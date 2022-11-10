Some interesting prognosticators to consider when it comes to youth voting, minority voting, and candidate quality.Youth turnout is high for a midterm, and early estimates (and I repeat, early) indicate that it's stabilized at a high level (but maybe slightly below 2018). They're also still likely the least likely voting block.But the key difference is this: turnout was 16% among them in 2014. It was 31% in 2018. It might be a tad lower this year, but it was still solid around battleground states. If younger voters vote generally higher than historically speaking in midterms, it will prevent major losses and push the Dems over the line. Just like the GOP getting some minority voters and suburban women to them would push them over the top in a bunch of states, young Democratic voters at least turning out somewhat is a huge turn of events given that they're overwhelmingly Democrat, and the GOP would really struggle to win over these voters. College-educated voters that older (older Millennials) vote more often, and many have moved to the suburbs, but unlike their older suburbanite counterparts, they can be a tough sell on the extremes of GOP policy. It creates a nice buffer for the Dems to not suffer heavy defeats (like 2010) and to get over the line in close elections.We'll see what the data shows on minority voters. Looks like the Florida Latinos (in Miami) continue to trend red. South Texas, Nevada, Arizona, etc will tell us more. Likewise, African-American men (which shifted towards Trump in 2020) will be interesting to see. The GOP is also running more minorities than historically is the case, so the party heads (and numbers), despite the rhetoric, know where they need to go. Asian voters could another group they go for. Much like youth voters turning out for Dems (while still a low-turnout groups, the Dems just need some decent turnout), some minority voters shifting in certain areas would give the GOP a better chance instantly. Two of the most-watched House races (RI-2 and VA-10) had GOP run Asian candidates (the guy in RI-2 was a pretty popular mayor). The GOP will likely have a record number of black congressmen. Just because you're running a slightly more diverse pool doesn't mean your party embraces minorities, but it's also telling that they know they need to be more diverse as a party.The cross-tabs here will be interesting tor review.And both of the above, we will also get to candidate quality. A major problem this cycle for the GOP (egged on by Democrats) is the nomination of candidates that were election deniers and anti-abortionists. That caused some major ripple effects:-Michigan: Dems swept through, and Gretchen Whitmer won by 10% in a tough environment. The GOP governor's primary was a shitshow: candidates being disqualified due to ineligible signature counting as well as Jan. 6 investigations. The final candidate, Tudor Dixon, had no political experience and was backed by Trump. The Dems also performed well down ballot in the Senate.-Ohio: GOP governor Mike DeWine cruised by 25%, but JD Vance even underperformed Trump against Tim Ryan. The Dems pulled upsets in multiple House seats. And in OH-9, the GOP gerrymandered long-time Democrat Marcy Kaptur's district to make it more Republican, ran a guy that lied about his military service, and Kaptur cruised to victory. How embarrassing for the GOP.-Pennsylvania: Speaking of embarrassing, the Oz-Mastriano combo. Mastriano as the gubernatorial candidate was an election-denier and anti-abortion. And he was rewarded with a 13% defeat in a midterm with things leaning Republican. Like, you could've pulled a random bloke off the street, and he would've done better. Fetterman ended up beating Oz, and the Dems did well in some of the House races.-North Carolina: Trump-backed Ted Budd did win, but the Dems pulled an upset in one of the House races (NC-13).-Illinois and Maryland: Illinois had a GOP governor until 2018. Maryland had a very moderate GOP governor until this year. The Dems actually supported MAGA types in the GOP primary, and the Dem candidates cruised in the general election. Governor Larry Hogan in Maryland wanted to support a moderate candidate, but Trump got what he wished for instead, which was a 20% crushing defeatMaybe Lake pulls through, but MAGA Blake Masters is likely to lose to Mark Kelly in another crucial seat.The GOP's running of MAGA candidates in crucial races hurt them big time. It not only lost them big races (like Michigan governor, PA governor, etc), but it had negative effects on other races (like the ones in the House). Prior to the election, I was too focused on the issues and thought even MAGA types could win given the environment. I was wrong.Also consider this: The Pennsylvania, Ohio, and North Carolina Senate seats were all vacated by GOP retirements. If Trump wasn't so prominent in the party, maybe all three establishment GOP candidates continue to run. If Rob Portman ran in Ohio, would Tim Ryan have challenged him, given the uphill battle? In 2016, Portman beat a former governor by 20% to win re-election to his Senate seat. If Tim Ryan doesn't want to run against Portman, and the Dems field a weaker candidate, some of those House races (OH-9, OH-1, OH-13) could've also been lost. Yes, Vance won, but the margin was bad for the GOP, and it could've cost them in other races. In 2018, Jeff Flake retired after being an anti-Trumper, and his seat promptly went to the Democrats.At the same time, the GOP's rightward lurch has turned off young voters for a while. While in the past their turnout was flaky, it's looking less so now. Even Fox News is panicking about the gap here. As long as youth voter turnout remains decent, it's a major problem, and running election-denying anti-abortion candidates isn't going to win them over.Finally, while the GOP is actually making some inroads among minorities, they're doing it from a bottom. The 2010s GOP, culminating in Trump's win in 2016, marked a low point in the modern GOP's courting of minority voters. Their post-mortem in 2012 told them they needed to get minority and youth voters. While they didn't need them in 2016, they need them now. With Trump at the helm, their potential here is depressed. Latino and Asian voters are primed for pickup in many cases, and the GOP only needs to get a shift in black voters, but how much can they do with Trumpy candidates about?Consider DeSantis turning Florida from purple to solid red and Miami-Dade shifting hard right in the last few years and consider Trump candidates destroying GOP's own hopes, what does that say about Trump vs. DeSantis? (other than that they're both shit?It's pretty obvious who Mitch McConnell and the like would want to represent their party. Yet these spineless clowns didn't shut him down after January 6. They could've abandoned him, but they stayed with him thinking he was the future. Clowns.