They really have got things arse about tip over there.
There's talk of banning certain books, presumably in schools. Certain parents don't want their kids "indoctrinated" yet spout the bible and "god's word" to suit their views.
Now, according to a recent report on the BBC, adults regularly discuss with their kids how to react to a rogue gunman in school, at parties or out shopping 🤷
The headline "how gun violence is shaping American lives" I thought would be about them realising enough is enough but no, in their fucked up minds it's about teaching them how to live with it. That thousands of kids being lost to guns is some sort of natural phenomena like earthquakes or tsunamis.
God certainly chose his people well for being the most stupid and gullible. He'd be the wealthiest man on the planet if he was around today!!