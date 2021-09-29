It's a tiny slice of the electorate, and who knows how much of the Republican base it truly makes up, but the hardcore MAGA/Qanon types seem to be absolutely furious over this. Considering it finally his concession over 2020 and that the promised arrests/execution of the deep state will now never happen."Why bother voting in 2024 if they are able to cheat in '18, '20 and '22 and get away with it" was largely the theme of the evening on the MAGA message boards.Are just two of hundreds of screenshots I've seen this morning of a distraught 'movement' who might finally be realising that all the cash they've forked over in donations and buying giant flags is at least as responsible for their financial problems as anything Biden's government is doing.I've also seen some footage that suggests that people were looking to leave Trump's Mar-a-lago speech partway through but security prevented them leaving the hall.