Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 07:43:13 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm

I agree that he couldn't lead a horse but those maga twats would follow him off a cliff.

Don Jr? Nay disagree with you there, once daddy is gone Jr becomes irrelevant. He's got the leadership and charisma of roadkill.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 07:55:21 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm

I agree that he couldn't lead a horse but those maga twats would follow him off a cliff.


That sounds great :)
afc turkish

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 07:56:00 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:41:43 pm

I agree that he couldn't lead a horse but those maga twats would follow him off a cliff.

Twatmmings?
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:08:48 pm
Quote
Rupert Murdoch has reportedly warned Donald Trump his media empire will not back any attempt to return to the White House, as former supporters turn to the youthful Florida governor Ron DeSantis.

After the Republican partys disappointing performance in the US midterm elections, in particular the poor showing by candidates backed by Trump, Murdochs rightwing media empire appears to be seeking a clean break from the former presidents damaged reputation and perceived waning political power.

Let's see how Fucker Carlson, Fox & Friends, Jesse Waters, Jeanine Pirro and the like change their narrative because Ruppie has given his commands out.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 10:02:06 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:56:16 pm
Let's see how Fucker Carlson, Fox & Friends, Jesse Waters, Jeanine Pirro and the like change their narrative because Ruppie has given his commands out.

Oh they'll change in a heartbeat, they give one shit about trump, their company says jump they're only happy to say "how high?".
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 10:04:43 pm »
Well Fox execs warned bosses not to give airtime to the jarheads like Lindell and Powell over the "stolen" election as they knew they could be legally exposed. They were ignored and it's all come out in discovery in the defamation trial against the voting companies.

It will take a direct order from Rupe to get the foot soldiers to dance.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 10:06:50 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:21:38 pm

His greasy haired rat of a son will pick up the baton once the old c*nt is dead,no way in hell will he or his slut of a Mrs leave that gravy train at the station.

I know they're a gang of tw@ts but I find this comment offensive and derogatory to women.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:06:50 pm
I know they're a gang of tw@ts but I find this comment offensive and derogatory to women.


I almost didn't add that for the reason you said but I am specifically talking about her & it is a fact mate.

She was also done for sexual harassment.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:26:53 pm

I almost didn't add that for the reason you said but I am specifically talking about her & it is a fact mate.

She was also done for sexual harassment.

It doesn't matter.  It's a horribly offensive term that should not be levied at any woman, whether you personally consider it to be a truth or not.

Please amend it.  Change it to shitstain or something.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 10:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:55:22 pm
It doesn't matter.  It's a horribly offensive term that should not be levied at any woman, whether you personally consider it to be a truth or not.

Please amend it.  Change it to shitstain or something.



Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:21:38 pm

His greasy haired rat of a son will pick up the baton once the old c*nt is dead,no way in hell will he or his sexually abusive twat of a Mrs leave that gravy train at the station.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 10:59:16 pm »
Better. ^^^  8)
Rob Dylan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm »
So when is Trump's big announcement due? I don't think it's true but there's been rumours that he's going to announce he's forming a new Party...would be hilarious if he did though.  In a way it would be perfect for him - he can keep fleecing his supporters and lapping up their adulation, he can stay in the spotlight but with no danger of actually getting into office again and having to do any work.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2732 on: Today at 12:12:40 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 11:51:17 pm
So when is Trump's big announcement due? I don't think it's true but there's been rumours that he's going to announce he's forming a new Party...would be hilarious if he did though.  In a way it would be perfect for him - he can keep fleecing his supporters and lapping up their adulation, he can stay in the spotlight but with no danger of actually getting into office again and having to do any work.
I think it's in an hour or so
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2733 on: Today at 12:40:16 am »
I can't watch, I feel myself getting angry, annoyed and stupider by the minute.

"We have to ban mail in voting because it's rife with fraud"

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2734 on: Today at 12:54:47 am »
I wonder what made him announce today.   ;D


Quote
On Tuesday, Rolling Stone reported that Allen Weisselberg, the longtime top accountant for the Trump Organization, testified at trial that former President Donald Trump was aware of  and personally approved  the fraudulent accounting for which his family business is now under criminal indictment.

"Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified Tuesday that Donald Trump personally green-lighted untaxed benefits that are the center of a Manhattan criminal trial against several of the ex-presidents eponymous companies  including a gratis residence in New York City," reported Victoria Bekiempis. "'The rent was authorized by Donald Trump,' Weisselberg said less than two hours into his time on the stand in State Supreme Court in Manhattan. The septuagenarian, who sported a deep gray suit and pale blue tie, spoke matter of factly."

"Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization participated in an illicit compensation scheme that illegally lined Weisselbergs pockets to the tune of $1.7 million of untaxed income," said the report. "Weisselberg in August pleaded guilty to a 15-count indictment related to these unlawful payouts and, according to Weisselbergs plea agreement, he 'must testify truthfully' if called to testify at trial."

In addition to this revelation, Weisselberg reportedly shocked officials in the courtroom by revealing that, despite wide reporting that the Trump family fired Weisselberg from his CFO position following his indictment to minimize the Trump Organization's legal exposure, he was secretly still being paid and still doing all the same work he was doing before his supposed termination.


Lawyers representing the Trump family have fought back, trying to throw Weisselberg under the bus and accusing him of lying.

"The trial is rooted in the 2021 indictment of several Trump businesses, including The Trump Organization, for a purported 15-year-long tax fraud plot," said the report. "The prosecution claimed that Weisselbergs loyalty to Trump and his ilk paid off. Beginning in 2005, Weisselberg lived in an apartment rent-free on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The Trump Corporation leased the apartment and, in addition to covering the rent, covered his utility and parking fees, the indictment claimed. Trumps eponymous company is also accused of paying the leases on two Mercedes-Benz vehicles that Weisselberg and his wife treated as their personal cars. Trumps business entities also provided cash to Weisselberg around Christmas, so he could dole out 'personal holiday gratuities.'"



 ;D
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2735 on: Today at 01:02:41 am »
Ok so it's another hour to the announcement.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2736 on: Today at 02:07:22 am »
Trump files paperwork to run
Donald Trump has taken the stage for his announcement now. In the meantime, it seems hes filed the federal paperwork declaring his 2024 candidacy for president.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/live/2022/nov/15/donald-trump-2024-announcement-president-republican-nomination-speech-live-updates
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2737 on: Today at 02:10:26 am »
Ugh I can't listen to this. If this guy could give himself a blowjob we'd never see him.
ShrewKop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2738 on: Today at 02:11:11 am »
Oh lord Trump v Desantis. Get the popcorn out!
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2739 on: Today at 02:13:08 am »
Off to bed.

Trump v DeSantis



Hopefully it tears the GOP apart.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2740 on: Today at 07:08:59 am »
Sympathy for any of our American members with having do deal with this shitshow for the next 24 months. Would have been much better if hands could have reached across the aisles over with the new house and senate having to work together to better things for all Americans.

Now it's going to be dog, eat dog, eat and with Elon 'controlling' Twitter it's going to get very toxic.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2741 on: Today at 07:12:11 am »
So I was wrong predicting he wouldn't announce he's running.
He's given himself an uphill battle, the Murdoch press, the popular vote, the inner workings of GOP and criminal indictments will probably contrive against him making it a prospect for humiliation hopefully.
If his power and grip has diminished he'll be ripped apart.
I'm not sure by who as I agree with Corky when he said DeSantis could possibly quiver up against Trump on a big stage, he'll need massive support to gain significant confidence.

Separately Michael Cohen has always said he'll run is Trump announces - that could be interesting. I'm not sure if it would need to be an independent.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2742 on: Today at 07:13:47 am »
In the wake of such a poor showing at the mid-term its nevertheless unsurprising that such a narcissist still intends to run.  The narcissist has zero sense of shame.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2743 on: Today at 08:32:48 am »
He has no choice in some respects. Running is the only defence he has left from the legal battles closing in around him.

Now that the midterms are out of the way, indictments will begin to flow. Probably still not Trump at this point, but they're reaching higher up the tree.

DeSantis can't declare yet - he only just won re-election, so Trump is hoping to steal a march on him.
Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2744 on: Today at 08:33:01 am »
It's a tiny slice of the electorate, and who knows how much of the Republican base it truly makes up, but the hardcore MAGA/Qanon types seem to be absolutely furious over this. Considering it finally his concession over 2020 and that the promised arrests/execution of the deep state will now never happen.

"Why bother voting in 2024 if they are able to cheat in '18, '20 and '22 and get away with it" was largely the theme of the evening on the MAGA message boards.





Are just two of hundreds of screenshots I've seen this morning of a distraught 'movement' who might finally be realising that all the cash they've forked over in donations and buying giant flags is at least as responsible for their financial problems as anything Biden's government is doing.

I've also seen some footage that suggests that people were looking to leave Trump's Mar-a-lago speech partway through but security prevented them leaving the hall.



KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2745 on: Today at 11:02:41 am »
Truly frightening that there are people, a lot of people, more insane than Trump himself.

Conservative persecution ? These people dont live in the real world.
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2746 on: Today at 12:01:44 pm »
The nutjobs are abandoning Trump, but the movement is still there - waiting for the next leader to gather them and marshal them into something dangerous.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2747 on: Today at 12:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:01:44 pm
The nutjobs are abandoning Trump, but the movement is still there - waiting for the next leader to gather them and marshal them into something dangerous.

Probably be MTG
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2748 on: Today at 01:25:20 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:02:41 am
Truly frightening that there are people, a lot of people, more insane than Trump himself.

Conservative persecution ? These people dont live in the real world.


It's a very real thing.

But persecution by conservatives, not of conservatives.


It's a logical fallacy that they love. They think that not being able to impose their oppressive beliefs (eg, banning abortion, stopping gay marriage, etc) on everyone else is them being persecuted.

It's bollocks. 'Liberals' don't want to force 'conservatives' to have abortions or enter a same-sex marriages or change gender. They want conservatives to have the same choices as everyone else.

Conservatives want to force people to adhere to their own oppression based on puritannical bullshit
So... Howard Phillips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2749 on: Today at 01:28:46 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:33:01 am
It's a tiny slice of the electorate, and who knows how much of the Republican base it truly makes up, but the hardcore MAGA/Qanon types seem to be absolutely furious over this. Considering it finally his concession over 2020 and that the promised arrests/execution of the deep state will now never happen.

"Why bother voting in 2024 if they are able to cheat in '18, '20 and '22 and get away with it" was largely the theme of the evening on the MAGA message boards.





Are just two of hundreds of screenshots I've seen this morning of a distraught 'movement' who might finally be realising that all the cash they've forked over in donations and buying giant flags is at least as responsible for their financial problems as anything Biden's government is doing.

I've also seen some footage that suggests that people were looking to leave Trump's Mar-a-lago speech partway through but security prevented them leaving the hall.

Those tweets bear more than a passing resemblance to some of the material see you on GOT and Toffeeweb.

How long before a AR15 owning disgruntled MAGAist decides to take the traitor Trump down?
Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2750 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:25:20 pm

It's a very real thing.

But persecution by conservatives, not of conservatives.


It's a logical fallacy that they love. They think that not being able to impose their oppressive beliefs (eg, banning abortion, stopping gay marriage, etc) on everyone else is them being persecuted.

It's bollocks. 'Liberals' don't want to force 'conservatives' to have abortions or enter a same-sex marriages or change gender. They want conservatives to have the same choices as everyone else.

Conservatives want to force people to adhere to their own oppression based on puritannical bullshit

They're not conservatives. They're religious fundamentalists, zealots and bigots
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2751 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm »
Security were stopping people from leaving until he'd finished slurring his way through "his" speech  ;D


https://twitter.com/OliviaRubinABC/status/1592720067200188417
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2752 on: Today at 06:03:23 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:06:50 pm
I know they're a gang of tw@ts but I find this comment offensive and derogatory to women.
Yeah. Not really on. But, I could not completely stifle a wry smile when during the peak of COVID - and Kimberly Guilfoyle was the apparent source of multiple infections - her being described (with a wink) as a 'super spreader'. ::)

It might come as a surprise to many non-Americans here, but Guilfoyle was once married to Gavin Newsom
