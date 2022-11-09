« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:33:22 pm


Again, fuck Texas.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:34:00 pm
On paper this doesnt bode that well for the Republican party.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:35:10 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:26:54 pm
Is this not more to do with Fetterman having a stroke and people having doubts (rightly or wrongly) about his ability to do the job, rather than Oz being a better candidate?

It is 100% that, unfortunately.  The issue seems to have stemmed from a poorer than expected performance in the debate - whilst he is actually a fairly good orator and whenever he is just talking on his own he is good, the back and forth nature of the debate showed his weaknesses with quickness of thought and being able to put out a good talking point in that type of environment.  I have seen a few articles basically interviewing people saying exactly that - that they are agreeing with most of the D policies, voted for Shapiro for Governor, for Ds in other votes - but worried about how fit Fetterman was after the stroke so reluctantly voted for Oz.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:35:30 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:26:54 pm
Is this not more to do with Fetterman having a stroke and people having doubts (rightly or wrongly) about his ability to do the job, rather than Oz being a better candidate?

Yes, I should've mentioned that.  Though Oz at least tried to paint himself as more "moderate."  Mastriano was literally at Jan. 6.  Oz was a better pick (though still not great) but definitely benefited from Fetterman's health issues.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:35:56 pm
Bloody good morning, all. Bloody good morning. I woke to find Minnesota has a Democratic trifecta. No more senseless Republican obstruction of common sense legislation for this cycle--like trying to fight decriminalizing marijuana at the state level or reforming police departments with exceptional histories of extra-judicial killings (looking at you Minneapolis). I'm glad to see the majority of our electorate has finally moved on from the revanchist politics of the right. Nothing wrong with being conservative, mind, but fuck if their politics haven't become miserable and brutish since Trump.     
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:58:52 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:33:22 pm


Again, fuck Texas.

Sounds like the Tories: always in power, never to blame!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:59:00 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:38:12 pm
No surprise really, they keep voting Ted Cruz in, Texas really is just competing with Florida for being the asshole of the US.

You can't restrict the competition to just those two.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:01:56 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:59:00 pm
You can't restrict the competition to just those two.

True, could add a few more to the list.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:05:10 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 06:05:57 am
I can not believe we have to deal with Stitt for four more years. The man is a complete buffoon.  :butt

That Walters guy who just won the state superintendent might be even worse news for y'all. I've got a few friends still somehow in education there and him winning was pretty much the last straw for them. They'll be quitting or moving or both.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:06:10 pm
Just would be *chef's kiss* if Boebert loses. The before and after pics from her re-election party are just hilarious.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:11:04 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:05:10 pm
That Walters guy who just won the state superintendent might be even worse news for y'all. I've got a few friends still somehow in education there and him winning was pretty much the last straw for them. They'll be quitting or moving or both.

Yeah. I know a few teachers in the Moore/Norman school districts who are looking for a way out now, too. Hard to believe the teacher exodus could become worse, but the Oklahoma Republican Party seems to have found a way.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:13:33 pm
Laura Kelly hangs on to the governor's seat in Kansas.  A tough hold for the Dems, but she's done it.  Yet another key hold.  Given the Kansas abortion vote earlier this year and turnout, it'll be interesting on the cross-tabs/exit polling later if abortion was a major factor here.

South Dakota voted to expand Medicaid.  Pro-choice ballot initiatives won in a few states.  Some good state-level wins here for the Dems.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:19:46 pm
I wonder where Linnuden is?  Isn't he Ron DeSantis's number 1 fan.......
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:22:36 pm
Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.

With all precincts reporting, Uvaldeans voted for Abbott over Democrat Beto ORourkewho supports gun control and has campaigned with help from Uvalde familiesby a 22-point margin. By contrast, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz beat ORourke in the county in 2018 by only 10. Abbott also bested both of ex-President Donald Trumps margins from 2016 and 2020, and the governor even narrowly improved on his margin over his 2018 underfunded challenger Lupe Valdez.

https://www.texasobserver.org/uvalde-greg-abbott-governor-election-2022/

Again, wtf Texas
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:25:08 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:22:36 pm
Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.

With all precincts reporting, Uvaldeans voted for Abbott over Democrat Beto ORourkewho supports gun control and has campaigned with help from Uvalde familiesby a 22-point margin. By contrast, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz beat ORourke in the county in 2018 by only 10. Abbott also bested both of ex-President Donald Trumps margins from 2016 and 2020, and the governor even narrowly improved on his margin over his 2018 underfunded challenger Lupe Valdez.

https://www.texasobserver.org/uvalde-greg-abbott-governor-election-2022/

Again, wtf Texas

God, guns, country.

Pretty much self explanatory.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:29:02 pm
It takes a special kind of shitheel place to experience an event like the school shooting of *little kids* and then say, nah still want mah guns, the little kids can go fuck themselves. They had to identify a dead nine year old girl by her fucking shoes, you fucking cunts.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:30:50 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:29:02 pm
It takes a special kind of shitheel place to experience an event like the school shooting of *little kids* and then say, nah still want mah guns, the little kids can go fuck themselves. They had to identify a dead nine year old girl by her fucking shoes, you fucking cunts.

It only affected a few of the parents there, the rest of the place boo hoo'd for a week, then life as normal.

They only care when it directly affects them. Gun restrictions would directly affect them.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:35:55 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 03:22:36 pm
Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.

With all precincts reporting, Uvaldeans voted for Abbott over Democrat Beto ORourkewho supports gun control and has campaigned with help from Uvalde familiesby a 22-point margin. By contrast, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz beat ORourke in the county in 2018 by only 10. Abbott also bested both of ex-President Donald Trumps margins from 2016 and 2020, and the governor even narrowly improved on his margin over his 2018 underfunded challenger Lupe Valdez.

https://www.texasobserver.org/uvalde-greg-abbott-governor-election-2022/

Again, wtf Texas

Way to go Texas!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:53:26 pm
Having their redistricting maps in NY turned down might cost the Dems dearly here.

GOP is flipping multiple NY seats, and the Dems are going to likely lose a prominent Rep in Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Katie Porter, a rising star in CA, got re-drawn into a different district and is in a close race to keep her seat.

The rural and suburban districts in places in NY and CA aren't safe at all, and the Dems might end up paying for it.

At the same time, while JD Vance might gloat over his win over Tim Ryan in Ohio, the GOP lost some huge House races there.

As much as we think of NY and CA as blue and Ohio as red, the individual House districts, state races, etc are always going to be competitive in some localities.  Sure, one party has the advantage overall in the state, but fine margins in the House races could mean control of congress.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:01:17 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:34:00 pm
On paper this doesnt bode that well for the Republican party.
not as good as they were expecting it looks and some pro-Twat candidates failed to win which is great news but it does look that they'll at least win the House of Reps which will allow them to block legislation, Senate on a knife edge it seems
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:06:57 pm
AOC would be political suicide for the Democrats and would set them back years. Thankfully, it won't happen. If Biden steps down then there will be a primary process for 2024 in which she doesn't stand a hope in hell.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:09:31 pm
Wisconsin to the Republicans. Democrats need two of the last 3.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:11:58 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 05:06:57 pm
AOC would be political suicide for the Democrats and would set them back years. Thankfully, it won't happen. If Biden steps down then there will be a primary process for 2024 in which she doesn't stand a hope in hell.

I know, right? She's talented, informed and motivated, won't take any corporate donations and seems to look out for the little guys in every situation. But hey, the Republicans hate her, probably for all those reasons, so sensible folks like you will take heed and do what the Republicans tell you.

She's entirely too good for American politics, basically.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:15:03 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:06:10 pm
The before and after pics from her re-election party are just hilarious.

link? I can't stand that evil c*nt.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:16:46 pm
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 05:09:31 pm
Wisconsin to the Republicans. Democrats need two of the last 3.
Arizona and GA looking good.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:17:34 pm
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 05:16:46 pm
Arizona and GA looking good.

GA needs a run off in December.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:23:33 pm
Trump being Trump.  Wonder will he still make his big announcement next week?

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/11/09/politics/donald-trump-2022-election-midterms/index.html
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:32:27 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:11:58 pm
I know, right? She's talented, informed and motivated, won't take any corporate donations and seems to look out for the little guys in every situation. But hey, the Republicans hate her, probably for all those reasons, so sensible folks like you will take heed and do what the Republicans tell you.

She's entirely too good for American politics, basically.

No, sensible folks like myself can see the writing on the wall and know that she'd lose. Simple as. In fact, she'd get annihilated in any possible Presidential election. Anybody who fails to see that is, well... Less than sensible.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:42:36 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:11:58 pm
I know, right? She's talented, informed and motivated, won't take any corporate donations and seems to look out for the little guys in every situation. But hey, the Republicans hate her, probably for all those reasons, so sensible folks like you will take heed and do what the Republicans tell you.

She's entirely too good for American politics, basically.


 :thumbup

Remember when politics was about principles and trying to win the debate?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:45:04 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:42:36 pm

 :thumbup

Remember when politics was about principles and trying to win the debate?

Seems a very long time ago. So much changed with c*nt trump. All it takes it one person to show how completely corruptible the entire system is. What is usually done behind closed doors is now common place and spoken boldly.

It's a shit show.

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:45:36 pm
The discussion of candidates is always interesting based on their district and locale.  Parties that do well in states mobilize really well and have talent in reserve to run for local and statewide elections.  You're not fearful after a loss as you have future candidates that can run.  In states where there's a clear trend (e.g. Florida), fewer candidates of one party win House, Senate, Gubernatiorial, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, state House Rep, state Senate, and mayoral races.  After a while, you don't have a natural progression of winners (e.g. I won my local state House district, then I won my state Senate race, and then I was the Lt. Governor, and then I ran for Senate).  When Dems were strong in places like WV and ND, they had dynasties and people groomed to take over.  Now, there are hardly aspiring Dem winners there.  Florida will have the same problem for a bit as the margins are incredibly wide.  On the flip side, the GOP will have room for progression there.  If DeSantis runs in 2024, the GOP likely doesn't have to worry about some upstart Dem taking the governor's mansion in a special election or in 2026.

At the same time, these incentives are often impactful in decisions to run.  For example, moderate governor Chris Sununu was asked to run for Senate but declined.  He's popular (won re-election easily).  His brother was a former Senator, and his dad was governor (see the local GOP machine at work here).  But with Hassan and Shaheen in the Senate for the Dems, there weren't great choices to unseat Hassan on the GOP side.  Sununu may have national ambitions, so he didn't want to get drawn into a nasty primary (an election-denier ended up winning for the GOP) and then face a tough race against Hassan (who's also a former governor prior to becoming a senator).  Sununu may well have won, but he didn't want to risk a high-profile loss.  So, good news for the GOP, they have a Republican governor.  Bad news for them:  they lost a winnable Senate seat partly due to a weak candidate.

On the other side, you have a Democrat like Sherrod Brown, who's very popular in Ohio.  That seat is worth its weight in gold.  He'll be going for re-election in 2024 in a potentially tough environment (the 06-12-18 cycle has caught some breaks for the Dems).  While he is now 70 (and not going to run for president I assume), there was talk in the past of him running, but that very well could've cost the Dems a Senate seat.  If you need to replace him in a Senate race, you're probably not wanting to run a progressive mayor for example (in a state like Ohio), and would rather run someone that has statewide appeal, which could lead to that person losing the Senate race in the end (and their replacement losing their state senate or House race or whatnot).  So while he's such a strong politician (Dem winning statewide office in Ohio is no joke), it's hard to want him to run for president as you're more likely to lose that seat (and he might've not won a nomination in 2016 or 2020 either).

So candidates that can win swing districts/states, while seemingly appealing, must weigh what races they want to run (either to avoid high-profile losses or to avoid a cascading effect of the party losing seats/politicians).

If someone like Katie Porter does win re-election in a tougher, redrawn suburban district, do you want her to run for statewide office?  On one hand, she's a rising star, Newsom may be running for president, and Dianne Feinstein's birthday is as close to the Polk administration as it is to Biden's.  On the other hand, while putting her in a safe Senate or governor's seat will keep her winning, you risk losing her House seat if you don't have a viable replacement.  Building that local "machine" is important so you can keep churning out candidates to progress existing ones, but there's risk involved.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:45:43 pm
Be interested in seeing a breakdown of voting patterns (Inc which groups actually voted) as the younger folk don't really bother (whereas the older generation do and traditionally vote Republicans)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 05:52:49 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:45:43 pm
Be interested in seeing a breakdown of voting patterns (Inc which groups actually voted) as the younger folk don't really bother (whereas the older generation do and traditionally vote Republicans)

but saying 'younger folk don't bother and the older generation vote republic' - would mean that once those younger folk are aged then they would vote and vote republican (?)

trite to say the least - unless it's true that is, which is more worrying
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:11:23 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 05:11:58 pm
I know, right? She's talented, informed and motivated, won't take any corporate donations and seems to look out for the little guys in every situation. But hey, the Republicans hate her, probably for all those reasons, so sensible folks like you will take heed and do what the Republicans tell you.

She's entirely too good for American politics, basically.

Her platform would've made sense if they were proposed in the early 90s. They would've been mainstream today. She is 30 years too late (And for that matter even Bernie) and the system is so much into the gutter that a Republican would rather be a (Russian/Chinese/Saudi Arabian fill in any adversary) than an American because... Well goddamn democrats.

Her ideas today would get annihilated and she would be called a witch and there would be people hunting to have her burned. I don't think America needs any radical ideas (Well.. Normal everyday ideas for us Europeans) --> Affordable healthcare? Affordable education? Women's rights? LGBT rights? Election fairness? Sensible gun laws? Climate change? Fuck you they are all just plain radical socialism.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:20:14 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:06:10 pm
Just would be *chef's kiss* if Boebert loses. The before and after pics from her re-election party are just hilarious.

Any links for these, please? ;D

Edit - found some...



Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:21:44 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:20:14 pm
Any links for these, please? ;D



Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:24:40 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 06:21:44 pm


Nice one Chakan, mate. Great minds and all that (must be elsewhere) ;)
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:28:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 06:24:40 pm
Nice one Chakan, mate. Great minds and all that (must be elsewhere) ;)

Haha no worries!

I hope she loses I really do!
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 06:37:55 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 05:52:49 pm
but saying 'younger folk don't bother and the older generation vote republic' - would mean that once those younger folk are aged then they would vote and vote republican (?)

trite to say the least - unless it's true that is, which is more worrying

I did say 'traditionally', that is the current set of boomers ;) Similarly in the UK where the older generation tended to be more conservative and vote for Brexit

Not sure whether it's true that the older you get, the more conservative you become, ive heard the saying but dont know if thats backed up with any studies
