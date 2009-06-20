I don't think Biden even wanted to run in 2020. I think he felt compelled because of the sheer evil and incompetence that was the Trump Administration. He was the unity candidate - right down the middle, that democrats from both wings could get behind. Plus, with Clinton there was complacency (even though she won the popular vote by 3 million). I think there was a grim determination not to take anything for granted with Biden.
As long as Trump remains a threat, I feel Biden thinks he has to carry on. The problem is that unity base that won him the election is fragmenting, as Democrats go back to bickering over stuff like Biden's age and competency. I mean, ffs, Trump is clearly unstable mentally, and has been for a decade, but people worry about Biden because he is a bit slow.