« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 197074 times)

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3800 on: August 14, 2023, 03:22:19 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:52:58 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3801 on: August 14, 2023, 09:19:34 pm »
I dunno if this should be in the Black Lives Matter thread or not but.https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/14/us/mississippi-goon-squad-cops-guilty-plea/index.html,i know ACAB is a bit generic but fuckin hell,what else can ya say a badge,a gun,terrorists.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,375
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3802 on: Yesterday at 06:50:07 pm »
It's not making a lot of waves against all the Trump news, but there's a poll now in which DeSantis is only in 3rd place at 8%, behind Chris Christie on 9%.

I guess it's all pretty irrelevant as the only way either brings up their numbers is if Trump's legal woes cause his support to somehow collapse (potentially if key States use the 14th amendment to block him from the ballot there, which might remove any path the presidency - all unprecedented & untested), and there's no real way to know where his base go in that instance.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,933
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3803 on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm »
A 13 year old girl gave birth in Missipippi after being raped at 12. She didnt tell her parents until they took her to the doctor. The parents knew of the abortion ban and couldnt afford the drive to the nearest clinic 600 miles away.
Apparently there is a rape exception but they just didn't know.
Terrible case of a poor girl violenty assaulted and then through the ignorance of her parents and probably a lot of people around her, the child now has her own child.

If this story was reported from some far flung third world country with no education system it would be easy to understand. Its first world USA and a symptom of barbaric laws.

Source : Daily Telegraph
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,877
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3804 on: Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm »
Mississippi and Alabama will always be the worst. Was she black by any chance?
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online ShrewKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3805 on: Today at 01:58:17 am »
Deaantis is now asking Disney to drop their lawsuit against him as hes moved on. I didnt know it was that simple to stop being sued. Just tell them to stop!

Him going after Mickey Mouse was the best thing he could have done as a favour to America.

https://www.politico.com/news/2023/08/14/desantis-disney-lawsuit-end-00111199
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,331
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3806 on: Today at 03:05:38 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 09:46:05 pm
Mississippi and Alabama will always be the worst. Was she black by any chance?

If it was Alabama, it was probably a relative.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 91 92 93 94 95 [96]   Go Up
« previous next »
 