Should I just merge this with the general States thread?



Tough one. It's hard to argue you need a general US politics thread, plus one specifically for Biden, plus another for Trump's legal issues, plus yet another for Fox specifically, then this one that's currently about the primaries but I guess will become the general election thread. Plus the video round up. And that's not including all the other topics that do sometimes tangentially cross into US politics, not least the gun violence one.Whilst many of them start of with a specific premise, they generally collapse into talking about the same stuff. And some of them only exist as zombie threads for long stretches, with no actual discussion and people just posting links to articles, which then don't actually engender any further discussion. Combining threads might make them livelier.I do think that the Trump stuff should stay separate due to its unprecedented importance (and the fact it will likely drown out the non-Trump news in the coming months). The other stuff... not sure.