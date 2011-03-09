« previous next »
Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2240 on: November 4, 2022, 08:14:58 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on November  4, 2022, 12:00:53 am
Can someone closer to the action tell me whether Democrats are doing anything to counter the narrative that Republicans are "stronger" on crime?
It's a tough one by all accounts. There a fairly new podcast out, Not Even Mad, with Mike Pesca and Virginia Heffernan (who is a great journalist). They discuss crime in this weeks episode and its difficult to follow :)
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/not-even-mad/id1651047503
Offline Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2241 on: November 4, 2022, 04:55:28 pm »
This is the mad assed dude running for New Hampshire.His ads are all about secure boarders,fentanyl all the usual shite but he's still 50/50 with the sitting senator.https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/litter-box-myth-gops-don-bolduc-pushes-post-truth-approach-rcna55662.Massachusetts should build a wall across the New Hampshite boarder if he wins.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2242 on: November 4, 2022, 10:27:07 pm »
CNN are estimating the GOP could gain 30+ seats in the House and that they could end up with 51-52 in the Senate.
Offline skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2243 on: November 4, 2022, 10:34:24 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  4, 2022, 10:27:07 pm
CNN are estimating the GOP could gain 30+ seats in the House and that they could end up with 51-52 in the Senate.

Things don't look good right now.  Maybe there will be some surprises.  Still fine margins in some of the senate races.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2244 on: November 5, 2022, 05:02:20 am »
I would assume they'd try to impeach Biden out of spite if they win?
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2245 on: November 5, 2022, 05:11:48 am »
Why Republican Insiders Think the G.O.P. Is Poised for a Blowout

The consensus among pollsters and consultants is this Tuesdays election will be a bloodbath for the Democratic Party.

https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-political-scene/why-republican-insiders-think-the-gop-is-poised-for-a-blowout
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2246 on: November 5, 2022, 08:21:05 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  5, 2022, 05:11:48 am
Why Republican Insiders Think the G.O.P. Is Poised for a Blowout

The consensus among pollsters and consultants is this Tuesdays election will be a bloodbath for the Democratic Party.

https://www.newyorker.com/news/the-political-scene/why-republican-insiders-think-the-gop-is-poised-for-a-blowout

Putin certainly hopes this is the case. 
Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2247 on: November 5, 2022, 08:21:53 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November  4, 2022, 10:27:07 pm
CNN are estimating the GOP could gain 30+ seats in the House and that they could end up with 51-52 in the Senate.
I'm clinging on to Alison Gills theory that the Dems will make marginal gains in both.
Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2248 on: November 5, 2022, 08:38:19 am »
Was going to lump some money on Trump winning the election, only to find out he is the favourite. 3/1 best i found (all good odds are welcome).
Offline Schmarn

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2249 on: November 5, 2022, 09:17:01 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on November  5, 2022, 08:38:19 am
Was going to lump some money on Trump winning the election, only to find out he is the favourite. 3/1 best i found (all good odds are welcome).

Its not impossible is it. Amazing how a President can disgrace the office of the President, organise a failed coup detat and still win in a democracy.

Dont see any alternative to Biden on the Dems side as the other contenders are largely the type of coastal elites that are catnip to swing voters. What they really need is a candidate prepared to call Trump a c*nt and a cry arse, and expose the absurd myth that hes an outsider who understands the concerns of real people.
Online GreatEx

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2250 on: November 5, 2022, 09:20:05 am »
If Trump returns to the WH I... I actually don't know what I'd do. Actively root for catastrophe to befall the American people? Go off the grid? Just when Bolsonaro's defeat had me thinking there was still hope for life on earth...
Offline TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2251 on: November 5, 2022, 09:32:42 am »
The orange one may continue to loom large but his own party expect him to be indicted after the mid-term elections

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/gop-expects-trump-indictment-couple-months-after-midterms-report
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2252 on: November 5, 2022, 09:37:32 am »
Wont the investigations disappear, if they take both houses?
Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2253 on: November 5, 2022, 09:51:53 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on November  5, 2022, 09:37:32 am
Wont the investigations disappear, if they take both houses?
No mate, state and federal criminal and civil investigations will continue. The only thing that will end is the J6 Committee. The J6 Committee is scheduled to be wrapped up by the end of 2022 anyway, and as they do there may be more referrals to the DoJ.
Quote from: Schmarn on November  5, 2022, 09:17:01 am
Amazing how a President can disgrace the office of the President, organise a failed coup detat and still win in a democracy.
I may seem like I'm being pedantic but he hasn't won anything since, I can't fathom why you'd say he has? Personally, if he does run, I think he'd get beaten again.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2254 on: November 5, 2022, 10:01:09 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on November  5, 2022, 09:20:05 am
If Trump returns to the WH I... I actually don't know what I'd do. Actively root for catastrophe to befall the American people? Go off the grid? Just when Bolsonaro's defeat had me thinking there was still hope for life on earth...

And Netanyahu making a come back.

What next. Johnson? >:(
Offline TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2255 on: November 5, 2022, 10:44:12 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  5, 2022, 10:01:09 am
And Netanyahu making a come back.

What next. Johnson? >:(

At least Bolsonaro lost, although like Trump, hes hanging about like an unflushable turd.

Cant think why these would-be dictators dont want to relinquish power?
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2256 on: November 5, 2022, 10:46:24 am »
Quote from: TSC on November  5, 2022, 10:44:12 am
At least Bolsonaro lost, although like Trump, hes hanging about like an unflushable turd.

They ALL hang around. Johnson, Trump, Netanyahu, Le Pen, any DUP leader.

And theyre just the ones in the democracies.
Offline Skagger

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2257 on: November 5, 2022, 02:22:31 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 09:51:53 am
Personally, if he does run, I think he'd get beaten again.

I'm curious as to your reasoning on this John, I'd obviously love this to be the case but anecdotally the Americans I deal with regularly are either completely blind to the menace that he is, or I suppose recognise and support it, and the other side feel resigned to him running again and winning.
Online Riquende

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2258 on: November 5, 2022, 02:46:36 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 09:51:53 am
Personally, if he does run, I think he'd get beaten again.

In a fair election, probably. He'd turn out the vote against him again, which another Republican might not. Whether that counteracts a Biden presidency stymied by 2 years of Republican-led Congress is the question.

But... the way the ground is being laid for 2024 though? You've currently got Republicans running for state positions that will give them enourmous oversight over elections. Remember the Raffensperger call? "I just need to find 11,000 votes, give me a break". Well, the battleground states in 2024 could well have Trump loyalists taking those kinds of calls and acquiesing immediately.

And in another prong of the attack on US democracy, the Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that could wind up impacting whether state legislatures even have to take their state's election result into account when deciding on which Electors to send to Washington.

Tuesday's results are a vital indicator of what the next few years will see. Not just in Washington, but the important positions at the state level in the battlegrounds. The Republicans are attempting to rig the deck in plain sight and we're about to find out how much the public actually care.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2259 on: November 5, 2022, 03:17:32 pm »
Joe Rogan admits schools dont have litter boxes for kids who identify as furries

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/nov/04/joe-rogan-school-litter-boxes-kids-furries-gender

Offline Skagger

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2260 on: November 5, 2022, 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  5, 2022, 03:17:32 pm
Joe Rogan admits schools dont have litter boxes for kids who identify as furries



Urban legends in the 2020's now get repeated by politicians and broadcast to millions by famous personalities, disheartening is an understatement
Offline John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2261 on: November 5, 2022, 04:34:04 pm »
Quote from: Skagger on November  5, 2022, 02:22:31 pm
I'm curious as to your reasoning on this John, I'd obviously love this to be the case but anecdotally the Americans I deal with regularly are either completely blind to the menace that he is,
It's mad that in 2020 there was about 74 million of them isn't it mate.
In 2016 he lost the popular vote, in 2020 he lost the electoral college and popular vote, albeit he increased his numbers. And that was all before the Jan 6 riots and exposure to other criminality. So I think he has a diminishing base and all things being equal sufficient numbers will push a Dem candidate over the line providing there is no apathy - that's a concern.
But Riquende is spot on above and I've highlighted in this thread that democracy at the local level is under huge threat. Trump can only win by nefarious means.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2262 on: November 5, 2022, 06:31:58 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 09:51:53 am
Personally, if he does run, I think he'd get beaten again.

With the sharp end of a projectile that hits you before you hear the sound.


I can get behind that,the c*nt wants every US family to be as broken as his own.
Offline Skagger

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2263 on: November 5, 2022, 07:15:56 pm »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 04:34:04 pm
It's mad that in 2020 there was about 74 million of them isn't it mate.
In 2016 he lost the popular vote, in 2020 he lost the electoral college and popular vote, albeit he increased his numbers. And that was all before the Jan 6 riots and exposure to other criminality. So I think he has a diminishing base and all things being equal sufficient numbers will push a Dem candidate over the line providing there is no apathy - that's a concern.
But Riquende is spot on above and I've highlighted in this thread that democracy at the local level is under huge threat. Trump can only win by nefarious means.

I hope you're right, we'll have a much clearer picture of the voters think come Wednesday, I'm worried as I've heard far too much talk about people's wallet and gas tank and not nearly as much as I'd like about the direction America could head in if the GOP get back in. I've no doubt that they will try and game the system to get back in but my bigger worry is the damage they will do if they're successful, big money is being funnelled towards down ticket candidates in county clerk positions, these are the people that rubber stamp the results, there is a concerted effort to make 2024 the last free and fair election in America, it's sobering stuff

https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2022/11/midterms-2022-2024-presidential-election-denial/671985/

Online AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2264 on: Today at 09:55:14 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on November  5, 2022, 03:17:32 pm
Joe Rogan admits schools dont have litter boxes for kids who identify as furries

https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/nov/04/joe-rogan-school-litter-boxes-kids-furries-gender



Heard a podcast last week that answered this so called urban myth and its mental.

In Colorado, some schools do indeed have litter boxes in class rooms.

Most of them in the Columbine area. There are many real and practice lock downs where kids can get stuck in class rooms for long periods of time. The schools have to deal with these issues and keep water and some basic foods in the class rooms. They also keep a litter box for the kids that have to pee during a longer lock downs.

Yes, there are litter boxes in class rooms, no it's not because kids are identifying as animals.

EDIT - just read your posted Guardian article which confirms the same thing
Online AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2265 on: Today at 10:02:27 am »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 04:34:04 pm
It's mad that in 2020 there was about 74 million of them isn't it mate.
In 2016 he lost the popular vote, in 2020 he lost the electoral college and popular vote, albeit he increased his numbers. And that was all before the Jan 6 riots and exposure to other criminality. So I think he has a diminishing base and all things being equal sufficient numbers will push a Dem candidate over the line providing there is no apathy - that's a concern.
But Riquende is spot on above and I've highlighted in this thread that democracy at the local level is under huge threat. Trump can only win by nefarious means.

I live in Southern Virginia and several of neighbors in my area have 'We Need Trump' signs in their front yard.

My take is that he lost in 2020 as he had just done and said so many stupid things that people voted for anyone but Trump and Biden ended up winning. I think if we had a strong Democratic President then Trump would not stand a chance.

My gut is that if he runs, he stands a good chance. He is such a wrecking ball politician with a firm base of nut jobs and enough swing voters who feel the economy will get better under a Republican.

Peoples memory fades in 4 years and the reasons they voted against him become lost. I don't feel its certain though, but his popularity among regular Americans is staggering.

EDIT AGAIN - just read that Marjorie Taylor Greene who I always thought as toxic psycho who wouldn't last 20 minutes is about to be returned to her constituency by a landslide. Trump is moderate next to her. When I hear that she will be returned and not booted out is so depressing.

Online Alan_X

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2266 on: Today at 10:20:38 am »
Quote from: John C on November  5, 2022, 09:51:53 am
Personally, if he does run, I think he'd get beaten again.

Quite probably in terms of the actual vote but everything the GOP has been doing is geared to manipulating the voting system to declare a win in a few key states required to take the electoral college.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2267 on: Today at 10:23:21 am »
As long as the Republicans re controlled by big oil and the 'US patriots / Maga movement', the country is totally screwed!
