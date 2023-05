Even in Rudy Giuliani's world, being accused of demanding oral sex from his staffer seems even too far fetched for me.



The article in telegraph said he demanded blow jobs when he talked to famous people on the phone, asked her to go topless when on zoom calls, work in bikinis, was hired for a million a year and only paid her $12,000 in wages over a two year period.



It will be interesting to see how this plays out, but even if half of it is true it will be incredible