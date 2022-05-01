« previous next »
Offline Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2760 on: Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm
Tis a funny quirk of the US system that the speaker of the house doesn't actually have to be a member of congress. With the GOP set for a wafer thin majority and everyone getting a vote on who succeeds Pelosi, there could be a lot of blood letting on the Republican side over a nomination.

In theory, the Democrats could nominate Liz Cheney. If just a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle it could happen. House Republicans are far more fractured than in the Senate, and McCarthy is a weak leader.
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2761 on: Yesterday at 09:02:56 pm
Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:00:03 pm
Tis a funny quirk of the US system that the speaker of the house doesn't actually have to be a member of congress. With the GOP set for a wafer thin majority and everyone getting a vote on who succeeds Pelosi, there could be a lot of blood letting on the Republican side over a nomination.

In theory, the Democrats could nominate Liz Cheney. If just a handful of Republicans crossed the aisle it could happen. House Republicans are far more fractured than in the Senate, and McCarthy is a weak leader.

Liz Cheney would be hilarious.
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2762 on: Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
Libertine on Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm
Murdoch not backing down. This is brutal.




With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president, the Post writes. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library.

Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is charred steak with ketchup.
Offline Juan Kerr

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2763 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
Online HarryLabrador

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2764 on: Yesterday at 10:13:21 pm
Juan Kerr on Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
Fucking hell brutal is right!
His only hope now is Elon Musk
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2765 on: Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm
Chakan on Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm
With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president, the Post writes. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library.

Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is charred steak with ketchup.
The New Post actually published that!? Hats off - that a fucking brilliant piss take.
Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2766 on: Yesterday at 10:35:01 pm
Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:30:53 pm
The New Post actually published that!? Hats off - that a fucking brilliant piss take.
It's the funniest piss take of Trump outside of a late show in years, superb :)
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2767 on: Yesterday at 11:08:19 pm
Chakan on Yesterday at 09:25:44 pm

With just 720 days to go before the next election, a Florida retiree made the surprise announcement that he was running for president, the Post writes. In a move no political pundit saw coming, avid golfer Donald J. Trump kicked things off at Mar-a-Lago, his resort and classified-documents library.

Trump, famous for gold-plated lobbies and for firing people on reality television, will be 78 in 2024. His cholesterol levels are unknown, but his favorite food is charred steak with ketchup.

I thought the title of 'Been there, Don That' for that little article was very telling as well.
Online Phineus

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2768 on: Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Will he be able to raise the funds? I know hell rip of his base but thatll be chicken scratch, can imagine all the other right wing donors will follow Fox News choice.

Hopefully he just gives the republicans a massively bloody nose and starts calling rigged elections on their own candidacy.
Offline Circa1892

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2769 on: Yesterday at 11:35:18 pm
A marginal Trump loss leading to an independent candidacy would be the dream. He wouldnt win any electoral college votes but hed surely capture enough nutters to ensure the Democrats held their existing marginals (and probably tipped Republican marginals like North Carolina).

De Sanctis otherwise wins massively by this. Anyone running against Trump looks like a moderate even though De Sanctis is Mussolini with a suntan.
Online Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2770 on: Yesterday at 11:52:41 pm
Phineus on Yesterday at 11:13:48 pm
Will he be able to raise the funds? I know hell rip of his base but thatll be chicken scratch, can imagine all the other right wing donors will follow Fox News choice.

Hopefully he just gives the republicans a massively bloody nose and starts calling rigged elections on their own candidacy.

GOP megadonors ditch Donald Trumps 2024 White House run

Billionaire cosmetics heir Ronald Lauder has no plans to support Trump, his spokesman told The Post Wednesday.

Lauders rejection of the 45th president comes after two more New York-based billionaires, metal mogul Andy Sabin and private equity CEO Stephen Schwarzman, spoke out against Trump.

I wouldnt give him a fing nickel, Sabin told The Post Wednesday, the day after Trump launched his third consecutive presidential campaign at Mar-a-Lago. What Im telling you is what most people I know think but are afraid to say  I dont really give a s. Trump does nothing to help my life. My businesses couldnt be better without Trump.

Sabin, who contributed $120,000 to Trumps unsuccessful 2020 re-election campaign, blamed the former president for single-handedly ruining the GOPs prospects in last weeks midterm elections, in which Democrats kept control of the Senate and Republicans were on track to record a bare majority in the House.

Hes not a good person. He could be helpful but its all about him, Sabin said of Trump. Its time for the party to move on, to the [Virginia Gov. Glenn] Youngkins and [Senator] Tim Scott, let them transform the party into what it should be.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2771 on: Yesterday at 11:59:24 pm
I do not know whether this has been previously posted but well worth the read


https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2022/05/social-media-democracy-trust-babel/629369/




WHY THE PAST 10 YEARS OF AMERICAN LIFE HAVE BEEN UNIQUELY STUPID
Its not just a phase.

By Jonathan Haidt
