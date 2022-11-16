Weird isn't it. I mean you look at tyrants throughout history like Hitler and Stalin and despite being repugnant, you have to admit they had charisma and a steely personality.



Trump is boring and a proven coward who inherited wealth and achieved nothing until he became President. It amazes me that anyone can see the answer to any of life's problems in the monotonous dough ball.



I think it was Dave Chappelle who talked about this recently.He does have charisma, if you're a certain type of person. Remember, when he started his run, he basically said, listen I know all these politicians are terrible and corrupt and can be bought because I bought them. I pay all of them and when I want a favour, I get it. When he was asked about evading tax, he said yeah, that makes me smart. For some people, that made him a rebel, an iconoclast, someone who was actually in the big house on the hill but let everyone peer in and see that it was all bullshit.Granted, you have to be somewhat dim not to recognise that he's still a terrible person but when he burst on the scene, he was anything but boring. He's gotten a bit fucking boring now, though.