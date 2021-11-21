« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Down

Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 120270 times)

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2640 on: Today at 04:08:50 am »
Just Nevada and the run off let to decide it.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2641 on: Today at 09:11:11 am »
This hasn't aged well.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2642 on: Today at 09:17:21 am »
Definitive American icons we should all look up to 🤔
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 09:17:54 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:42:13 am
Dems on 202
Freaks on 211

CNN predicting Dems 214 - 221 but still a route for the Dems to make it to 218. 22 to be called

Even if Reps take it, such a narrow majority will be a nightmare for McCarthy. He'll be constantly pushed to the right by the loons which will be disastrous for them in 2024 (as it was this year).
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,895
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 09:19:16 am »
They do tend to vote as a block though. Havent the actual moderates been pushed out?
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 09:22:20 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 09:19:16 am
They do tend to vote as a block though. Havent the actual moderates been pushed out?

Well, it's all relative. The far far far right will be pushing the far right towards the far far right. Or something.
Logged

Offline Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,699
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 09:34:30 am »
Extraordinary by the way that in California, the tech capital of the world, they're still counting votes 5 days later.

The entire country of Brazil had their full results in hours.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,668
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 09:43:38 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:34:30 am
Extraordinary by the way that in California, the tech capital of the world, they're still counting votes 5 days later.

The entire country of Brazil had their full results in hours.

Dont tell them that, because they will say how dare you question Merica.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,349
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 11:21:17 am »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 10:56:58 am
Take for example in Georgia, where the Democrat Warnock is a pastor vs a former American football athlete who is campaigning to be anti choice (but who himself forced his two former gfs to have abortions). The Republican had the support of 90% of evangelical Christians

Walker being true to his values, though, by not giving those girlfriends a choice...
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,014
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2649 on: Today at 11:32:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:21:17 am
Walker being true to his values, though, by not giving those girlfriends a choice...

Its absolutely minding bending though isnt it? Trump is about as Christian as Bin Laden, Walker a complete hypocrite but somehow the Evangelicals flock to these people. I have no issue with religion, and I have no issue with it being an influence in how people vote (its probably a big reason for my own politics), but at least be consistent if your going to tie your politics to your faith.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,693
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2650 on: Today at 11:44:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:11:11 am
This hasn't aged well.


:) Only 5 weeks. Amazing, really.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,349
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2651 on: Today at 11:52:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:32:22 am
Its absolutely minding bending though isnt it? Trump is about as Christian as Bin Laden, Walker a complete hypocrite but somehow the Evangelicals flock to these people. I have no issue with religion, and I have no issue with it being an influence in how people vote (its probably a big reason for my own politics), but at least be consistent if your going to tie your politics to your faith.

They have this tunnel-visioned mindset of wanting their puritanism imposed on everyone. To stop people having fun. It's a hugely warped version of Christianity, derived from that Middle Ages paranoid piety.

It's without a doubt comically selective and hugely hypocritical. It ignores great - and fundamental - swathes of the core Jesus message in the Bible* that talk about tolerance, condemning the accumulation of wealth, treating everyone equally regardless of background or creed, etc.

And, a point frequently made, is how obsessed almost all are about being able to carry and use deadly weapons.

Instead, they majorly focus on small and obscure references and brief passages in the Bible simply because they reinforce their own bigotry and prejudices.


 * which itself is compiled of texts that were carefully-selected for political reasons during the early years of the Christian religion into an organised church; ie, as soon as powerful people/rulers got involved, they sought to use it for reasons of control
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,809
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2652 on: Today at 11:56:02 am »
Most fundamental Christians today arent actually Christians. They like to think they are, but behind closed doors theyre just shitty assholes using Christianity to further their own agendas
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 62 63 64 65 66 [67]   Go Up
« previous next »
 