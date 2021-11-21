So if the Republicans make gains now and start putting in vote riggers into key places in state governments which ultimately determine the Presidential elections, what do the Democrat states like California and New York do about it? Do they just accept some of the states are just stealing elections and carry on regardless?



if that does play out, Trump will announce hes running 2024



I think it's a 'feature' of the system that the elections are left to the States to resolve and there isn't a mechanism to complain about other States being openly corrupt... I'm sure there would be some creative legal challenges made but ultimately it would go to the Supreme Court, wouldn't it?If you're talking longer term, and some deep blue States thinking of secession after decades of Republican federal control, then maybe. It might turn out to be America's story of the 21st Century. Impossible to tell at this early juncture.I've always considered that Trump will only run if the groundwork is laid in the midterms to ensure victory. After today his team will do some calculations and work out which States can be leaned on to cancel their Electors (citing irregularities) or even just flip directly to R after voting. They don't need to win the 2024 election, just ensure that neither candidate gets to 270 EC votes so it goes back to the States to decide, with a single vote each. If they can be sure that second vote will go the Republican's way then Trump will run.This won't be secret, either. It's totally transparent what they're trying to do and political analysts will decode it all too. They tried it in 2020 but didn't have the loyalists in place and so went to even crazier schemes as the weeks went on. This time round it'll be the same blueprint, but with the legwork done beforehand.