The discussion of candidates is always interesting based on their district and locale. Parties that do well in states mobilize really well and have talent in reserve to run for local and statewide elections. You're not fearful after a loss as you have future candidates that can run. In states where there's a clear trend (e.g. Florida), fewer candidates of one party win House, Senate, Gubernatiorial, Lt. Governor, Attorney General, state House Rep, state Senate, and mayoral races. After a while, you don't have a natural progression of winners (e.g. I won my local state House district, then I won my state Senate race, and then I was the Lt. Governor, and then I ran for Senate). When Dems were strong in places like WV and ND, they had dynasties and people groomed to take over. Now, there are hardly aspiring Dem winners there. Florida will have the same problem for a bit as the margins are incredibly wide. On the flip side, the GOP will have room for progression there. If DeSantis runs in 2024, the GOP likely doesn't have to worry about some upstart Dem taking the governor's mansion in a special election or in 2026.



At the same time, these incentives are often impactful in decisions to run. For example, moderate governor Chris Sununu was asked to run for Senate but declined. He's popular (won re-election easily). His brother was a former Senator, and his dad was governor (see the local GOP machine at work here). But with Hassan and Shaheen in the Senate for the Dems, there weren't great choices to unseat Hassan on the GOP side. Sununu may have national ambitions, so he didn't want to get drawn into a nasty primary (an election-denier ended up winning for the GOP) and then face a tough race against Hassan (who's also a former governor prior to becoming a senator). Sununu may well have won, but he didn't want to risk a high-profile loss. So, good news for the GOP, they have a Republican governor. Bad news for them: they lost a winnable Senate seat partly due to a weak candidate.



On the other side, you have a Democrat like Sherrod Brown, who's very popular in Ohio. That seat is worth its weight in gold. He'll be going for re-election in 2024 in a potentially tough environment (the 06-12-18 cycle has caught some breaks for the Dems). While he is now 70 (and not going to run for president I assume), there was talk in the past of him running, but that very well could've cost the Dems a Senate seat. If you need to replace him in a Senate race, you're probably not wanting to run a progressive mayor for example (in a state like Ohio), and would rather run someone that has statewide appeal, which could lead to that person losing the Senate race in the end (and their replacement losing their state senate or House race or whatnot). So while he's such a strong politician (Dem winning statewide office in Ohio is no joke), it's hard to want him to run for president as you're more likely to lose that seat (and he might've not won a nomination in 2016 or 2020 either).



So candidates that can win swing districts/states, while seemingly appealing, must weigh what races they want to run (either to avoid high-profile losses or to avoid a cascading effect of the party losing seats/politicians).



If someone like Katie Porter does win re-election in a tougher, redrawn suburban district, do you want her to run for statewide office? On one hand, she's a rising star, Newsom may be running for president, and Dianne Feinstein's birthday is as close to the Polk administration as it is to Biden's. On the other hand, while putting her in a safe Senate or governor's seat will keep her winning, you risk losing her House seat if you don't have a viable replacement. Building that local "machine" is important so you can keep churning out candidates to progress existing ones, but there's risk involved.