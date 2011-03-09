Personally, if he does run, I think he'd get beaten again.



In a fair election, probably. He'd turn out the vote against him again, which another Republican might not. Whether that counteracts a Biden presidency stymied by 2 years of Republican-led Congress is the question.But... the way the ground is being laid for 2024 though? You've currently got Republicans running for state positions that will give them enourmous oversight over elections. Remember the Raffensperger call? "I just need to find 11,000 votes, give me a break". Well, the battleground states in 2024 could well have Trump loyalists taking those kinds of calls and acquiesing immediately.And in another prong of the attack on US democracy, the Supreme Court is set to rule on a case that could wind up impacting whether state legislatures even have to take their state's election result into account when deciding on which Electors to send to Washington.Tuesday's results are a vital indicator of what the next few years will see. Not just in Washington, but the important positions at the state level in the battlegrounds. The Republicans are attempting to rig the deck in plain sight and we're about to find out how much the public actually care.