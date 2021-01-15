Having their redistricting maps in NY turned down might cost the Dems dearly here.



GOP is flipping multiple NY seats, and the Dems are going to likely lose a prominent Rep in Sean Patrick Maloney, the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.



Katie Porter, a rising star in CA, got re-drawn into a different district and is in a close race to keep her seat.



The rural and suburban districts in places in NY and CA aren't safe at all, and the Dems might end up paying for it.



At the same time, while JD Vance might gloat over his win over Tim Ryan in Ohio, the GOP lost some huge House races there.



As much as we think of NY and CA as blue and Ohio as red, the individual House districts, state races, etc are always going to be competitive in some localities. Sure, one party has the advantage overall in the state, but fine margins in the House races could mean control of congress.