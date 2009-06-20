It's not making a lot of waves against all the Trump news, but there's a poll now in which DeSantis is only in 3rd place at 8%, behind Chris Christie on 9%.
I guess it's all pretty irrelevant as the only way either brings up their numbers is if Trump's legal woes cause his support to somehow collapse (potentially if key States use the 14th amendment to block him from the ballot there, which might remove any path the presidency - all unprecedented & untested), and there's no real way to know where his base go in that instance.