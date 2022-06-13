Yeah, but CCM is winning the remaining Clark county votes by 65-30 currently. She only needs to win them by 55-35 to win the race. This fellow, Jon Ralston, is worth a follow. He is a bit of a NV election guru: https://twitter.com/RalstonReports.



Yes, this guy called Clinton the winner in NV before election day in 2016 purely based on the number of early ballots that had been submitted from democratic areas. He said there was simply no way Trump could make up the deficit on election day. He was correct - Clinton carried NV easily. He also called Biden in 2020 days before any of the media channels.So far so good! However this one is more fuzzy as while we know that all the in person vote in Clark County has been counted. We don't know how many votes are left to count there and crucially we don't know what the breakdown is between mail in votes and people who used drop boxes. The mail in vote can be expected to skew heavily democratic, however the drop box votes are less clearcut, particularly if they were dropped off on election day. We also have to factor in that there are non-Clark County votes out there in heavily republican areas still to be counted. Individually these don't amount to much but collectively they could be important. We dont know what the breakdown of these votes are and its very important. If they are mail in, for instance, even if they are in heavily republican Counties, they wont hurt the Dems like they would if they are in person.There are a lot of ifs and maybes here but if anybody knows the nature of the outstanding vote it will be Raiston, so if he thinks its still in play that's very positive. It would be huge if this stayed blue.