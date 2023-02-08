« previous next »
Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 151523 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3200 on: February 8, 2023, 08:13:51 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on February  7, 2023, 11:12:00 pm
Why can't the SOTU just be an email? Total waste of time. Just 60-90 mins of what a country 'could' be to its own people and the rest of the world.

I cant a recollect a single SOTU since 2009 when something was said and followed up by action.

Its always been the standard "we need to go this.. " or "We need to work more efficiently.. " or "We now know how we can really be.. ". Basically everything cliché about the proper governance. Every politician repeats the same bullcrap. All noise no action.

Seriously. Government jobs must come with term limits and retirement ages. If I am not qualified to work beyond 65, why should a politician be any different?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3201 on: February 14, 2023, 07:46:05 pm »
Dianne Feinstein retiring at the end of her term.

Big-named Democrats (Katie Porter and Adam Schiff) had already announced they were going to be running for this seat with more names to jump in.

CA will officially have a new face in that seat after the 2024 elections.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3202 on: February 14, 2023, 08:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Machae on February  6, 2023, 02:18:46 pm
Just find the whole thing cultish. Swearing allegiance, national anthem, flag thumping bullshit. Its almost brainwashed propaganda otherwise you're a traitor

The worrying thing is the Tories are trying to do the same thing here with a Union Jack in the corner of every room and a portrait of the Queen on every wall whenever theyre on a webcam.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3203 on: February 14, 2023, 10:10:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on February 14, 2023, 08:08:55 pm
The worrying thing is the Tories are trying to do the same thing here with a Union Jack in the corner of every room and a portrait of the Queen on every wall whenever theyre on a webcam.


Ahem!

 ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3204 on: February 14, 2023, 10:44:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 14, 2023, 10:10:16 pm

Ahem!

 ;D

I was think more about during the lockdowns then now ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3205 on: February 17, 2023, 08:28:49 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3206 on: February 17, 2023, 09:52:42 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on February 14, 2023, 07:46:05 pm
Dianne Feinstein retiring at the end of her term.

Big-named Democrats (Katie Porter and Adam Schiff) had already announced they were going to be running for this seat with more names to jump in.

CA will officially have a new face in that seat after the 2024 elections.

The country needs Katie Porter in that seat, she is a potential star if she can continue the work that she did in the house in a more prominent position in the house.  Has the ability to explain important issues that can seem complex in a condensed easily able to understand manner, a bulldog of an investigator, and would call out the bullshit of right wing in a way that exposes the hypocrisy that is rampant there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3207 on: February 17, 2023, 09:55:28 pm »
Is Adam Schiff going for it too? Ive always found him impressive.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3208 on: February 18, 2023, 05:31:26 am »
 ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3209 on: February 26, 2023, 05:41:18 pm »
The Hill
Crowded GOP field wont save Trump  because it wont last
Opinion by Keith Naughton, opinion contributor  35m ago
8 Comments

The only people more excited at Nikki Haleys presidential campaign than Nikki Haley are the denizens of Trump World: They think a big, crowded Republican field is just the ticket for Donald Trump to grab the nomination.

Crowded GOP field wont save Trump  because it wont last

All the punditry thinks a big field will help Trump beat Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but the polling they think supports that superficial analysis is wrong. What polling and history really says is the Republican field will shrink fast and DeSantis would gain an advantage. In fact, the Republican nomination fight might not be much of a fight at all. DeSantis could knock Trump out early.

Why? Two reasons: First, the structure of the Republican process is built to force out nuisance candidates. Second, when you remove the chaff from the GOP contest and ask Republican voters to choose between DeSantis and Trump, DeSantis mops up almost all the extra votes, leaving Trump trailing.

GOP candidate cull
Republicans and Democrats have very different approaches to their nominating process. Republicans give significant delegate bonuses to candidates who win primaries and have several winner-take-all contests. Finishing a close second gets you little; third place puts you on the fringe, and fourth is death. Democrats mostly have a proportional system where second and third place candidates can still accumulate delegates and hang around the race.

The upshot is that the Republican field is quickly culled to just three and then two candidates. The eventual nominee is often known by the fourth contest and settled after the first Super Tuesday. The no-hopers might hang on for a bit of publicity or to feed their consultants, but if you are sitting in third after South Carolina, its over.

Ever since the parties have held real presidential primaries, the Republican field has effectively been down to three or fewer candidates after New Hampshire every election. Outside of 2016, the only year a multi-way field made it to the first Super Tuesday was 2008.

But even this history is generous to the third wheels. In several years, Iowa or New Hampshire gave life to struggling candidacies that flamed out. Iowa gave upset wins to George H.W. Bush (1980), Bob Dole (1988), Mike Huckabee (2008), Rick Santorum (2012) and a near-miss for Pat Robertson (1988). New Hampshire surprised for Pat Buchanan (1996) and McCain (2000). In each case, the eventual nominee was still able to poll well and overwhelmed his opponents.

Also-rans tended to win by out-organizing their opponents in Iowa or had built-in support in New Hampshire. In 2008 Mike Huckabee was able to extend his campaign by using his regional appeal and win South Carolina. Newt Gingrich was able to do the same in 2012, but could only muster a win in home-state Georgia the rest of the way. Santorum snagged a couple of caucus wins in very conservative states in 2012  but couldnt even win his native state of Pennsylvania.

That history is not good for Republican hopefuls not named DeSantis or Trump. Haley polls behind Trump in her home state by over 30 points (and behind Sen. Tim Scott). New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is behind DeSantis and Trump in his own state  and what happens after the Granite State votes anyway? The rest of the potential candidates have a long wait for any hometown boost.

Perhaps Iowa offers some fertile ground for an evangelical like Mike Pence. But out-organizing Trump and DeSantis seems like a tall order. At best Pence might get a surprising second, but margin of error puts his polling in New Hampshire and South Carolina possibly at zero.

Trump definitely benefits from a crowded Republican field, but only if it stays crowded  and it wont. After South Carolina it will be DeSantis and Trump. Others may hang around, but historically their vote percentages collapse to nothing once GOP voters know they have no chance.

Trumps falling glass ceiling
If Trump could pick up even a third of the votes spread among the various no-hopers, he would be in good shape. But Trump picks up very little once pollsters move to a DeSantis v. Trump ballot test. Several recent polls from the media and consulting firms have a lot of bad news for Trump.

The only good poll for Trump is Harvard-Harris where Trump goes from a 46 percent to 23 percent lead in a crowded field to a 56 percent to 44 percent lead heads-up against DeSantis. But Harvard-Harris is pretty much on a lonely island.

GOP firm OnMessage (1,000 sample) polls Trump even in a full field, but down a whopping 18 points head-to-head. Monmouth (566 sample) also has Trump tied in a multi-way field, falling to a 13-point deficit heads-up. In Yahoo News (453 sample), Trump moves from a 2-point lead to a 4-point deficit. Democratic pollster PPP (446 sample) is more favorable to Trump where he goes from a 6-point lead to a 1-point disadvantage.

Inexplicably, Quinnipiac chose to poll a big field and a 4-way field with Pence and Haley. Narrowing the field shifted 1 percent to Trump and 5 percent to DeSantis with Pence and Haley splitting 10 percent. Heads-up would likely put Trump behind. Two recent state polls by Remington Research bolster the national results. In their Kansas and Missouri polls, DeSantis beats Trump head-to-head by 10-points in Kansas and 7-points in Missouri. Echelon Insights has DeSantis over Trump by 5-points in Michigan, heads up.

Given that Trump has essentially 100 percent name recognition, it should not be surprising that Republicans not for Trump now would be less likely to move to him if their favorite minor candidate is out of the mix. But Trump is picking up practically nothing. On average, DeSantis gains 14 points and Trump gains less than 4, outside the Harris poll.

No 2016 repeat
The big difference between the 2016 field and 2024 is Trump faced two candidates in 2016 (Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida) who were strong enough to stay but not strong enough to knock the other out. Sore loser John Kasich of Ohio did his best to gain anti-Trump votes, shaving enough off to throw a few states to Trump. That dynamic does not exist for 2024.

In fact, if the polling dynamic holds up  Trump stuck in the low 40s and DeSantis picking up the vast majority of the dropout votes  DeSantis might just steamroll over Trump after South Carolina. The 2024 GOP primary contest looks less like Trump repeating 2016 than a Back to the Future set in 1980 with DeSantis in the role of Ronald Reagan and Trump as George H.W. Bush.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public and regulatory affairs consulting firm. Naughton is a former Pennsylvania political campaign consultant. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3210 on: February 27, 2023, 04:33:00 pm »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3211 on: February 27, 2023, 09:58:20 pm »
Bernie is brilliant, he was on either Sky or BBC yesterday.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3212 on: February 28, 2023, 09:13:41 am »
I see DeathSantis has pulled the trigger on the Disney government by filling it with his flunkies. Disney May indeed be corporate scumbags but if I were them Id be looking for a friendlier state to take their 75,000 jobs and 32 million visitors to. Let Ron choke on that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3213 on: February 28, 2023, 11:10:27 am »
I had no idea that Disney was an autonomous entitiy, politically. I saw De Santis saying We have a situation here that was basically indefensible from a policy perspective. How do you give one theme park its own government and then treat all the other theme parks differently? We believe that that was not good policy.

Which to be fair I do agree with, that seems mad. Of course, the Republicans never had an issue with it until Disney disagreed with them over something stupid.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3214 on: February 28, 2023, 11:32:08 am »
Yep, it is a very odd situation, but they were mad for the jobs and tourist income 50 years ago. DeSantis just wants to look strong (as well as mahogany of face and raven of hair) and is pushing his pathetic war on non-existent woke.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3215 on: February 28, 2023, 12:14:12 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on February 28, 2023, 09:13:41 am
I see DeathSantis has pulled the trigger on the Disney government by filling it with his flunkies. Disney May indeed be corporate scumbags but if I were them Id be looking for a friendlier state to take their 75,000 jobs and 32 million visitors to. Let Ron choke on that.
Clearly Disney's special tax status is unfair and ridiculous. If DeSantis had removed this for unfairness reasons, I would have been 100% behind it. But no, he is doing for political reasons. I hope Disney do move their headquarters elsewhere.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3216 on: February 28, 2023, 01:02:01 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 28, 2023, 12:14:12 pm
Clearly Disney's special tax status is unfair and ridiculous. If DeSantis had removed this for unfairness reasons, I would have been 100% behind it. But no, he is doing for political reasons. I hope Disney do move their headquarters elsewhere.

He is a politician. He will do it for political reasons. I dont think there exists any politician in USA, who would do it for moral and ethical reasons if there was a wee bit selfishness and a tinge of political agenda to it. But thats besides the point.

Disney isnt above the law. I think its plainly and utterly wrong to think just because a Republican did it, Disney should take its 75k jobs and 32m visitors annually elsewhere. Disney should be held accountable oin Florida as they are not above the law.

I hate Meatball as much as the next guy and I hate to admit it, he is right in doing it now.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3217 on: February 28, 2023, 01:50:58 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on February 28, 2023, 01:02:01 pm
He is a politician. He will do it for political reasons. I dont think there exists any politician in USA, who would do it for moral and ethical reasons if there was a wee bit selfishness and a tinge of political agenda to it. But thats besides the point.

Disney isnt above the law. I think its plainly and utterly wrong to think just because a Republican did it, Disney should take its 75k jobs and 32m visitors annually elsewhere. Disney should be held accountable oin Florida as they are not above the law.

I hate Meatball as much as the next guy and I hate to admit it, he is right in doing it now.
De Santis is doing this for retaliatory reasons. And if Disney should move headquarters as a result, it will be the fault of De Santis and those who voted for him.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3218 on: February 28, 2023, 03:17:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on February 28, 2023, 01:50:58 pm
De Santis is doing this for retaliatory reasons. And if Disney should move headquarters as a result, it will be the fault of De Santis and those who voted for him.
Thats the consequence side of his decision. I dont think we are in disagreement there.

My discussion is about whether DeSantis is right to demote Disney from the special theme park kingdom that it has seen itself as? I think yes.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3219 on: February 28, 2023, 03:25:11 pm »
I can only guess it was the incentive to get the company to come. They planned to build a futuristic city near Orlando but never did. It became Epcot. Theyve both had 55 years of benefits. DeSantis is of course just being a cock. As fake as his hair and complexion. Trump will eat him alive during the campaign.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3220 on: February 28, 2023, 03:30:50 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February 27, 2023, 04:33:00 pm
This will be a must-read

https://www.theguardian.com/books/2023/feb/24/its-ok-to-be-angry-about-capitalism-by-bernie-sanders-review-straight-talking-from-the-socialist-senator
Love Bernie. Living in the states, it's incredible how many people you talk to who say they want change, yet continue to vote in the same politicians and label Sanders as this crazy radical. Say what you want about him, but he genuinely seems to care about people's wellbeing, something that can't be said about the majority of politicians.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3221 on: February 28, 2023, 07:37:45 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on February 28, 2023, 03:17:30 pm
Thats the consequence side of his decision. I dont think we are in disagreement there.

My discussion is about whether DeSantis is right to demote Disney from the special theme park kingdom that it has seen itself as? I think yes.

Interesting, good luck with discussions.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3222 on: March 2, 2023, 11:09:30 am »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on February 28, 2023, 03:17:30 pm
Thats the consequence side of his decision. I dont think we are in disagreement there.

My discussion is about whether DeSantis is right to demote Disney from the special theme park kingdom that it has seen itself as? I think yes.

But equally, Disney are well within their rights to move their headquarters in response, not to that specifically, but the wider stuff that Ron and the GOP have been passing which makes the lives of *many* of their employees a nightmare.  Stuff like the anti-abortion, don't say gay, many other anti-LGBTQ and anti-civil rights stuff.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3223 on: March 2, 2023, 07:27:37 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-64726727

Alaska lawmaker censured for asking if fatal child abuse saved taxpayer money

An Alaska lawmaker has been censured after asking whether fatal child abuse could actually serve as a "benefit to society".

Alaska's House of Representatives voted 35-1 to censure Republican Rep. David Eastman on Wednesday.

Mr Eastman - who has a history of making controversial remarks - was the only dissenter.

His question arose during a Monday hearing where experts testified about the long-term effects of child abuse.

Mr Eastman asked the experts how they would respond to what he said was an argument that "in the case where child abuse is fatal, obviously it's not good for the child, but it's actually a benefit to society because there aren't needs for government services and whatnot over the whole course of that child's life?"

He added that some have made the argument the abuse could amount to a "cost savings" measure because the child would no longer need to rely on state government support.

"Did you say, 'a benefit for society?'" responded Trevor Storrs, the president and CEO of the Alaska Children's Trust.

"I'm not even sure how to answer that," Mr Storrs said, adding that the loss of a child was "unmeasurable" to a family and society.

His remarks sparked a backlash on social media and among colleagues.

In introducing a measure to censure Mr Eastman, Alaskan Democratic Rep. Andrew Gray - who said he had adopted a child from foster care who previously suffered abuse - said Mr Eastman had brought "great shame on this house".

"I would just say for me personally, my child is the greatest joy I've ever had - that there is no price tag on that," he said while choking up, according to the Anchorage Daily News.

Mr Eastman's office did not respond to a request for comment, but during a hearing on his censure, the lawmaker denied he supported child abuse.

"The outrageous accusation that somehow I and members of my district support the extermination of people or support child abuse when I've staked my entire political career arguing for the opposite is not acceptable in this body," he said.

Mr Eastman, who is from Wasilla, became the first Alaska House member in history to be censured over a separate incident in 2017, when he claimed some Alaskans tried to get pregnant to take advantage of travel funded by the US health care programme Medicaid for medically necessary abortions.

"You have individuals who are in villages and are glad to be pregnant, so that they can have an abortion because there's a free trip to Anchorage involved," he told Alaska Public Media at the time.


Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #3224 on: Today at 02:46:57 am »
Listened to This American Life podcast from this weekend. Part of the show was an OBGYN doctor in Idaho. Idaho passed a fucked up badly thought through anti abortion law which includes allowing family members of illegal abortions to sue the doctor. The definition of an illegal abortion is really limited and puts the life of a foetus with a very basic initial heart beat (not from a heart, but something that will become a heart) above the life of the mother. A sick mother with pregnancy problems cannot be operated on if the likelihood is that an abortion be caused. Its unbelievable to listen to how restrictive it is. The cause of course is that OBGYN doctors are leaving Idaho. Of course it was a man who created the law. I cant imagine how the female members of his family feel now that many of their health care providers are leaving the state. Unreal to think its 2023 and yet the law is from the 17th century
