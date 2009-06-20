The state of my country that we could have two senile old men go head to head again for the Presidency.



I am proud of what Biden has achieved and wants to achieve. But for the sake of the Democratic Party and for America he cannot run in 2024. He is not physically and more importantly mentally up for it and if he runs again I am deeply concerned Trump will win again, as I expect him to win the nomination from the GOP.



Though it doesn't help that the options in my Party to replace Biden are not of great standard. I'll say it now though, though I don't agree with him on everything there are some aspects of RFK Jr that I do admire. A lot of folks don't like RFK Jr, including my wife! but there is something about him which I do like. Coming from the same state also helps!