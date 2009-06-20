A 13 year old girl gave birth in Missipippi after being raped at 12. She didnt tell her parents until they took her to the doctor. The parents knew of the abortion ban and couldnt afford the drive to the nearest clinic 600 miles away.

Apparently there is a rape exception but they just didn't know.

Terrible case of a poor girl violenty assaulted and then through the ignorance of her parents and probably a lot of people around her, the child now has her own child.



If this story was reported from some far flung third world country with no education system it would be easy to understand. Its first world USA and a symptom of barbaric laws.



Source : Daily Telegraph