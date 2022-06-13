They need to pick up 2 of the last races. They're winning Arizona and losing in Nevada, so it might come down to the run off.



@RedistrictAfter last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.***Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake. No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election.