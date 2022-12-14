Just finished the Coming Storm podcast from the BBC (well almost, I haven't checked the Louis Theroux interview yet). Has this been discussed previously? It was a fascinating listen, primarily focused on the Qanon madness, but only the most extreme Trumpist could argue that the series is unfair or imbalanced. It puts an uncomfortable spotlight on the Clintons around the alleged rape in 1978, the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story and the Steele dossier; aside from the latter, which is essentially labelled as a conspiracy theory of the Left, these critiques come with important caveats (eg. how the alleged rape victim is today an enthusiastic celebrity activistof the militant right, how WaPo and others were refused copies of the laptop hard drive by Giuliani and Bannon so had no means to verify, and the evidence of content modification + how the underage photos were all batch-uploaded from another device). While my biased self would say this is a Boy Who Cried Wolf comeuppance for the far right's "flood the zone with shit" strategy, it also goes a long way to explaining the loss of faith in institutions.



Never been happier to be Australian, basically.