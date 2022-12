Everybody around Trump gets in trouble and ends up in jail. He has figured the system out though and continues to play everyone like a fiddle. He is one slippery fucker. Thousands sitting in jail for years for stuff like weed and non payment of fines, tax evasion.....yet he can rile a mob up and send them to the capitol and try overthrow the government,beat the police up .....that woman that was shot and killed in the capitol ....the cop that died...none of that would have happened but for this fuck. If anything it has shown how weak America is as a society and how fucked up the legal system is, because they have let an absolute weapon like Trump just take the piss and it's still going on.