Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?  (Read 110818 times)

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2280 on: Yesterday at 01:49:43 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 01:46:56 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0LA7Ff2hgs" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y0LA7Ff2hgs</a>

Blocked in the UK.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2281 on: Yesterday at 04:05:23 pm »
Alex Jones punitive damages trail starts today. It's only really deciding whether he is liable for the lawyers charges as well, which I think he will be. But can only add money onto his already huge judgement.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2282 on: Yesterday at 05:30:58 pm »
Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin admits interfering in US elections

Russian businessman and founder of Wagner group says interfering will continue as midterms loom

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/nov/07/putin-ally-yevgeny-prigozhin-admits-interfering-in-us-elections
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2283 on: Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm »
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!

Tomorrow should be interesting.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 12:10:38 am »
The daft c*nts have spent over $16b on the midterms.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 12:20:06 am »
So if the Republicans make gains now and start putting in vote riggers into key places in state governments which ultimately determine the Presidential elections, what do the Democrat states like California and New York do about it? Do they just accept some of the states are just stealing elections and carry on regardless?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 12:24:42 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!

Tomorrow should be interesting.

Did same at Cornelius town hall last Friday.

Eerily polite and formal, all the workers painfully pleasant.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 12:24:42 am
Did same at Cornelius town hall last Friday.

Eerily polite and formal, all the workers painfully pleasant.

Mine was just down the road at what used to be a bank, everyone was very friendly and helpful. Not one person approached me to campaign, was very pleasant experience all around.

Thanked me for voting early and coming out.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 06:16:19 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/06/how-close-is-the-us-to-civil-war-barbara-f-walter-stephen-march-christopher-parker

This was a sobering read. There's nothing particularly new in there but these are good summaries of where the direction of travel seems to be heading.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 07:20:24 am »
Think the best the Dems can hope for is to not lose both houses, as if that does play out, Trump will announce hes running 2024.  Im hoping some of the polls, commentary thereof, are incorrect.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 07:34:29 am »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 11:39:33 pm
Voted early, hopefully it makes a difference!

Tomorrow should be interesting.
I saw some of the queues on the telly yesterday, not sure what state or county. It's fundamentally wrong that you have to join a lengthy queue to cast a vote.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 07:36:40 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:34:29 am
I saw some of the queues on the telly yesterday, not sure what state or county. It's fundamentally wrong that you have to join a lengthy queue to cast a vote.

If the Republicans aim at restricting voting, can the citizens sue the government saying they were denied their fundamental right?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 08:13:23 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:20:06 am
So if the Republicans make gains now and start putting in vote riggers into key places in state governments which ultimately determine the Presidential elections, what do the Democrat states like California and New York do about it? Do they just accept some of the states are just stealing elections and carry on regardless?

I think it's a 'feature' of the system that the elections are left to the States to resolve and there isn't a mechanism to complain about other States being openly corrupt... I'm sure there would be some creative legal challenges made but ultimately it would go to the Supreme Court, wouldn't it?

If you're talking longer term, and some deep blue States thinking of secession after decades of Republican federal control, then maybe. It might turn out to be America's story of the 21st Century. Impossible to tell at this early juncture.

Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:20:24 am
if that does play out, Trump will announce hes running 2024

I've always considered that Trump will only run if the groundwork is laid in the midterms to ensure victory. After today his team will do some calculations and work out which States can be leaned on to cancel their Electors (citing irregularities) or even just flip directly to R after voting. They don't need to win the 2024 election, just ensure that neither candidate gets to 270 EC votes so it goes back to the States to decide, with a single vote each. If they can be sure that second vote will go the Republican's way then Trump will run.

This won't be secret, either. It's totally transparent what they're trying to do and political analysts will decode it all too. They tried it in 2020 but didn't have the loyalists in place and so went to even crazier schemes as the weeks went on. This time round it'll be the same blueprint, but with the legwork done beforehand.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 11:54:56 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:34:29 am
I saw some of the queues on the telly yesterday, not sure what state or county. It's fundamentally wrong that you have to join a lengthy queue to cast a vote.

I always thought if they wanted people to to vote on a weekday they should make it a public holiday.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 11:56:23 am »
Almost as if some people do not believe in democracy.

Were a Republic reply the naysayers. I wonder what the primary reason for them wanting the likes of North Dakota or Montana to have as much say as California or New York is? 🤔
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 11:57:11 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:56:23 am
Almost as if some people do not believe in democracy.

Oh that's incorrect, the right absolutely believe in a democracy, when they win.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
Just voted, a steady stream of people, but no queue at all.  But I do live in a small town, so not really expecting too much of a wait, it wasnt like the covid election voting! 

Them little voting booths they have are not made for the stupidly large ballot papers  ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 01:23:59 pm »
So how likely is it going to be bad a night for the Democrats ? The house is likely gone and the senate is a toss up
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 01:29:40 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:23:59 pm
So how likely is it going to be bad a night for the Democrats ? The house is likely gone and the senate is a toss up

Im expecting the worst. Trump next President and the even more insane Taylor Greene as VP.

Thatll teach the Dems for choosing a Black woman.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 01:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:15:34 pm
Just voted, a steady stream of people, but no queue at all.  But I do live in a small town, so not really expecting too much of a wait, it wasnt like the covid election voting! 

Them little voting booths they have are not made for the stupidly large ballot papers  ;D

You guys are still using ballot papers??
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 01:33:18 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:23:59 pm
So how likely is it going to be bad a night for the Democrats?

according to betting exchanges... very

1.07 odds on for GOP majority in the house

1.41 odds on for GOP majority in the Senante
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 01:34:41 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 01:30:47 pm
You guys are still using ballot papers??

Ive only ever voted twice (as I have only been a US citizen since just before the last election) and yes, both times - got those massive ballot papers, that you then feed into a machine to cast.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 01:35:41 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:34:41 pm
Ive only ever voted twice (as I have only been a US citizen since just before the last election) and yes, both times - got those massive ballot papers, that you then feed into a machine to cast.

Does this machine produce hanging chads? ;D
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 01:43:26 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 01:33:18 pm
according to betting exchanges... very

1.07 odds on for GOP majority in the house

1.41 odds on for GOP majority in the Senante

When in a country like America, where there is a cost of living crisis, having your main message being abortion and democracy, you are are a bit fucked.

Odds for winning both chambers?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 01:47:21 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:43:26 pm
When in a country like America, where there is a cost of living crisis, having your main message being abortion and democracy, you are are a bit fucked.

Odds for winning both chambers?

Shouldnt that have read abortion, lack of democracy and the right to take your AR15 to school?
