« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 155043 times)

Offline Baby Huey

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3240 on: March 25, 2023, 03:07:47 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on March 25, 2023, 02:24:45 pm
It's literally got nothing to do with art or whatever of that kind, it's keeping the populace ignorant and thus being easier to control.
The people who complain about these things are cultural Philistines through choice and are as complicit in this as those using them to further their political aims.
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,292
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3241 on: March 25, 2023, 03:13:39 pm »
Quote from: Baby Huey on March 25, 2023, 03:07:47 pm
The people who complain about these things are cultural Philistines through choice and are as complicit in this as those using them to further their political aims.

Of course, so take logic out of it. Whatever they can do to keep power, improve their power and push the individual forward.
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,930
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3242 on: March 25, 2023, 09:22:02 pm »
I don't understand why the RWNJs have a problem with the statue. David has huge hands and a tiny penis, therefore The Donald...
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3243 on: March 25, 2023, 10:31:44 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on March 25, 2023, 09:22:02 pm
I don't understand why the RWNJs have a problem with the statue. David has huge hands and a tiny penis, therefore The Donald...

It's because pretty much half of Americans are fucking pathetiic mate.

Absolute fucking fuitloops. The Taliban have nothing on these inbred weirdos
« Last Edit: March 26, 2023, 10:09:33 am by Andy @ Allerton! »
Logged
Poor.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3244 on: March 25, 2023, 10:49:05 pm »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,918
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3245 on: March 25, 2023, 10:59:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 25, 2023, 10:31:44 pm
It's because Americans are fucking pathetiic mate.

Absolute fucking fuitloops. The Taliban have nothing on these inbred weirdos
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3246 on: March 25, 2023, 11:34:27 pm »
Quote from: John C on March 25, 2023, 10:59:15 pm
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.

Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,918
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3247 on: March 25, 2023, 11:51:26 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2023, 11:34:27 pm
Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...
To be fair to Andy, he knows the difference. Reality Andy is nothing like social media, seemingly-crazed off his cake Andy.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3248 on: March 25, 2023, 11:57:16 pm »
 :lmao
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3249 on: March 26, 2023, 10:09:08 am »
Quote from: John C on March 25, 2023, 10:59:15 pm
Well, not all mate. But about 50% who in anyway endorse, vote or subscribe to the current GOP regime which is probably the worst set of politicians and followers anywhere on the planet of a non-conflict zone.

Very true mate. I shall amend my post. :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3250 on: March 26, 2023, 10:12:26 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 25, 2023, 11:34:27 pm
Don't try to reason with him. As far as Hypocrite@Allerton is concerned, every single US citizen is exactly the same...

Why am I a hypocrite? And as John said, it's only about 50% of Americans are fucking mental.

I've been to America quite a few times over the last 35 years and you don't seem to bump into the weirdos on holiday. Maybe because the fruit loops wouldn't venture into pubs and the like, but I also know a fair few that venture to our shores for the match and they are all great.

But America really has some (to coin their phrase) dumb shits in their population. For a supposedly liberal and free country, some of their views are as bad as those espoused by the Taliban.

Logged
Poor.

Offline spen71

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,027
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3251 on: March 26, 2023, 10:30:23 am »
America is a very divided country,   Some lovely people (my ex in-laws were great) some right nutters though
Logged

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3252 on: March 26, 2023, 12:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 26, 2023, 10:12:26 am
Why am I a hypocrite? And as John said, it's only about 50% of Americans are fucking mental.

I've been to America quite a few times over the last 35 years and you don't seem to bump into the weirdos on holiday. Maybe because the fruit loops wouldn't venture into pubs and the like, but I also know a fair few that venture to our shores for the match and they are all great.

But America really has some (to coin their phrase) dumb shits in their population. For a supposedly liberal and free country, some of their views are as bad as those espoused by the Taliban.



Not what you originally said, was it?

The above is arguable. I agree. We have quite a few dumb shits.

Quote
Americans are fucking pathetic
includes no qualifier, does it?

Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 26, 2023, 11:47:53 am
So every Liverpool fan should be blamed by the actions of one utter wankstain?


So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?

This was the hypocrisy.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3253 on: March 26, 2023, 12:17:47 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 26, 2023, 12:04:55 pm
Not what you originally said, was it?

The above is arguable. I agree. We have quite a few dumb shits.
 includes no qualifier, does it?

So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?

This was the hypocrisy.

Do you know what hypocrisy means? Sounds like you're talking shite to me mate.

I was talking about the group of people that are bellends in your country. I should have been more specific and I edited my post and clarified it today. I was just talking about those shitheads.

However, in the broad sense of things, you have to kind of react to how people generally in your country are acting. For instance I did not vote for Brexit. I am not a racist shithouse. I'm not a xenophobic twat. I'm not a right-wing fucker. I don't like these Nazi policies that the Tory party are enacting, but broadly speaking the UK does.

Does that make me a right-wing fascist twat? Obviously not, but if people accuse the UK of being such then given the voting that has gone on and the seemingly public opinion on such things 'We' in the UK are racist, xenophobic gobshites. So if someone accused the UK of such a thing, currently it would be difficult to argue against.

The perception of the US (from news I regularly see) seems to indicate that many US citizens are Trumpers, Republicians, Christians and weirdos that are seemingly of the same ilk.

But as I said, I clarified it. Weird you're saying I'm a hypocrite though, how do you justify that bullshit?

Logged
Poor.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,162
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3254 on: March 26, 2023, 12:36:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 26, 2023, 12:04:55 pm


So every US citizen should be blamed by the actions of far-right shitheads?

This was the hypocrisy.
We obviously can't blame every US citizen for the actions of the far right shitheads but I think the majority of US citizens views on Free speech have protected the politicians who have incited the racist rhetoric etc and lies that led to all the problems the US has gone through the last 7 yrs or so
Allowing the extremist politicians to say what they like under the right to free speech has led to the problems in the US.

There are Tory politicians who would have no problem taking us down the same route as well.



« Last Edit: March 26, 2023, 01:19:43 pm by oldfordie »
Logged
The problem isn't that Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a Lying, Unethical, Corrupt, Lying, Devious Dirtbag.
Everyone knows that.
The problem is his supporters don't care.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,827
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3255 on: March 26, 2023, 08:07:23 pm »
I was watching the CEO of TikTok answering rather bizarre questions to the US congress and I honestly thought it was a wind up, No way they were actually asking those ridiculous questions in the manner in which they did! But apparently its actually real!  :o

Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3256 on: March 26, 2023, 08:33:58 pm »
Do we have a tornado thread? Dixie valley is expecting some again tonight a week after Rolling Fork. I am always in awe on the sheer power of nature. Considering US gets 75% of the tornados of the world, I haven't seen one in real life. I would probably not want to either.
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3257 on: March 26, 2023, 08:39:18 pm »
Having lived in Texas for most of my life and also gone to college in Oklahoma, can confirm being in the bullseye of a tornado or tornado-warned storm isnot fun. What much of Mississippi went through the other night is nightmarish. The next 6-8 weeks will be peak severe weather season for much of the Great Plains and South.

Having said all that, I dont think we have a tornado thread - I believe theres a general weather thread somewhere but its mainly people confined to the British isles complaining about the delightful British weather.  :D
« Last Edit: March 26, 2023, 08:42:58 pm by Lone Star Red »
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,011
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3258 on: March 26, 2023, 08:40:39 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on March 26, 2023, 12:36:41 pm
We obviously can't blame every US citizen for the actions of the far right shitheads but I think the majority of US citizens views on Free speech have protected the politicians who have incited the racist rhetoric etc and lies that led to all the problems the US has gone through the last 7 yrs or so
Allowing the extremist politicians to say what they like under the right to free speech has led to the problems in the US.

There are Tory politicians who would have no problem taking us down the same route as well.

Not certain I agree that it's a majority of citizens, but I agree completely that the extremists being permitted to abuse free speech rights causes huge problems.
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,292
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3259 on: March 26, 2023, 10:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on March 26, 2023, 08:07:23 pm
I was watching the CEO of TikTok answering rather bizarre questions to the US congress and I honestly thought it was a wind up, No way they were actually asking those ridiculous questions in the manner in which they did! But apparently its actually real!  :o

When you realize it's literally got nothing to do with TikTok but only point scoring, they don't want the answers they want the questions to be asked. Period. They're not interested in the answers.

Also they have fuck all idea how the internet and apps work.

They hear the words "China" and "Data"  and that's the dog whistle to come a runnin!!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3260 on: March 27, 2023, 10:02:38 am »
Quote from: Chakan on March 26, 2023, 10:08:58 pm
When you realize it's literally got nothing to do with TikTok but only point scoring, they don't want the answers they want the questions to be asked. Period. They're not interested in the answers.

Also they have fuck all idea how the internet and apps work.

They hear the words "China" and "Data"  and that's the dog whistle to come a runnin!!

60 Minutes Australia & The Australian Financial Review (AFR) have just done a story on the data that the app collects on users.

https://www.afr.com/technology/the-fight-of-tiktok-s-life-20230315-p5csai

Quote
EXCLUSIVE: TikTok Spied On Forbes Journalists

An internal investigation by ByteDance, the parent company of video-sharing platform TikTok, found that employees tracked multiple journalists covering the company, improperly gaining access to their IP addresses and user data in an attempt to identify whether they had been in the same locales as ByteDance employees.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/emilybaker-white/2022/12/22/tiktok-tracks-forbes-journalists-bytedance/?sh=272910407da5
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,282
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3261 on: March 27, 2023, 10:39:17 am »
Ive just seen the Rolling Fork before and after pics. Such a pretty looking place actually looks as if its been shelled to nothing.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,161
  • Is it getting better?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3262 on: March 27, 2023, 12:28:59 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on March 26, 2023, 08:39:18 pm
Having lived in Texas for most of my life and also gone to college in Oklahoma

My kid had a chance to do a semester in Uni Oklahoma last year but didn't take it up, a couple of his buddies did though. I asked them what they thought of it.

"Racist."
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 250
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3263 on: March 27, 2023, 03:44:06 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March 27, 2023, 12:28:59 pm
My kid had a chance to do a semester in Uni Oklahoma last year but didn't take it up, a couple of his buddies did though. I asked them what they thought of it.

"Racist."

Who would have thought  :lmao :lmao

I find Americans bi polar, either they are most caring and considerate human beings on Earth or they are just batshit crazy. Nothing in between
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3264 on: March 27, 2023, 04:09:08 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on March 27, 2023, 03:44:06 pm
Who would have thought  :lmao :lmao

I find Americans bi polar, either they are most caring and considerate human beings on Earth or they are just batshit crazy. Nothing in between


I'm sure there is. Most of my friends from the US are seemingly left-leaning - but I know a fair few because of LFC. I know some that are more central and a couple that are probably far-right who are actually decent people.

I suppose if you don't live somewhere then you have a very strange idea of what 'normal' is in that country. Look at the way quite a few Americans seemingly view 'The British' as being very polite and genteel - not what most of us would describe the general British populice as...
Logged
Poor.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,802
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3265 on: March 27, 2023, 04:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on March 27, 2023, 04:09:08 pm

I'm sure there is. Most of my friends from the US are seemingly left-leaning - but I know a fair few because of LFC. I know some that are more central and a couple that are probably far-right who are actually decent people.

I suppose if you don't live somewhere then you have a very strange idea of what 'normal' is in that country. Look at the way quite a few Americans seemingly view 'The British' as being very polite and genteel - not what most of us would describe the general British populice as...


We've had this discussion before  ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,730
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3266 on: March 27, 2023, 04:48:31 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on March 27, 2023, 04:14:30 pm

We've had this discussion before  ;D

Aye :)
Logged
Poor.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,035
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3267 on: March 27, 2023, 06:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on March 27, 2023, 12:28:59 pm
My kid had a chance to do a semester in Uni Oklahoma last year but didn't take it up, a couple of his buddies did though. I asked them what they thought of it.

"Racist."

Had a roommate from Oklahoma that would bang on about "The War of Northern Aggression"while he studied at Harvard's Kennedy School.Had another drinking buddy that when i called her out about saying Spic she said that's how we talk in Oklahoma.
Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,877
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3268 on: March 28, 2023, 01:55:33 am »
Its the onion burgers and ABV limits on beer that make em mean and racist in Oklahoma.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,152
  • Justice for Neda
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 12:42:18 am »
Quote
Alternet
'Angry and resentful': Barack Obama calls out Rupert Murdoch for promoting Americas 'polarization'
Story by Alex Henderson  8h ago

Although former President Barack Obama has often been critical of Fox News, he hasn't avoided the right-wing cable news channel altogether. Obama, over the years, has been interviewed by Fox News hosts ranging from Chris Wallace (now with CNN) to Bret Baier to Bill OReilly (who Fox News fired in 2017).

Those appearances underscore Obama's belief that it is important for Democrats to have a dialogue with conservatives, disagreements and all  a belief he shares with President Joe Biden, who has bragged about the productive relationships he had in the past with President Ronald Reagan, Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) and other conservative Republicans.

But when Obama, according to The Guardian, made a late March appearance in Sydney, Australia, he called out Fox News' Rupert Murdoch as a divisive figure whose business model is designed to "make people angry and resentful."

Speaking at Sydneys Aware Super Theater on Tuesday night, March 28, Obama told a crowd of around 9000 people, "Here's the good news about the U.S., though: We're not quite as polarized as we seem. Sixty to 65 percent of the country  let's call it 70 percent  does occupy a reality-based world. And that's true within the Republicans."

Obama continued, "There's one other factor that's led to this polarization  this is global, this is not unique to the United States  and that is the shifts in the media and the story that is told to people. And there's a guy you may be familiar with, first name Rupert, who was responsible for a lot of this."

Murdoch, according to Obama, "perfected" a "broader trend" with "the advent of cable (television), talk radio and then social media."

Obama told the Australian crowd, "It's now a wild west and a splintering of media. And if all you're doing is  in America, it's Fox News, here I guess it's Sky, whatever it is  if all you're doing is watching one source of news. we're going to have our own news and our own perspective. You no longer have a joint conversation and a shared story. And if you throw in some good old-fashioned racism and xenophobia and sexism and homophobia. it's very difficult to compromise around identity politics."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/angry-and-resentful-barack-obama-calls-out-rupert-murdoch-for-promoting-america-s-polarization/ar-AA19eeOY?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=a453902b207b471faf1a0459e2ea2fe3&ei=15
Logged
Half our fanbase are fuckin idiots, the other half live in cloud fuckin cuckoo land.

Wooltonian.
Pages: 1 ... 77 78 79 80 81 [82]   Go Up
« previous next »
 