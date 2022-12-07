She probably wouldn't have done this if Warnock lost. She waited for 51-49, so she can become independent without the Dems losing the Senate, which would've made her 100% toxic.



Now, she can run as an independent in 2024 and gain some traction, and Dems either run their own candidate and risk splitting the vote or stay with her (like Riquende said).



It's a purely personal decision to give a long shot to sticking around. If she stayed a Dem, she would've been primaried (probably by Gallego).



Angus King was independent as a gubernatorial candidate years ago and was independent for a long time, finally going into the Senate and caucusing with Dems. That's fine.



Sinema basically pulled a Joe Lieberman, and the base will hate that (but enough AZ voters will be fine with this).



The 2024 map is brutal, with Dems defending in West Virginia, Montana, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Michigan, etc. Sinema pulling this doesn't help whatsoever. It's purely personal.