been for a decade, but people worry about Biden because he is a bit slow.

kinda like ppl ignoring the guy in camo gear strolling around the neighbourhood with a rifle, but calling the cops coz their uncle sometimes forgets to zip his fly.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3985 on: September 15, 2023, 10:57:30 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 15, 2023, 10:03:17 pm
and why the hell is any of that important now? 

Just proving a wee point to another poster as the man himself said more than once he might be too old for the job. Most peeps here probably don't remember Reagan but he definitely had Alzheimers during his second term. It was a bit ridiculous but again shows the job is just a title as the country can run find without a genius at the helm. We definitely saw that during Trump's term but those behind running the show spent a lot of their time putting out the fires. Look if Biden runs again the country will manage, just as long as the maniac Trump doesn't get in.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3986 on: September 15, 2023, 11:17:53 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 10:57:30 pm
Just proving a wee point to another poster as the man himself said more than once he might be too old for the job. Most peeps here probably don't remember Reagan but he definitely had Alzheimers during his second term. It was a bit ridiculous but again shows the job is just a title as the country can run find without a genius at the helm. We definitely saw that during Trump's term but those behind running the show spent a lot of their time putting out the fires. Look if Biden runs again the country will manage, just as long as the maniac Trump doesn't get in.
Do you mind if ask if you are American?
I ask because Regan isn't well thought of by many in the UK, hand in hand with Thatcher's policys.  I remember him saying something on the lines of Don't ask the country for help when you think you need help, you look after your self when you have problems.  same attitude as Thatcher, I don't know about Alzheimer's but many people just thought he was a idiot, Piss take every week on TV.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6p8cuN9Cv64
Am certainly no expert on US politics and am not saying he was just as bad as Trump but he wasn't the sort of president who just let things tick over.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3987 on: September 15, 2023, 11:23:39 pm »
I think it's pretty well accepted that Reagan had some kind of dementia in his last couple of WH years.

what that has to do with Biden escapes me.  or maybe the point he's making is "all old ppl get dementia" so they can't be trusted. 

same as all young people kill themselves making ridiculous decisions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3988 on: September 15, 2023, 11:30:30 pm »
There have been quite a few somewhat blasé references to Bidens apparently obvious mental decline in this thread recently, without any specific examples.
« Reply #3989 on: September 15, 2023, 11:49:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on September 15, 2023, 11:23:39 pm
I think it's pretty well accepted that Reagan had some kind of dementia in his last couple of WH years.

what that has to do with Biden escapes me.  or maybe the point he's making is "all old ppl get dementia" so they can't be trusted. 

same as all young people kill themselves making ridiculous decisions.


Guess if you read my post again you see it really doesn't matter who's in charge as the wheels of democracy roll on as the vast majority of positions are filled with civil servants. They don't pack their boxes when a new President comes in but i guess they can be sidetracked when their head of department is replaced by one of his boys. Likewise with the military as they do their job while the commander in chief hopefully won't fuk things up for them.

Anyway it is a wee strange a man who could be 85 in a few years time is the leader of the free world but the same country won't allow a 34 year old person take his job
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3990 on: Yesterday at 12:57:26 am »
Its pretty simple - theyre both too old.

But one wants to be a tyrant and one doesnt and respects democracy and the Constitution.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3991 on: Yesterday at 01:22:56 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on September 15, 2023, 11:49:34 pm
Guess if you read my post again you see it really doesn't matter who's in charge as the wheels of democracy roll on as the vast majority of positions are filled with civil servants. They don't pack their boxes when a new President comes in but i guess they can be sidetracked when their head of department is replaced by one of his boys. Likewise with the military as they do their job while the commander in chief hopefully won't fuk things up for them.

Anyway it is a wee strange a man who could be 85 in a few years time is the leader of the free world but the same country won't allow a 34 year old person take his job

Except that's not true. After a year in charge, Trump still hadn't filled over 300 top positions. Some of those positions included:

Administrator for the National Highway Transportation Safety Admistration.
Financier for the same.
Legal head for the same.
Director for the White House Drug Control Office (which handles things like the opiod crisis).
Top spots in the Pentagon.
Top spots in the Agriculture Department.
Top spots in the Energy Department, specifically in the nuclear oversight committee.

He had 300 days to fill these positions and ended up with the fewest filled/nominated positions than any president in the last 25 years. The wheels most certainly did NOT continue to roll. They fucking fell off.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3992 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 01:22:56 am
Trump did appoint Rick Perry as Sec of Energy, probably because he had so much of it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3993 on: Yesterday at 12:05:13 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 01:22:56 am
Except that's not true. After a year in charge, Trump still hadn't filled over 300 top positions. Some of those positions included:

Administrator for the National Highway Transportation Safety Admistration.
Financier for the same.
Legal head for the same.
Director for the White House Drug Control Office (which handles things like the opiod crisis).
Top spots in the Pentagon.
Top spots in the Agriculture Department.
Top spots in the Energy Department, specifically in the nuclear oversight committee.

He had 300 days to fill these positions and ended up with the fewest filled/nominated positions than any president in the last 25 years. The wheels most certainly did NOT continue to roll. They fucking fell off.
thanks for posting that, I couldn't be bothered looking up the list :)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3994 on: Yesterday at 11:09:07 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 01:22:56 am
Except that's not true. After a year in charge, Trump still hadn't filled over 300 top positions. Some of those positions included:

Administrator for the National Highway Transportation Safety Admistration.
Financier for the same.
Legal head for the same.
Director for the White House Drug Control Office (which handles things like the opiod crisis).
Top spots in the Pentagon.
Top spots in the Agriculture Department.
Top spots in the Energy Department, specifically in the nuclear oversight committee.

He had 300 days to fill these positions and ended up with the fewest filled/nominated positions than any president in the last 25 years. The wheels most certainly did NOT continue to roll. They fucking fell off.



It was a shyte show with Trump there's no doubt about that as he tried to get rid of a lot of previous Presidential appointments as he felt they were not loyal to him. Luckily the system was not damaged long term by Trump and Biden has surely got the cogs rolling freely again. So while it was hampered somewhat under Trump the civil departments continued to work no matter who's in the WH. With something like 3m federal employees the wheels didn't fall off just because some key heads were not appointed. I would dread to see Trump back in there again as he would undo any good Biden has implemented.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3995 on: Today at 06:51:36 am »
I see Lauren Boebert's in a bit of trouble for not espousing the values she supposedly represents
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3996 on: Today at 07:36:55 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:51:36 am
I see Lauren Boebert's in a bit of trouble for not espousing the values she supposedly represents

Fortunately, the people who normally support her belief in forgiveness and redemption. She'll be fine. Surprised someone has gone out and blamed the themes in the play Beetlejuice leading to this behaviour.
