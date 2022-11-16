« previous next »
Tis a funny quirk of the US system that the speaker of the house doesn't actually have to be a member of congress. With the GOP set for a wafer thin majority and everyone getting a vote on who succeeds Pelosi, there could be a lot of blood letting on the Republican side over a nomination.

In theory, the Democrats could nominate Liz Cheney. If just a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle it could happen. House Republicans are far more fractured than in the Senate, and McCarthy is a weak leader.
Liz Cheney would be hilarious.
Murdoch not backing down. This is brutal.




With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president, the Post writes. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library.

Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is charred steak with ketchup.
Fucking hell brutal is right!
His only hope now is Elon Musk
The New Post actually published that!? Hats off - that a fucking brilliant piss take.
It's the funniest piss take of Trump outside of a late show in years, superb :)
I thought the title of 'Been there, Don That' for that little article was very telling as well.
Will he be able to raise the funds? I know hell rip of his base but thatll be chicken scratch, can imagine all the other right wing donors will follow Fox News choice.

Hopefully he just gives the republicans a massively bloody nose and starts calling rigged elections on their own candidacy.
A marginal Trump loss leading to an independent candidacy would be the dream. He wouldnt win any electoral college votes but hed surely capture enough nutters to ensure the Democrats held their existing marginals (and probably tipped Republican marginals like North Carolina).

De Sanctis otherwise wins massively by this. Anyone running against Trump looks like a moderate even though De Sanctis is Mussolini with a suntan.
GOP megadonors ditch Donald Trumps 2024 White House run

Billionaire cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder has no plans to support Trump, his spokesman told The Post Wednesday.

Lauders rejection of the 45th president comes after two more New York-based billionaires, metal mogul Andy Sabin and private equity CEO Stephen Schwarzman, spoke out against Trump.

I wouldnt give him a fing nickel, Sabin told The Post Wednesday, the day after Trump launched his third consecutive presidential campaign at Mar-a-Lago. What Im telling you is what most people I know think but are afraid to say  I dont really give a s. Trump does nothing to help my life. My businesses couldnt be better without Trump.

Sabin, who contributed $120,000 to Trumps unsuccessful 2020 re-election campaign, blamed the former president for single-handedly ruining the GOPs prospects in last weeks midterm elections, in which Democrats kept control of the Senate and Republicans were on track to record a bare majority in the House.

Hes not a good person. He could be helpful but its all about him, Sabin said of Trump. Its time for the party to move on, to the [Virginia Gov. Glenn] Youngkins and [Senator] Tim Scott, let them transform the party into what it should be.
I do not know whether this has been previously posted but well worth the read


https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2022/05/social-media-democracy-trust-babel/629369/




WHY THE PAST 10 YEARS OF AMERICAN LIFE HAVE BEEN UNIQUELY STUPID
Its not just a phase.

By Jonathan Haidt
First time I've read it. Brilliant read thanks. 
Thanks for posting. Very interesting article and articulates better than most of us what we have been posting in various threads for quite a long time
Trump isn't going to make it to the primaries.

He had to lock people in that room and force them to listen to him. I've seen footage from at least one rally where people started leaving early. 2016 was lightning in a bottle for Trump. He can't recapture it. And his base can only donate so much. Without big hitter donors, Trump will be bled dry.

I think most potential primary candidates will wait him out and see how the court cases rough him up. In six months he'll look even more worn out and pathetic than he currently does.
Woke up early this morning and couldn't get back to sleep so was watching some of the late night monologues on Youtube. The talking head drones on Fox were hilarious - they (Hannity) interrupted the speech to discuss it (as it was so boring) and tried to convince themselves that this kind of approach by Trump (as it was in any way different to his usual schtick) would guarantee him victory. And they were about as convincing as anything else on Fox.

A tired, pathetic, self-pitying display that's already failed 3 elections in a row. We can only hope there will be a fourth.
Republicans secure the house by a razor thin margin.

Not unexpected they took they house, the margin is what the democrats will be most proud of.
The thing with his speeches is that everyone has heard it (not them) before. We know his grievances & childish attack lines off by heart. His voice is tedious & annoying, hes not fun anymore except for the maddest of his lunatics who probably stand there mouthing his words. I honestly thought hed be dead by stress & diet before the next election. Its ironic that he loves Diet Coke, its probably the most likely thing to kill him.
The same applies to his delivery. He speaks to his base as if they are a group of slow witted, juvenile ignoramuses..

I can see clearly now. ;D
I only saw snippets of his speech, but he sounded like he was sedated. I'll never understand why people actually want to go to his rallies to listen to him and it's not surprising they have to lock the doors to keep some of the more normal (not that they really are, when they're at an event that has Trump as a speaker) ones from leaving...
Weird isn't it. I mean you look at tyrants throughout history like Hitler and Stalin and despite being repugnant, you have to admit they had charisma and a steely personality.

Trump is boring and a proven coward who inherited wealth and achieved nothing until he became President.  It amazes me that anyone can see the answer to any of life's problems in the monotonous dough ball.
I think it was Dave Chappelle who talked about this recently.

He does have charisma, if you're a certain type of person. Remember, when he started his run, he basically said, listen I know all these politicians are terrible and corrupt and can be bought because I bought them. I pay all of them and when I want a favour, I get it. When he was asked about evading tax, he said yeah, that makes me smart. For some people, that made him a rebel, an iconoclast, someone who was actually in the big house on the hill but let everyone peer in and see that it was all bullshit.

Granted, you have to be somewhat dim not to recognise that he's still a terrible person but when he burst on the scene, he was anything but boring. He's gotten a bit fucking boring now, though.
Trump still lives up to the description that was given when he first entered politics.  He is what a dumb person thinks a smart person looks like.  He is what a weak person thinks a strong person looks like.  And he is what a poor person thinks a rich person looks like.  Sums him up perfectly.

(Paraphrased, but something like that).
Nancy Pelosi is stepping down from the Democratic leadership in the House. Probably the most effective House Speaker since Tip O'Neill in getting legislation passed.

I have enjoyed working with three presidents, Pelosi says. (She served as House speaker during four presidencies.)
But more info

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-63669581
Boebert wins and Frisch has conceded. FML.

Plus Garland admitting he's got no fucking balls and is gonna kick this shit down the road. What a crap day.
His rallys reminded me of the Jerry Springer Show, Jerry, Jerry, Jerry although Springer himself realised where it was leading and eventually cancelled it himself... I don't believe Trump is that self aware.
Hillary's rallys reminded me of the Stepford Wives.

Interesting fact Jerry Springer was born in Londons Highgate tube station during the war 
I guess Frisch decided there wasn't any point contesting the result with the GOP already in control of the house. I thought there was a mandatory recount, given the margin was so tight?  Pretty sure if the roles had been reversed Boebert wouldn't have conceded, but that's Republicans for you.
It's within recount specs, but it's unrealistic to think they made a 500+ vote mistake, so Fisch conceded. Oh you know for a fact Boebert would never concede even if she lost by 10000 votes.
Indeed not. Kari Lake isn't conceding. ::)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/DXTDuf14jaI&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/DXTDuf14jaI&amp;ab_channel=TheRingofFire</a>
Oooh, Garland grew a spine.
No he didn't, he completely pussied out.
The hope for dems will be that Trump narrowly loses the nomination and goes scorched earth. He wont even need to run as an independent to torpedo the GOP.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes has been sentenced to 135 months  more than 11 years  in prison for defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing start-up once valued at more than $13 billion.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-19/elizabeth-holmes-theranos-sentencing/101674404
