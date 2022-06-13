« previous next »
Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2520 on: Today at 12:39:22 pm
No surprise Murdoch has dumped him as he does with all electoral losers.




Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2521 on: Today at 12:41:31 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:31:08 pm
Doesn't he already have something like 100m in the bank from his political pac that he hasn't spent?
He has surely spent that keeping the Trump Organization afloat. Another fraud indictment down the line, surely.



Rob Dylan

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2522 on: Today at 12:46:58 pm
Lost track of what the Dems need to keep control of the Senate - do they need Nevada and Arizona to make the Georgia run-off irrelevant?
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2523 on: Today at 12:50:19 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:46:58 pm
Lost track of what the Dems need to keep control of the Senate - do they need Nevada and Arizona to make the Georgia run-off irrelevant?

They need to pick up 2 of the last races. They're winning Arizona and losing in Nevada, so it might come down to the run off.
Nobby Reserve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2524 on: Today at 01:03:51 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 01:29:28 pm
A bit late this; I meant to post it at the time, but I just came across it again now. A brilliant diatribe against Herschel Walker.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BJGBrzFq0sY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BJGBrzFq0sY</a>


I really enjoyed that - but, isn't there a whiff of the 'Uncle Tom' trope about it? Something many on here have been very outspoken against?


KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2525 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:41:31 pm
He has surely spent that keeping the Trump Organization afloat. Another fraud indictment down the line, surely.

I thought I read that he could actually spend it on whatever he wanted as long as he wasnt running at the time? Thats supposed to be part of the reason he was waiting to announce, and also to bask in the victories of his hand picked minions.


Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2526 on: Today at 01:15:30 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:03:51 pm
I really enjoyed that - but, isn't there a whiff of the 'Uncle Tom' trope about it? Something many on here have been very outspoken against?
That phrase is problematic, but he did not use it. And, like the n-word - or even more so - there is generally a difference between black and non-black people using the term. But, again, the pastor never used the phrase 'Uncle Tom'. I took his criticisms to be akin of accusing someone of being a Quisling.



Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2527 on: Today at 01:17:11 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:12:55 pm
I thought I read that he could actually spend it on whatever he wanted as long as he wasnt running at the time? Thats supposed to be part of the reason he was waiting to announce, and also to bask in the victories of his hand picked minions.
I could be mistaken, but I recall suggestions that the money was obtained under false pretenses and was being misspent.



TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2528 on: Today at 01:17:45 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:39:22 pm
No surprise Murdoch has dumped him as he does with all electoral losers.






But his big announcement on Tues?  Thatll be worth a giggle if it goes ahead and a bigger one if not.
Jiminy Cricket

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2529 on: Today at 01:19:22 pm



Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2530 on: Today at 01:22:16 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 01:17:45 pm
But his big announcement on Tues?  Thatll be worth a giggle if it goes ahead and a bigger one if not.

His team are probably scrabbling around for some alternative announcement he can make so it doesn't look like a climbdown 😁




KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2531 on: Today at 01:32:58 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:17:11 pm
I could be mistaken, but I recall suggestions that the money was obtained under false pretenses and was being misspent.

Another investigation would not upset me! Hopefully the stress will take its toll. At this point, however, its very clear that nothing is going to change the opinions of Trump Cultists. He could drown kittens on 5th Avenue and not lose support.


TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2532 on: Today at 01:49:13 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:19:22 pm
Further:

https://www.npr.org/2022/06/13/1104648634/january-6-panel-trump-campaign-fundraise-misled-donors-election-lies

Edit: https://www.npr.org/2022/06/16/1105279623/jan-6-committee-trump-campaign-legal-defense-fund

The grifting king.  No sympathy for any one who donated and who may continue to donate.  A fool and their money are soon parted, as the orange one realised long ago.
Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2533 on: Today at 02:27:26 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:50:19 pm
They need to pick up 2 of the last races. They're winning Arizona and losing in Nevada, so it might come down to the run off.
@Redistrict
After last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.
***
Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake.  No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.
It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election. 




Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2534 on: Today at 02:32:59 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:27:26 pm
@Redistrict
After last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.
***
Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake.  No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.
It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election. 

I dunno about Nevada, I mean 83% of the votes have been counted and she trails 1.8% it would have to be a sizable swing to reverse that. It could go to a run off though.

I don't think many people care much about the actual candidate it's more R v D. You could put a dead possum as an R and they would vote for it.

Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2535 on: Today at 02:36:40 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:38:21 pm
Aye. He's hoovered up a lot of cash. The Repugs were pleading with him to release some money after, I think it was Rick Scott, managed to "lose" $170m, which crippled GOP election campaigns up and down the country.

Trump sees the presidency as his best bet to insulate himself from criminal liability. He will seek the nomination. What happens if he doesn't get it will largely depend on how much he can grift from his supporters and whether he can secure some independently wealthy backers.

If Trump runs as an independent, he won't be just splitting the vote. He'll bleed the GOP of the cash they need to run their own election campaigns.

Absolute best case scenario right here. 
Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2536 on: Today at 02:40:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:27:26 pm
@Redistrict
After last night's NV mail ballot trend, excellent chance now that Dems will have 50 Senate seats/control in hand heading into the GA runoff.
***
Pretty sure they're going to win Nevada (says it in a Veep way) after the overnight postal votes, so that'll make the Georgia run-off the icing on the cake.  No way Hershel Walker supporters will be as motivated with no Senate majority in play.
It remains an utter embarrassment that someone as dumb as Hershel Walker got almost 2 million votes in an election.

Walker also won't have the Governor dragging him along getting him extra votes either.  Really would be absolutely shocked if Walker wins the runoff. 

Although, hopefully the Warnock supporters still show up if Dems already have control of the Senate. 
Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2537 on: Today at 02:48:37 pm
Herschel Walker, the man that turned the Dallas Cowboys into three time Superbowl winners, I'll always thank him and Minnesota for that! 🤣



wemmick

  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2538 on: Today at 03:39:04 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:32:59 pm
I dunno about Nevada, I mean 83% of the votes have been counted and she trails 1.8% it would have to be a sizable swing to reverse that. It could go to a run off though.

I don't think many people care much about the actual candidate it's more R v D. You could put a dead possum as an R and they would vote for it.

Yeah, but CCM is winning the remaining Clark county votes by 65-30 currently. She only needs to win them by 55-35 to win the race. This fellow, Jon Ralston, is worth a follow. He is a bit of a NV election guru: https://twitter.com/RalstonReports.
Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2539 on: Today at 03:41:45 pm
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:39:04 pm
Yeah, but CCM is winning the remaining Clark county votes by 65-30 currently. She only needs to win them by 55-35 to win the race. This fellow, Jon Ralston, is worth a follow. He is a bit of a NV election guru: https://twitter.com/RalstonReports.

Ok will give him a watch. Thanks.

I hadn't really looked which counties remained to be counted.
skipper757

  
  
  
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Reply #2540 on: Today at 03:54:18 pm
Every election cycle  :D

Jon Ralston for Nevada

Garret Archer for Arizona

Steve Kornacki and John King with TV maps.  Nate Silver with models.

Counties:
Arizona:  Maricopa (Phoenix)
Nevada:  Clark (Las Vegas)
Georgia:  Fulton and Cobb (Atlanta suburbs)
Pennsylvania:  Philadelphia suburbs (Bucks, Chester, and Delaware County - Delco - did you know Jake Tapper is from there!?); Lackawanna County (Scranton - did you know Joe Biden is from there!?)
Michigan:  Wayne County (Detroit)
Virginia:  Loudoun, Fairfax, and Prince William (DC Suburbs)
Wisconsin:  Milwaukee (city and county)
North Carolina:  Mecklenberg (Charlotte)

Off the list?
Ohio:  Cuyahoga (Cleveland)
Florida:  Broward and Miami-Dade

