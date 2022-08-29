No, and what an odd request it is.



You think Brian is fantastic and well, youre entitled to that opinion. I think hes a pompous clown who massively over inflates his importance and relevance.



As a great mind once said, I can't help worrying what the firing of Brian Stelter bodes for the future of journalism about journalists who cover journalism about journalists who cover journalists who report on journalism.



Hi LSR,Of course John is more than capable of speaking for myself, but I wished to add my thoughts.Re: Brian Stalter - I somewhat agree with you. I do not rate him highly as a journalist and less than average as an interviewer. But I don't think he's bad guy.Re: comparisons of Fox with CNN - I strongly disagree with you. Yes, Fox strongly leans right, and CNN ('strongly', if you prefer - it is matter of opinion) left. But there is a fundamental difference in that (left-leaning) reporting at CNN is usually grounded in fact, whereas this is very often not the case at Fox. When opinion is expressed at CNN, it is usually transparent opinion; whereas at Fox, opinion and reporting are conflated to a much higher degree.There are legitimate criticisms which might be directed towards CNN, but it is no 'Fox of the left'. CNN has recently indicated - since being taken over by Disney/Discovery - that it is aiming for more the middle of the road (politically speaking) and will be more firmly separating reporting from opinion. That's fine, even good, in theory. However, in the present climate of highly partisan politics, I don't think it is possible to run a successful news station like this. And surely the ownership of CNN know it! If you have been following reporting about the takeover of CNN, you will know that there are some troubling indications that the realignment is, in reality, party politically motivated. I note that a few days ago Don Lemon was demoted to a minor, shared slot. His was a popular program (as was Stalter's). These hardly appear as rational decisions for a commercial news station.