The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 14, 2022, 08:42:52 pm
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December 14, 2022, 08:41:22 pm
The Trump/GOP friction would have me rubbing my hands with glee if only there was a decent democratic presidential candidate on deck. No way can Biden run again, surely? (I like him, but he's done)
I expect I'll be rubbing more than my hands! ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 10:22:44 am
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on December 14, 2022, 08:41:22 pm
The Trump/GOP friction would have me rubbing my hands with glee if only there was a decent democratic presidential candidate on deck. No way can Biden run again, surely? (I like him, but he's done)

Apparently Biden is thinking it over during the Christmas holidays (and Mike Pence is doing some prayerful contemplation too!). Generational change is required at the top. Some kind of Anti-Santis. No one really sticks out though. Newsom? Buttegieg? I think Biden will run.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 04:29:59 pm
Big announcement from Trump that he teased yesterday:

@ShelbyTalcott
Trump, alongside a video depicting himself as a superhero with lasers shooting out of his eyes, says hes making a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT tomorrow



And here's the reveal that will surely shake up the 2024 election

Spoiler

[close]
Oh
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 04:33:49 pm
:lmao that's it!?

That's the big announcement!!

QAnon are going to go absolutely fucking spare

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 04:35:08 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 15, 2022, 04:33:49 pm
:lmao that's it!?

That's the big announcement!!

QAnon are going to go absolutely fucking spare

:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

That's a parody isn't it?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 04:35:53 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 15, 2022, 04:35:08 pm
That's a parody isn't it?

Is it? I dunno, there was a post on truth social with him as supercunt so probably not.

Edit: nope it's real.

:lmao
« Last Edit: December 15, 2022, 04:43:01 pm by Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre »
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 04:45:19 pm
Quote from: Who Wants To Play Baby Hazell's Xmas Dress Up? on December 15, 2022, 04:35:08 pm
That's a parody isn't it?
It's not. I wish to God it was.

I mean, who could have predicted that Trump would join the NFT grift now?




As someone on Twitter said, at least if they were actual baseball-type cards you could maybe flog them to a gas station owner in Bumfuck, Nebraska. No such joy with these shitty things.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 05:07:31 pm
Oh wow, that is amazingly horrific.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 05:09:45 pm
This is brilliant. Some MAGA/Qanon idiots were speculating he was going to announce his speakership in the House, with a day 1 impeachment of Biden & Harris seeing him resume the presidency (let's just ignore the obvious stumbling blocks to that plan)...

And yet by next week, they'll be back on the "hopium", certain that they're about to get exactly what they want.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 05:51:08 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 15, 2022, 04:35:53 pm
Is it? I dunno, there was a post on truth social with him as supercunt so probably not.

Edit: nope it's real.

:lmao
FFS. There's not bottom to his idiocy. :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 07:09:30 pm
Quote from: Ray K on December 15, 2022, 04:29:59 pm
Big announcement from Trump that he teased yesterday:

@ShelbyTalcott



@JoeBiden
I had some MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENTS the last couple of weeks, too

✔️ Inflations easing
✔️ I just signed the Respect for Marriage Act
✔️ We brought Brittney Griner home
✔️ Gas prices are lower than a year ago
✔️ 10,000 new high-paying jobs in Arizona


Nicely played by Joe's social media team  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 07:19:06 pm
To be fair to the US, it isn't a country, its a set of very different states that are countries in their own right.

I'd argue there was a mild disconnect in this country, but usually when you're abroad with fellow Brits, we all tend to get on

In America something like 70-80% have never left the US and a a mind blowing 50+ million haven't even left their state.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 07:40:17 pm
Fucking hell, that's embarrassing. There's no end to his grift. :lmao

He must be really desperate for money, given all the legal teams he has on the go. And yet there are people who will lap this up!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:09:46 pm
You can't even choose the card you buy for $99! It's an NFT & lootbox grift in one.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:09:59 pm
I cant believe it. I've just watched the video. I cant tell if I was hallucinating.  :o

There was a comment on it of -"just imagine, over 76 million Americans voted for him"

The only good thing is millions more seem to be laughing at the vile, abhorrent prick.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:19:02 pm
All you need is a dartboard to stick those cards on. ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:23:14 pm
Quick question, have any of the original amendments in their original constitution/bill of rights etc ever been successful repealed?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:24:31 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 08:23:14 pm
Quick question, have any of the original amendments in their original constitution/bill of rights etc ever been successful repealed?

I believe additional amendments have overridden previous amendments. I can't remember which ones off the top of my head though.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:27:13 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 15, 2022, 08:24:31 pm
I believe additional amendments have overridden previous amendments. I can't remember which ones off the top of my head though.
That's answered my question, so if it's happened in the past then why are the lunatic fringe so hell bent on protecting the "Right to bear arms"?, surely if it was causing problems within their Union, as responsible citizens they'd surely be clamouring for a review or rewrite of the amendment?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:29:15 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 08:23:14 pm
Quick question, have any of the original amendments in their original constitution/bill of rights etc ever been successful repealed?

The only amendment that has ever been repealed was the one that was prohibition... can't remember the number.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:30:35 pm
Quote from: Elmo [Almost] Saves Christmas! on December 15, 2022, 08:29:15 pm
The only amendment that has ever been repealed was the one that was prohibition... can't remember the number.

18th brought it in, 21st repealed...
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:40:43 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 08:27:13 pm
That's answered my question, so if it's happened in the past then why are the lunatic fringe so hell bent on protecting the "Right to bear arms"?, surely if it was causing problems within their Union, as responsible citizens they'd surely be clamouring for a review or rewrite of the amendment?

Responsible citizens :lmao :lmao

Sorry gave me chuckle.

Because you need 2/3rds majority to do that.

Republicans will never vote for it.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:44:34 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 08:27:13 pm
That's answered my question, so if it's happened in the past then why are the lunatic fringe so hell bent on protecting the "Right to bear arms"?, surely if it was causing problems within their Union, as responsible citizens they'd surely be clamouring for a review or rewrite of the amendment?

Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 15, 2022, 08:40:43 pm
Responsible citizens :lmao :lmao

Sorry gave me chuckle.

Because you need 2/3rds majority to do that.

Republicans will never vote for it.

A majority of Americans favour sensible gun control laws, background checks etc. Republicans and FOX thrive on agitating their base, and you have the NRA constantly funnelling money to law makers to maintain the legal status quo.

You only have to look at Roe vs Wade to see how fucked the US system is.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:46:01 pm
Quote from: Chaka-chaka-chakanotherchipmunk on the yule fyre on December 15, 2022, 08:40:43 pm
Responsible citizens :lmao :lmao

Sorry gave me chuckle.

Because you need 2/3rds majority to do that.

Republicans will never vote for it.
You didn't recognise that as deliberate sarcasm?, my point was they're a bunch of tub thumping "patriots" that vow to protect America and its citizens from coming to harm, yet protect an amendment that contributes to the death of thousands of their people every year.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:53:33 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 15, 2022, 08:46:01 pm
You didn't recognise that as deliberate sarcasm?, my point was they're a bunch of tub thumping "patriots" that vow to protect America and its citizens from coming to harm, yet protect an amendment that contributes to the death of thousands of their people every year.

Nope sorry the sarcasm completely went over my head, apologies.

Irony is completely lost on most americans i'm afraid. You just have to look at the people they vote into power.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 15, 2022, 08:57:46 pm
Quote from: afruitchrimbocake türkiyish on December 15, 2022, 08:30:35 pm
18th brought it in, 21st repealed...

Yeah, 18th amendment, one of the amendments i remember as it was the title of one of the classic The Simpsons episodes, Homer vs The 18th Amendment.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 16, 2022, 09:42:50 am
Quote from: Ray K on December 15, 2022, 04:29:59 pm




I'm not on Twitter so apologies if I'm the thousandth person to post that.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 16, 2022, 11:15:53 am
Remember those cardboard dress up things you used to see as a kid? Where you would cut out different clothing pieces and use the flaps to attach them to the cut out model? That's what these NFTs look like - as though someone literally just photoshopped Trump's head onto some vaguely competent artwork.

The art itself doesn't look great at all. It's like his advisors are deliberately stitching Trump up to look ever more ridiculous.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 16, 2022, 11:25:10 am
New Card looks impressive

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 16, 2022, 11:58:44 am
All 44,000 sold out on the website now, if you can believe that (I don't know if there's a way to check for NFTs).

I did see the point made that this sort of thing is perfect for funnelling dodgy money towards Trump though. For whatever reason someone might have to do that.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
December 16, 2022, 12:10:00 pm
Quote from: Riquende on December 16, 2022, 11:58:44 am
All 44,000 sold out on the website now, if you can believe that (I don't know if there's a way to check for NFTs).

I did see the point made that this sort of thing is perfect for funnelling dodgy money towards Trump though. For whatever reason someone might have to do that.

So that's almost $4.5m raised. It's not even going towards his election campaign, I believe - it'sgoing straight to him.  This will be solely to cover his legal fees.

It's like a share issue. Wait till Trump dumps another block of them that makes this first batch even more worthless.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:34:44 pm
Of course. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dEk8Hb_v0xE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dEk8Hb_v0xE</a>
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:44:19 pm
No surprises there.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:07:34 pm
I've read that Trump could be using this platform as a vehicle to launder money as it is not a regulated space.

You could imagine Putin throwing quite a bit at Trumps presidential campaign as a change in position from the US would be the only realistic way of Russia winning their war.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 04:35:20 pm
Trump is such a busted flush on the world stage that even if he became president again and opted to move the US position on Ukraine, European NATO countries would flat out ignore him.

I'm sure turning off American military supplies to Ukraine might help Putin, but you're talking January 2025 at the earliest. By that point there'll be so much hardware in Ukraine it would likely make little difference - assuming the conflict hasn't been resolved by then.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:19:15 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on Yesterday at 03:34:44 pm
Of course. :lmao

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/dEk8Hb_v0xE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/dEk8Hb_v0xE</a>

That was my first thought (as a photographer). Like, they couldve just had AI knock up s few images, but instead they went thieving.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:07:59 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on December 16, 2022, 09:42:50 am


I'm not on Twitter so apologies if I'm the thousandth person to post that.

Vigo the Carpathian looks like a constipated Doctor Frasier Crane - in full armour.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 07:41:16 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:19:15 pm
That was my first thought (as a photographer). Like, they couldve just had AI knock up s few images, but instead they went thieving.

I'm not a photographer myself, but I do enjoy cameras and I have plenty of friends who are also semi-pros in the field. I'm also a bit of an artist and could see right off the bat these images were not great. Of course I'm not the least bit surprised that Trump went thieving rather than pay an actual artist or even a subscription for a high class AI to render some images.

The man breaks laws like I pick my nose - with impunity and without care of who might be watching.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 11:50:52 pm
Just finished the Coming Storm podcast from the BBC (well almost, I haven't checked the Louis Theroux interview yet). Has this been discussed previously? It was a fascinating listen, primarily focused on the Qanon madness, but only the most extreme Trumpist could argue that the series is unfair or imbalanced. It puts an uncomfortable spotlight on the Clintons around the alleged rape in 1978, the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the Steele dossier; aside from the latter, which is essentially labelled as a conspiracy theory of the Left, these critiques come with important caveats (eg. how the alleged rape victim is today an enthusiastic celebrity activistof the militant right, how WaPo and others were refused copies of the laptop hard drive by Giuliani and Bannon so had no means to verify, and the evidence of content modification + how the underage photos were all batch-uploaded from another device). While my biased self would say this is a Boy Who Cried Wolf comeuppance for the far right's "flood the zone with shit" strategy, it also goes a long way to explaining the loss of faith in institutions.

Never been happier to be Australian, basically.
