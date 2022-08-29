« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 29, 2022, 06:01:24 pm
Quote from: 12C on August 29, 2022, 05:49:43 pm
https://twitter.com/joeywreck/status/1563998516032294918

American policing under scrutiny after a man who covered himself in and sanitizer at the local police station was tapered and caught fire. The police didnt put out the fire, but ran away from the flames until the man put them out himself. He waited 15 minutes for them to get an ambulance and later died of his injuries. The CNN story is in the comments.
A CNN report on this:

https://edition.cnn.com/2022/01/08/us/new-york-police-tase-man-investigation/index.html
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 29, 2022, 08:28:31 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on August 23, 2022, 09:53:54 pm

Another one they use that boils my piss is "progressives".
Sorry mate, I didn't respond and I've brought it to a completely different thread  :)

I don't mind the term progressives at all. I'm not sure the left in the US do either. I don't regard it as derogatory or snide, to me it's descriptive of positivity. GOP calling Dems "communists" boils my piss though  ;D
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 29, 2022, 09:01:34 pm
Quote from: John C on August 29, 2022, 08:28:31 pm
Sorry mate, I didn't respond and I've brought it to a completely different thread  :)

I don't mind the term progressives at all. I'm not sure the left in the US do either. I don't regard it as derogatory or snide, to me it's descriptive of positivity. GOP calling Dems "communists" boils my piss though  ;D
It has got to be better than being called 'regressives'! :)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Indomitable_Carp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 30, 2022, 09:05:44 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/29/us-civil-war-fears-poll

Quote
Among all US citizens, 43% said civil war was at least somewhat likely. Among strong Democrats and independents that figure was 40%. But among strong Republicans, 54% said civil war was at least somewhat likely.

That´s a pretty worrying statistic for any democracy. It wouldn´t be too much of a stretch to think a decent proportion of those strong Republicans are out buying guns "just in case".

I don´t live there, but from an outside prospective, with the amount of polarisation, guns, rhetroic and rising political violence, it would unwise to dismiss it as a possibility outright. Which is a truly frightening prospect. Of course, it would still take some serious political and social deterioration to end up in such a place - possibly unprecedented in the history of a liberal Western democracy. But as far as I am aware there has never been a liberal Western democracy as heavily armed as the United States. Ultimately a civil war, or really any kind of civil conflict, doesn´t require mass participation but rather depends on a small and determined faction committed to violence.

If nothing else, it shows just how far the American faith in democracy has sunk.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 30, 2022, 02:06:34 pm
Quote
On Monday, he bluntly proposed that he be crowned the rightful winner of a 2020 election fairly won by Biden, or that a determination be made that the ballot was irreparably compromised. He suggested a do-over of the election in the case of the latter.

https://www.politico.com/news/2022/08/30/trump-forces-republicans-off-script-again-00054121
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 30, 2022, 05:37:05 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August 30, 2022, 09:05:44 am
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/aug/29/us-civil-war-fears-poll

That´s a pretty worrying statistic for any democracy. It wouldn´t be too much of a stretch to think a decent proportion of those strong Republicans are out buying guns "just in case".

I don´t live there, but from an outside prospective, with the amount of polarisation, guns, rhetroic and rising political violence, it would unwise to dismiss it as a possibility outright. Which is a truly frightening prospect. Of course, it would still take some serious political and social deterioration to end up in such a place - possibly unprecedented in the history of a liberal Western democracy. But as far as I am aware there has never been a liberal Western democracy as heavily armed as the United States. Ultimately a civil war, or really any kind of civil conflict, doesn´t require mass participation but rather depends on a small and determined faction committed to violence.

If nothing else, it shows just how far the American faith in democracy has sunk.
 
Nah a survey of 1,500 people.There will probs be more of these mad lone shooters but the right -wing shit stirrers have way more to lose if they really push for civil war.The dollar is their king,god.
Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 31, 2022, 02:09:50 pm

Right Wing Watch
@RightWingWatch
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tells fellow Christian nationalist Lance Wallnau that we have "a generation of children that are just being attacked by Satan" because we've become a "soulless" nation "ever since God and prayer was taken out of public school."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1563192303929282560


In-fucking-sane.

You kinda forget that millions in America are so fuckwittedly stupid and gullible that they still live in the middle ages when it comes to religious dickheadery.
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 1, 2022, 01:44:39 am
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 1, 2022, 01:50:49 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September  1, 2022, 01:44:39 am
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/31/politics/alaska-house-seat-ranked-choice-ballots/index.html.

Palin losses at least till November.


Quote
The special election process began when a field of 48 candidates -- including Santa Claus, a North Pole councilman and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders supporter -- was whittled down to a final four in a June primary in which candidates of all parties ran together on one ballot.

American politics in a nutshell
SOHC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 1, 2022, 07:24:02 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September  1, 2022, 01:44:39 am
https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/31/politics/alaska-house-seat-ranked-choice-ballots/index.html.

Palin losses at least till November.

Alaska used ranked-choice voting in this election and will do so in the mid-terms along with Maine. This is a great change to the voting process that allows voters to choose the candidate that they feel most represents their values but also allows them to pick a second and third (etc) best so the vote is not "thrown away" should the preferred candidate not get enough votes.

The Republican response was typified by Tom Cotton:

"Ranked-choice voting is a scam to rig elections," Arkansas GOP Senator Tom Cotton tweeted on election night. "60 percent of Alaska voters voted for a Republican, but thanks to a convoluted process and ballot exhaustion  which disenfranchises voters  a Democrat 'won.'"

https://www.newsweek.com/republicans-blame-ranked-choice-voting-sarah-palin-loss-scam-1739018

No Tom, you idiot, if voters chose a Republican that they could support but their next choice was a Democrat that they considered better than the next Republican down then that is the system working as it should.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 3, 2022, 07:18:56 pm
CNN going fox-lite will be the stupidest decision theyve ever done. No one wants another fox and the fox continent arent going to leave fox to watch cnn, the only thing they will be doing is lose the current viewers they already have. Fuck em I hope they sink.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 3, 2022, 07:46:39 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September  3, 2022, 08:58:16 am
On the subject of CNN, it looks like they may be going over to the dark side;

https://www.vox.com/2022/8/26/23322761/cnn-john-malone-david-zaslav-chris-licht-brian-stelter-fox-peter-kafka-column

Just what the US & World needs 🤦‍♂️
But complicating that narrative is the fact that Malone has repeatedly wished, in public, for CNN to remake itself. And his prescription happens to sync with the new CNN agenda: a plan to steer the channel away from what Malone and others call a liberal bias they say muddles opinion and news. And to shift it toward a supposedly centrist, just-the-facts bent.

The brilliant journalist and anchor Brian Stelter was a proponent of exactly that.

I'll be really disappointed and concerned about this take over.



Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 3, 2022, 08:00:14 pm
Quote from: John C on September  3, 2022, 07:46:39 pm
But complicating that narrative is the fact that Malone has repeatedly wished, in public, for CNN to remake itself. And his prescription happens to sync with the new CNN agenda: a plan to steer the channel away from what Malone and others call a liberal bias they say muddles opinion and news. And to shift it toward a supposedly centrist, just-the-facts bent.

The brilliant journalist and anchor Brian Stelter was a proponent of exactly that.

I'll be really disappointed and concerned about this take over.
Sarcasm?

I'm not a Stalter fan. But I don't 'hate' him. He's just a bit crap.

The problem is that in the present climate, it is next to impossible to have a successful straight all-day news channel (at the US national level at least). Yes, ideally, there should be greater separation of news and opinion. But while one side is all about propaganda, the other has little choice but to have analysis commingled with news.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Red Berry

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 3, 2022, 09:44:57 pm
Might not be a bad thing this. Fox has basically cornered the market on conservative media. Newsmax is pitiful and OANN is about to go under.

The "liberal" media is saturated and diluted, so it's full of conflicting messages compared to the unified message Fox is beaming into the brains of its audience. If CNN fancy their chances at nibbling that slice of the pie it could actually help the left leaning media coverage whilst denting the right.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 4, 2022, 07:12:29 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  3, 2022, 08:00:14 pm
Sarcasm?

I'm not a Stalter fan. But I don't 'hate' him. He's just a bit crap.

No mate, Stelter was honestly brutal about Trump whenever I saw him.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 4, 2022, 07:17:12 am
Quote from: John C on September  4, 2022, 07:12:29 am
No mate, Stelter was honestly brutal about Trump whenever I saw him.
Well, quite. Don't get me wrong - I am very disappointed to see the show (and Stalter too) cancelled. But I find, for example, his interviewing techniques wanting.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 4, 2022, 09:07:42 pm
Quote from: John C on September  3, 2022, 07:46:39 pm
But complicating that narrative is the fact that Malone has repeatedly wished, in public, for CNN to remake itself. And his prescription happens to sync with the new CNN agenda: a plan to steer the channel away from what Malone and others call a liberal bias they say muddles opinion and news. And to shift it toward a supposedly centrist, just-the-facts bent.

The brilliant journalist and anchor Brian Stelter was a proponent of exactly that.

I'll be really disappointed and concerned about this take over.

 :o :o :o ;D ;D ;D

Not even Brian Stelters mom thinks hes a brilliant journalist and anchor!
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

stevensr123

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 4, 2022, 10:44:21 pm
CNN is terrible, its Fox News for the left. Bias and fake news is bad no matter what side you are on.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 4, 2022, 10:50:50 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on September  4, 2022, 10:44:21 pm
CNN is terrible, its Fox News for the left. Bias and fake news is bad no matter what side you are on.


Well that's bollocks.

For a start they've never gone to court to argue that they don't have to tell the truth because their viewers see them as entertainment or some such shit
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 4, 2022, 11:11:34 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  4, 2022, 09:07:42 pm
:o :o :o ;D ;D ;D

Not even Brian Stelters mom thinks hes a brilliant journalist and anchor!
Post one of his videos that is awful or untruthful and I'll acknowledge it if it is.
Quote from: stevensr123 on September  4, 2022, 10:44:21 pm
CNN is terrible, its Fox News for the left. Bias and fake news is bad no matter what side you are on.
As WAP says, this is bollocks. Fox and CNN are incomparable. CNN actually delivered news articles.

But lets be honest here, you've posted similar anti-left US stuff in the past - do you side with GOP?
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 5, 2022, 09:17:24 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on September  4, 2022, 10:44:21 pm
CNN is terrible, its Fox News for the left. Bias and fake news is bad no matter what side you are on.

They used to be quite viciously honest about Trump for sure. They didn`t seem to bother trying to "both sides" things.

Was that the problem?
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

kcbworth

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 5, 2022, 10:26:35 am
Quote from: stevensr123 on September  4, 2022, 10:44:21 pm
CNN is terrible, its Fox News for the left. Bias and fake news is bad no matter what side you are on.

What on earth are you talking about???
Iska

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 5, 2022, 11:00:08 am


This was CNN so hes got a point.

Fwiw I dont think there is an unbiased broadcaster now in the US, at least from what Ive seen, they all skew one way or the other.  It really should make us value the BBC more.  The print media seem to have gone that way too at least at national level, except maybe the WSJ.  Its alarming how quickly theyve junked their old ways - I can remember not that long ago reading American articles and they were so straight-down-the-line compared to most of our print media.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 5, 2022, 11:50:13 am
Quote from: Iska on September  5, 2022, 11:00:08 am


This was CNN so hes got a point.

Fwiw I dont think there is an unbiased broadcaster now in the US, at least from what Ive seen, they all skew one way or the other.  It really should make us value the BBC more.  The print media seem to have gone that way too at least at national level, except maybe the WSJ.  Its alarming how quickly theyve junked their old ways - I can remember not that long ago reading American articles and they were so straight-down-the-line compared to most of our print media.

 :o I can`t believe you are serious considering the open stacking of power positions from within the Tory Party.

The Washington Post do still try to "both-side" issues, particularly in Opinion pieces, but it`s very difficult for them to print news that`s blatantly a lie coming from the MAGA extremists and Old Yella.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 5, 2022, 12:56:41 pm
I was just watching MSNBC, interviewing their man in London (I forget his name) about the Tory leadership election. The Benny Hill theme was playing in the background all the way through. ;D
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

ScouserAtHeart

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 5, 2022, 03:10:07 pm
A Second Constitutional Convention? Some Republicans Want to Force One
https://archive.ph/gZw4m#selection-369.0-372.0
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 6, 2022, 04:23:25 pm
Quote from: John C on August 29, 2022, 08:28:31 pm
Sorry mate, I didn't respond and I've brought it to a completely different thread  :)

I don't mind the term progressives at all. I'm not sure the left in the US do either. I don't regard it as derogatory or snide, to me it's descriptive of positivity. GOP calling Dems "communists" boils my piss though  ;D
 

Calling people commie has always gone on,just as one example of many i was yelled at for wearing that Shankly-socialism shirt at a fucking punk rock show in Boston!!That was a long time before trump showed his orange fascist face in the GOP.
TSC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 6, 2022, 06:00:01 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September  5, 2022, 12:56:41 pm
I was just watching MSNBC, interviewing their man in London (I forget his name) about the Tory leadership election. The Benny Hill theme was playing in the background all the way through. ;D

Had that Brexit fella yelling too about bye Boris although it was quickly drowned out in coverage I watched on the beeb.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 6, 2022, 07:06:20 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on September  4, 2022, 09:07:42 pm
:o :o :o ;D ;D ;D

Not even Brian Stelters mom thinks hes a brilliant journalist and anchor!
Quote from: John C on September  4, 2022, 11:11:34 pm
Post one of his videos that is awful or untruthful and I'll acknowledge it if it is.
So there's no hope of this occurring then?
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 7, 2022, 05:48:16 pm
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 8, 2022, 08:18:41 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on September  7, 2022, 05:48:16 pm
This could be big.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/elected-officials-police-officers-and-members-of-military-on-oath-keepers-membership-list-report-says.
I'm sure there will be a lot of weaseling out type statements come out.

I like how the Oath Keepers have broken actual Oathes by joining them.
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Jshooters

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 18, 2022, 12:05:41 am
Fucking disgusting this

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/sep/17/texas-migrants-kamala-harris-washington-home?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I wonder how receptive those Republican states would be to a reciprocal arrangement based on the amount of taxes paid by Democrat leaning states paying into federal programmes
Believer

KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
September 18, 2022, 07:49:47 am
Theyre blaming the federal government for not securing the borders of particular states. Dont those states have budgets to deal with the matter themselves? Is this a case of republican governors actually wanting federal intervention?

Perhaps Texans would prefer a working power grid, affordable health care or safe public places rather than costly political stunts?
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

SOHC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 03:29:20 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September 18, 2022, 07:49:47 am
Theyre blaming the federal government for not securing the borders of particular states. Dont those states have budgets to deal with the matter themselves? Is this a case of republican governors actually wanting federal intervention?

Perhaps Texans would prefer a working power grid, affordable health care or safe public places rather than costly political stunts?

It's mostly performative to show their constituents that they're "sticking it to the libs". Wait until these governors start doing it with the homeless.

And yes, a good countermeasure would be to pass legislation allowing the federal government to slap a bill (or federal funds deduction) on the offending state for the cost of pushing care of migrants off to another state. Possibly the state of New York could sue Governor Abbott in federal court, I don't understand the law well enough to know if that would be a possibility. Good luck if it goes to this Supreme Court though.


Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Yesterday at 06:33:54 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on September 18, 2022, 07:49:47 am
Theyre blaming the federal government for not securing the borders of particular states. Dont those states have budgets to deal with the matter themselves? Is this a case of republican governors actually wanting federal intervention?

Perhaps Texans would prefer a working power grid, affordable health care or safe public places rather than costly political stunts?


Border security is down to the federal government.The problem is the policies dealing with immigration are slow as fuck,and of course geared to make it impossible for  ordinary people,i.e farm workers,construction,seasonable workers.It's the shitty "i'm alright cos my ancestors got here in the 1800- 1900's" but any anyone else that wants to get in.Nah fuck off.Biden and his crew are equally guilty of this as the republicans.Desantis is a complete scumbag,italian descent,rails against immigrants and hopefully there will be legal repercussions for his stunt.
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:17:11 am
Quote from: KillieRed on September 18, 2022, 07:49:47 am
Theyre blaming the federal government for not securing the borders of particular states. Dont those states have budgets to deal with the matter themselves? Is this a case of republican governors actually wanting federal intervention?

Perhaps Texans would prefer a working power grid, affordable health care or safe public places rather than costly political stunts?

It is quite literally, the job of an entire Federal agency, to secure the border of the United States.  ;D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:32:59 am
Quote from: John C on September  6, 2022, 07:06:20 pm
So there's no hope of this occurring then?

No, and what an odd request it is.

You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.

As a great mind once said, I can't help worrying what the firing of Brian Stelter bodes for the future of journalism about journalists who cover journalism about journalists who cover journalists who report on journalism.
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
« Reply #2157 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:32:59 am
No, and what an odd request it is.

You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.

As a great mind once said, I can't help worrying what the firing of Brian Stelter bodes for the future of journalism about journalists who cover journalism about journalists who cover journalists who report on journalism.
Hi LSR,

Of course John is more than capable of speaking for myself, but I wished to add my thoughts.

Re: Brian Stalter - I somewhat agree with you. I do not rate him highly as a journalist and less than average as an interviewer. But I don't think he's bad guy.

Re: comparisons of Fox with CNN - I strongly disagree with you. Yes, Fox strongly leans right, and CNN ('strongly', if you prefer - it is matter of opinion) left. But there is a fundamental difference in that (left-leaning) reporting at CNN is usually grounded in fact, whereas this is very often not the case at Fox. When opinion is expressed at CNN, it is usually transparent opinion; whereas at Fox, opinion and reporting are conflated to a much higher degree.

There are legitimate criticisms which might be directed towards CNN, but it is no 'Fox of the left'. CNN has recently indicated - since being taken over by Disney/Discovery - that it is aiming for more the middle of the road (politically speaking) and will be more firmly separating reporting from opinion. That's fine, even good, in theory. However, in the present climate of highly partisan politics, I don't think it is possible to run a successful news station like this. And surely the ownership of CNN know it! If you have been following reporting about the takeover of CNN, you will know that there are some troubling indications that the realignment is, in reality, party politically motivated. I note that a few days ago Don Lemon was demoted to a minor, shared slot. His was a popular program (as was Stalter's). These hardly appear as rational decisions for a commercial news station.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
