Gonna be a long day here, but one of the more interesting elections of late. Changing demographics in the U.S. may have a huge role to play. Anything other than the GOP winning heavily is bad news for them, especially in the House. The redistricting strategies of the two parties should see the GOP win the House handily. They sought to protect seats gained in 2020, while the Democrats diluted solid-D and D-leaning districts based upon the population growth of cities and suburbs and the distribution patterns of millennials and Zs--who are solid-majority Democrats. The Dems will win more and more over the decade in the House unless the distribution of millennials changes unexpectedly. The GOP must win now. They are currently a geriatric-majority party. They don't have a tomorrow. If 8% inflation doesn't give the GOP a wave, it's hard to see what will. Barely winning control of Congress won't do much for them. The American presidency is just too powerful for a weak majority in Congress to overcome. Barely losing is a win for Democrats. Winning without winning.