Should I just merge this with the general States thread?

Tough one. It's hard to argue you need a general US politics thread, plus one specifically for Biden, plus another for Trump's legal issues, plus yet another for Fox specifically, then this one that's currently about the primaries but I guess will become the general election thread. Plus the video round up. And that's not including all the other topics that do sometimes tangentially cross into US politics, not least the gun violence one.

Whilst many of them start of with a specific premise, they generally collapse into talking about the same stuff. And some of them only exist as zombie threads for long stretches, with no actual discussion and people just posting links to articles, which then don't actually engender any further discussion. Combining threads might make them livelier.

I do think that the Trump stuff should stay separate due to its unprecedented importance (and the fact it will likely drown out the non-Trump news in the coming months). The other stuff... not sure.
You're right Riq, this is the Republican primary thread starring Kamala Harris :)

Trump needs his own thread, there's so much important stuff that it needs separating.
Also Biden and POTUS.

I'm just thinking about the two main US politic threads really.
I think so. General US Politics?
It's your site, but I'll make this case once more then leave it.

Trump/Biden: nothing to do with each other except whataboutism.  Trump is all criminal and hate, Biden is optimistic, trying to get shit done, making progress and old.

Clown Show ends after the convention and State of the States is anything and everything not covered above.

If people aren't interested, they won't click.

Moaners again?
It's your site, but I'll make this case once more then leave it.

Trump/Biden: nothing to do with each other except whataboutism.  Trump is all criminal and hate, Biden is optimistic, trying to get shit done, making progress and old.

Clown Show ends after the convention and State of the States is anything and everything not covered above.

If people aren't interested, they won't click.

Moaners again?

Didn't get the feeling John was thinking of merging threads because of moaning, more from a tidiness standpoint.

Might be wrong in my assumption...
dunno if this has been posted already.  bloody hilarious ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cAap8pol0&ab_channel=MSNBC
dunno if this has been posted already.  bloody hilarious ....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5cAap8pol0&ab_channel=MSNBC
I was expecting something like that. I watched those comments from MTG on Mondays episode of Morning Joe. She's an effin moron - completely unaware of what she is doing and saying. I even wondered if someone close had sabotaged her, it is that bad. A longer clip of her comments here:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/jMjdGukOBjE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/jMjdGukOBjE</a>
Yeah, it's all fragmented and largely covers the same stuff anyway. This site isn't a collection of personal blogs, or any one poster's equivalent of a twitter feed, this is a discussion forum and that works best when the people wanting to discuss a topic are all able to find the same place to do it. Trump aside, I'd collapse it all down into one US politics thread. When the Primaries start in earnest it would make sense to split out the election stuff, but at the moment it's just part of the regular political cycle.

Oh, and I knew there was one I was forgetting, there's that Palin/Bachmann thread that seems to come around every so often. If it happens again throw it in with the rest of them.
Biden's campaign just took the first half of that verbatim and slapped "I approve this message" over it. I believe the kids call that 'bantz'.

Of course a lot of the MTG MAGA voters will just hear the word 'socialism' thrown in there and whoop along, because socialism=dicatatorship and capitalism=freedom, even for those people who don't actually own any capital, who are effectively wage-slaves fated to be cast adrift and rent asunder by the capricious whims of those who do, even as the world starts to (literally) burn around us all.
Yeah, it's all fragmented and largely covers the same stuff anyway.

I disagree.
