« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 176121 times)

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,345
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3480 on: June 19, 2023, 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 19, 2023, 08:29:29 pm
I just heard about Lauren Boebert today. Republican congress lady from Colorado.

Know nothing of her except her a tiny Youtube clip and her Wiki entry. But I think I get the idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lauren_Boebert

Seems full on loony and until this Trump era attitude of bull shitting your way to the top goes way will things ever get back to normal with serious politicians.

Take Sarah Palin, add in QAnon and just a bit more stupid and you have Lauren Boebert.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3481 on: June 20, 2023, 02:07:25 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 19, 2023, 08:29:29 pm
Dude, you got a lot of catching up to do.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,758
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3482 on: June 20, 2023, 07:14:35 am »
Quote from: AndyInVA on June 19, 2023, 08:29:29 pm
I just heard about Lauren Boebert today. Republican congress lady from Colorado.

Know nothing of her except her a tiny Youtube clip and her Wiki entry. But I think I get the idea.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lauren_Boebert

Seems full on loony and until this Trump era attitude of bull shitting your way to the top goes way will things ever get back to normal with serious politicians.
You might like this article. It details some stuff not included on the Wiki page. ;)

https://www.salon.com/2021/08/31/lauren-boeberts-husband-did-jail-time-for-lewd-exposure-in-a-bowling-alley-she-was-there/
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,867
  • Never Forget
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3483 on: June 20, 2023, 06:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on June 20, 2023, 07:14:35 am
You might like this article. It details some stuff not included on the Wiki page. ;)

https://www.salon.com/2021/08/31/lauren-boeberts-husband-did-jail-time-for-lewd-exposure-in-a-bowling-alley-she-was-there/

Just read it. They both seem class acts. 4 kids later and just got divorced. They both seem unpleasant people.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3484 on: June 22, 2023, 05:45:23 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3485 on: June 22, 2023, 07:44:37 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,233
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3486 on: June 27, 2023, 06:54:51 pm »
So it's been a long time coming, but the big decision has been made by SCOTUS in Moore vs Harper, and by a 6-3 decision the 'Independent State Legislature' theory has been thrown out.

The implications of this passing would have been huge. On the face of it, it was a simple challenge about redistricting and a state court's ability to overrule decisions made by state Houses, but the precedent set would have seen courts unable to challenge Houses over anything relating to federal elections, including decisions to send their own handpicked electors to Washington if they decided (for whatever made up reason) that the public vote couldn't be trusted. Let's say, for example, because they thought there might be the potential Democrat ballot stuffing. Can't be proved, but it's all too suspicious so let's just decide ourselves instead. No matter how outraged the electorate might be, a Republican-led House in any state would have been the supreme arbiter of who got the state's Electoral College votes, and state courts would have been powerless to intervene.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3487 on: June 27, 2023, 07:48:17 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3488 on: June 27, 2023, 08:02:51 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,737
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3489 on: June 27, 2023, 08:11:40 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on June 27, 2023, 08:02:51 pm
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/other/exclusive-lionel-messi-to-own-mls-franchise/ar-AA1d759O?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=29ba2ed4ab294886a16dbeea2c543462&ei=16

Most of the world plays football.

The Yank version of football is Soccer.

It will always suck.

And that's why he went there, he'll be a big pull for some youngsters and those at the end, so he could easily build it into something worth north of a billion.

Edit: Also his Mrs and kids will be able to live a normal life, unlike in the M.E.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3490 on: June 27, 2023, 08:24:49 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,582
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3491 on: Yesterday at 11:16:05 am »
Clarence Thomas can suck it.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3492 on: Yesterday at 08:37:03 pm »
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,543
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3493 on: Yesterday at 10:38:04 pm »
R.I.P. Lowell Weicker, R, CT.

One of the last great former Republicans.
Logged
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online gravey101

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 64
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 02:22:21 am »
I can't believe that only failed by 6-3 and thats with the 2 trump picks siding with sanity. Which ones voted for this and on what grounds? I know Thomas was one.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 83 84 85 86 87 [88]   Go Up
« previous next »
 