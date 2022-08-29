Quote

Among all US citizens, 43% said civil war was at least somewhat likely. Among strong Democrats and independents that figure was 40%. But among strong Republicans, 54% said civil war was at least somewhat likely.

That´s a pretty worrying statistic for any democracy. It wouldn´t be too much of a stretch to think a decent proportion of those strong Republicans are out buying guns "just in case".I don´t live there, but from an outside prospective, with the amount of polarisation, guns, rhetroic and rising political violence, it would unwise to dismiss it as a possibility outright. Which is a truly frightening prospect. Of course, it would still take some serious political and social deterioration to end up in such a place - possibly unprecedented in the history of a liberal Western democracy. But as far as I am aware there has never been a liberal Western democracy as heavily armed as the United States. Ultimately a civil war, or really any kind of civil conflict, doesn´t require mass participation but rather depends on a small and determined faction committed to violence.If nothing else, it shows just how far the American faith in democracy has sunk.