Author Topic: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Jiminy Cricket

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 17, 2022, 05:50:20 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on August 17, 2022, 04:45:55 pm
Funny thing is with all this, it looks like the States is a frenetic mental place to live and work.

I've been plenty of times (Just on holiday) and always had a great time, have never had any trouble, every American I spoke to was absolutely sound and it always feels safe.

Have things changed in the last couple of years, but if you're a tourist are you still pretty safe if you're as cautious as you should be when you visit anywhere?

I suspect that as I go to places like San Francisco, Hawaii, New York, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and the like - they are used to tourists and like the money we bring in - are these big Trump voters (I Seem to remember that Florida is) and are most of the knobheads insular country bumpkins who still have a black and white TV and few teeth?
I liked living in America. And yes, they are generally a friendly bunch. But there is, of course, the world of difference between visiting somewhere as tourist and living there. Especially if disadvantaged (which I was not). I saw some pretty dreadful poverty when I lived there - people, for example, living in actual ramshackle shacks in the baking sun. There are plenty of areas in the US which look like third-world countries.

It is a strange, terrible and fantastic country. One of my favourite quotes is about America and poverty:
Quote
Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.

John Steinbeck
I think there is fair bit of truth to that about the American psyche.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Nobby Reserve

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 17, 2022, 06:18:26 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 17, 2022, 09:06:54 am
The Republican Party began it's change in about 2010, laying the foundations for someone like Trump to lead it.  Trump is just a figurehead - a representative of US nationalism, climate denial, racism etc.

When you have a political syetm such as the one in the US, and one of the two parties has been infiltrated in such a way, you are in very serious trouble!


Watching from afar, the drift seems to have been going on longer than that, but was largely simmering below the surface.

It was the Reagan-era Republicans who made overtures to the religious-right for electoral purposes (and that Reagan administration nudged the Republicans along the path of oppressive social policy)

That line of focus for the GOP diminished slightly at national level when Reagan was gone but, behind the scenes, more localised Republican groups were, through infiltration, moving further and further to the far-right. They were slowly winning seemingly low-ranking admin posts at local and state level, and in turn increasing their gerrymandering. That increased influence of the oppression-loving far-right then filtered through at national level again with GWB, who ran on a conservative ticket, railing against social liberalism, and some of the more fruitloop far-righters began to come to prominence.

The formation of the Tea Party seems to me to have been the real visible jolt forward, which married that anti-'big government' message with repressive and oppressive far-right positions on social issues like gay marriage and abortion. That was around the time when they began earnestly weaponising the primaries system.

The corrupt, orange shitbag tagged onto that, bringing in people like Bannon, who were already formulating ways of developing a cohesive tactical approach to building that malevolent coalition of voters.

Part of that was identifying that millions of Americans had been fucked-over by economic shifting sands brought about by mulinational globalisation, which had outsourced millions of [good quality] American jobs to sweatshop economies.

The final piece of the jigsaw was formulating smoke and mirrors rhetoric to convince as many of these people as possible that 1) the 'establishment' were responsible for the shittiness of their lives and the running-down of their former industrial towns; and 2) that Trump and the modern Repugs were apart from the 'establishment' and would change things for the better by making [oh, I can't be arsed saying it]

All bullshit, but it worked in 2016.

Just as similar lines of bullshit worked in the UK in 2016 and 2019.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 17, 2022, 07:25:22 pm
Quote from: TipTopKop on August 17, 2022, 02:54:23 pm
Well, keep looking at it in that reductive way and good luck finding the middle ground.

I've made my opinion on Trump quite clear and the Republicans by extension. There will always be a hardcrore element in there that can't be reached, but if you don't think more could be done (by both parties) to reach the middle ground where most Americans reside, then the next decade or more will be fun.
I think the points Corky made have gone right over your head mate. He's far from being reductive.
It's not as if the Democrats policies are far left and they are not hitting middle ground politics. They occupy the middle ground, the policies they battled to introduce in the last 12 months couldn't be any fairer for the entire society of the US.
I'm surprised you don't realise that. This current cohort of Republicans are as evil as you'll witness for a while.
Often the Dems can be accused of being a bit weak and less ruthless than the Republicans, but they can't be accused of not wanting to stray in to the middle ground.
oldfordie

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 17, 2022, 08:02:14 pm
Quote from: Linudden on August 17, 2022, 03:02:43 pm
The issue with Liz Cheney is that she couldn't read the room for what the hardcore conservative Wyoming voters wanted so it would've been a lot smarter for her to retire with the dignity intact at the end of this term rather than dealing with this. Doesn't matter how pro-life, pro-gun et cetera she is when she got the MAGA mob mad and failed to retire in time. Running in this primary was a waste of her time.
  :) I think Liz Cheney knew how Trump voters felt about her she must have lived it every day for the last few yrs, this wasn't about Republican policys, this was about standing up to Trumps lies, we should praise politicians who put everything on the line fighting tyrants.
She said she could of won her seat with a massive majority if she wished to do so but she refused to sell her soul to the devil by going along with the lie.

TipTopKop

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 17, 2022, 08:41:52 pm
Quote from: John C on August 17, 2022, 07:25:22 pm
I think the points Corky made have gone right over your head mate. He's far from being reductive.
It's not as if the Democrats policies are far left and they are not hitting middle ground politics. They occupy the middle ground, the policies they battled to introduce in the last 12 months couldn't be any fairer for the entire society of the US.
I'm surprised you don't realise that. This current cohort of Republicans are as evil as you'll witness for a while.
Often the Dems can be accused of being a bit weak and less ruthless than the Republicans, but they can't be accused of not wanting to stray in to the middle ground.
Sigh, I'm well aware of how evil elements of the Republican party are John, really don't need you point that out mate thanks. I'll also form my own opinion on matters, if that's ok.

If you think the issues of abortion or gun rights are what worries the average American at the moment, then you haven't been checking the polls.

Time and time again it's been shown that employment, inflation and student debt are the things most Americans struggle with and worry about.

Now you can be as patronising as you like, tell me I just don't get it, and as others have done, paint an 'us vs them' picture and say 50% of Americans are mental (more than 50% if you believe the Biden polls at the moment), and in turn I'll be really interested in where that line of thinking will lead to; what exactly is your aim? Talking real world here, not RAWK. Will you snap your finger like Thanos and make half the US disappear? or try to reach out to the voters, like those in W Virginia that voted for Biden but last year swung heavily for the Republicans?

It might be a waste of time trying to reach the extreme elements, no-one is saying appease them, but you won't get anywhere come the mid terms or the election with the average American who's worried about their job prospects or their rising bills, by constantly pointing fingers and sweeping everyone who disagrees with you, under one MAGA umbrella.

People will just get frustrated with the lack of opportunities, rising costs, vote them in, be let down by them, then vote the Dems back and round and round it goes and Americans will be worse off for it.

Biden has wiped out $32 billion in student loans so far, which is an immense achievement, but within minutes of the latest batch, Twitter and social media was full of people quoting the student debt at $1,928,259,163,696 asking what's going to happen in 2 weeks when the pause on the loans is set to end?

Biden has also signed the Tax-Climate Bill -which is another huge win- but this is a long term win, again, people need convincing of what they're going to do now about their bills and jobs. Giving them incentives about fitting solar panels is a good step forward, but more urgent action is needed.

I'm sorry if the above isn't combative enough for some on here, but this is RAWK where ideology perhaps rules over practicality. Biden's poll numbers are down not because of MAGAts or whatever hee-haw honky tonk pro gun/life theories they may have, whatever crackpot ideologies they come up with, they're not in charge.

The numbers are down because people need to feel certain about their pay cheques, about their bills, and if this administration can demonstrate to them that they have them in mind, then they'll vote for them with their feet.
Billy The Kid

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 17, 2022, 10:46:15 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on August 17, 2022, 05:50:20 pm
I liked living in America. And yes, they are generally a friendly bunch. But there is, of course, the world of difference between visiting somewhere as tourist and living there. Especially if disadvantaged (which I was not). I saw some pretty dreadful poverty when I lived there - people, for example, living in actual ramshackle shacks in the baking sun. There are plenty of areas in the US which look like third-world countries.

This is so true. I lived in New York for a number of years and still visit frequently. I remember taking the train from NYC down to Washington DC a few years back. I thought going from Manhattan to New Jersey was a contrast, but fuck me, the further south you go into Maryland and Pennsylvania, the more decrepit the scenery gets. I remember passing the outskirts of Philadelphia and seeing what looked like a giant deserted scrap yard filled with make shift tin shacks. People were actually living in them, like some sort of metal slum made from abandoned cars. Also saw a few people sleeping under bridges right next to the train tracks, some of them stood around make shift fires in oil drums trying to keep warm. It was actually pretty disturbing to look at. There was also quite a few deserted farm yards and towns you wouldn't see in horror movies. Make no mistake, outside of the main cities, there are parts of that country that are absolutely third world and below   
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 04:49:31 am
The fetishization of the big city and the degradation of those outside of it is truly fascinating to watch, from my vantage point.
skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 06:25:39 am
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 18, 2022, 04:49:31 am
The fetishization of the big city and the degradation of those outside of it is truly fascinating to watch, from my vantage point.

Fetishization is such a strange term. Theres a reason why companies are headquartered in or near cities and cities are more expensive.  If you believe in capitalism or supply and demand (and I know you do), why would this be a fetish?  Its just what it is.

There used to be a lot more geographically dependent jobs like at paper mills that needed major locations near rivers, forests, etc that obviously cant just be in the cities or suburbs.  The services industries can be located in cities and metro areas.

America has become more urban and states like Texas are at the forefront of it.  75% of Texans live in 6 Metro areas. More than half of them live in cities themselves that have 100k+ people (not the metro areas, just the cities themselves).

If only those damn Yankees Texans didnt fetishize cities.  Dont they know theyre contributing to the degradation of those outside it?
AndyInVA

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 10:53:59 am
Quote from: Billy The Kid on August 17, 2022, 10:46:15 pm
This is so true. I lived in New York for a number of years and still visit frequently. I remember taking the train from NYC down to Washington DC a few years back. I thought going from Manhattan to New Jersey was a contrast, but fuck me, the further south you go into Maryland and Pennsylvania, the more decrepit the scenery gets. I remember passing the outskirts of Philadelphia and seeing what looked like a giant deserted scrap yard filled with make shift tin shacks. People were actually living in them, like some sort of metal slum made from abandoned cars. Also saw a few people sleeping under bridges right next to the train tracks, some of them stood around make shift fires in oil drums trying to keep warm. It was actually pretty disturbing to look at. There was also quite a few deserted farm yards and towns you wouldn't see in horror movies. Make no mistake, outside of the main cities, there are parts of that country that are absolutely third world and below   

I was pretty staggered to at what I saw. Further South in Louisiana, people still live in these old slave cabins that basically look like wooden sheds lined up along the side of the road. West Virginia also has regions that are staggeringly poor as jobs have moved from a rural to more urban regions. When these people hear a politician say he will spend money in the US and not give money away overseas this basic 'America First' policy resonates with the a certain portion of the population. They then tune out everything else and just support that one mantra.
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 11:23:11 am
Quote from: AndyInVA on August 18, 2022, 10:53:59 am
I was pretty staggered to at what I saw. Further South in Louisiana, people still live in these old slave cabins that basically look like wooden sheds lined up along the side of the road. West Virginia also has regions that are staggeringly poor as jobs have moved from a rural to more urban regions. When these people hear a politician say he will spend money in the US and not give money away overseas this basic 'America First' policy resonates with the a certain portion of the population. They then tune out everything else and just support that one mantra.

Nearly 80% of people in Louisiana were born in Louisiana. It's not that their citizens don't want to leave, it's because no one wants to move to a state frequently ranked low among the U.S. in terms of health, education, development, and high in measures of poverty. In 2018, Louisiana was ranked as the least healthy state in the country, with high levels of drug-related deaths and excessive alcohol consumption, while it has had the highest homicide rate in the United States since at least the 1990s.
Indomitable_Carp

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 12:40:38 pm
I´ll throw my hat in the ring and say I was also shocked by the amount of homeless people I saw in San Francisco, and this was around 2005/2006 before it became completely unaffordable. I think it was outside the town hall or some other civic building, and there must have been about 500 homeless people all sat out in the sun or pushing around shopping trolleys. I have been to a lot of poorer countries in Asia and South America, and seen some pretty shocking stuff in terms of living conditions, but what you don´t see are so many people without any kind of shelter at all.

The other thing that also surprised us was how open people were about economic differences. We were getting the bus in San Francisco towards town, and went to get off at a stop to walk the reaminder, when two white people in suits told us very loudly in a way the whole bus could hear- "Oh don´t get off here, this is a bad neighbourhood" - in front of (mainly black) people getting on and off the bus who clearly lived there. We appreciated the advice (maybe it wasn´t a great place for a family of white British tourists to be wandering around) but not the lack of decorum!
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 12:42:34 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 18, 2022, 04:49:31 am
The fetishization of the big city and the degradation of those outside of it is truly fascinating to watch, from my vantage point.

Just a quick question, are people still over reacting? I mean they've now done away with abortion as a right and forcing 10 yr olds and 16yr olds to have children, and probably gonna go after gay marriage and then voting right? So just wondering when people should be over reacting accordingly?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 04:16:20 pm
Quote from: Chakan on August 18, 2022, 12:42:34 pm
Just a quick question, are people still over reacting? I mean they've now done away with abortion as a right and forcing 10 yr olds and 16yr olds to have children, and probably gonna go after gay marriage and then voting right? So just wondering when people should be over reacting accordingly?

Not only that,the c*nts are using "not mature enough to decide" as a reason for not allowing the abortion.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 04:22:23 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 18, 2022, 04:49:31 am
The fetishization of the big city and the degradation of those outside of it is truly fascinating to watch, from my vantage point.

What an odd thing to say.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 04:30:31 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on August 18, 2022, 04:22:23 pm
What an odd thing to say.

Not really,he lives on top of a mountain.
Lone Star Red

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 04:33:00 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on August 18, 2022, 06:25:39 am
Fetishization is such a strange term. Theres a reason why companies are headquartered in or near cities and cities are more expensive.  If you believe in capitalism or supply and demand (and I know you do), why would this be a fetish?  Its just what it is.

There used to be a lot more geographically dependent jobs like at paper mills that needed major locations near rivers, forests, etc that obviously cant just be in the cities or suburbs.  The services industries can be located in cities and metro areas.

America has become more urban and states like Texas are at the forefront of it.  75% of Texans live in 6 Metro areas. More than half of them live in cities themselves that have 100k+ people (not the metro areas, just the cities themselves).

If only those damn Yankees Texans didnt fetishize cities.  Dont they know theyre contributing to the degradation of those outside it?

 ;D

Way to wildly miss my point and attempt to offer a U.S. history lesson that I learned in the fourth grade.

Im not talking about the shift of people from the mills to the urban areas thats been happening for a long time now. Im talking about the view that many seem to portray on here with holding cities and the people who live there in high regard (and often quick to gloss over the many drawbacks) while being quick to shit on those who don't (especially if they're south of the Mason-Dixon line and somewhere in the middle of the country). There's assholes in the cities, the suburbs and the rural parts of this country and there's areas to avoid in the cities, suburbs and rural parts of this country too.

And lastly, well aware of Texass demographics, probably more so than just about anyone else on this site, but I appreciate your quickly Googled factoids.   ;)
SOHC

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 04:59:33 pm
In anticipation for whenever journalist Matt Taibbi releases his new book about the massive wealth grab during the "Cares Act", I went back and read some of his 2010 book "Griftopia" and a quote about the Tea Party made me laugh as it applies to the current Trump lot (which are probably largely the same group).

"One of the key psychological characteristics of the Tea Party is its oxymoronic love of authority figures coupled with a narcissistic celebration of its own "revolutionary" defiance. It's this psychic weakness that allows this segment of the population to be manipulated by the likes of Sarah Palin and Glenn Beck. The advantage is that their willingness to take orders has allowed them to organize effectively (try getting one hundred progressives at a meeting focused on anything)."

skipper757

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 05:04:00 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 18, 2022, 04:33:00 pm
;D

Way to wildly miss my point and attempt to offer a U.S. history lesson that I learned in the fourth grade.

I’m not talking about the shift of people from the mills to the urban areas that’s been happening for a long time now. I’m talking about the view that many seem to portray on here with holding cities and the people who live there in high regard (and often quick to gloss over the many drawbacks) while being quick to shit on those who don't (especially if they're south of the Mason-Dixon line and somewhere in the middle of the country). There's assholes in the cities, the suburbs and the rural parts of this country and there's areas to avoid in the cities, suburbs and rural parts of this country too.

And lastly, well aware of Texas’s demographics, probably more so than just about anyone else on this site, but I appreciate your quickly Googled factoids.   ;)


 ;D

Way to wildly miss a point.  Appreciate your riposte.

America is extremely urbanized.  That is my point.  Seems like Americans all around love cities and their suburbs and benefits.  It isn't Rawkites that hold cities in high regard.  It's Americans.

By the way, I love how you don't address Texas' demographics point.  You keep mentioning cities, suburbs, and rural areas as equals when the vast majority of Texans love cities/suburbs and avoid rural areas.  Funny that.   ;)

It's just such a funny "devil's advocate" contrarian viewpoints.

"There are good and bad people everywhere, and there are good and bad points of everywhere.  And cities have drawbacks."  Meanwhile, America has like an 83% urbanization rate.  Texas is even higher.

"Stop fetishize cities Rawk."  Meanwhile, Americans all around love cities and their benefits.  From Republicans to Libertarians to Democrats to whoever, they all love living near cities or making money near them.
Corkboy

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 18, 2022, 05:10:12 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August 18, 2022, 04:33:00 pm
Im talking about the view that many seem to portray on here with holding cities and the people who live there in high regard (and often quick to gloss over the many drawbacks) while being quick to shit on those who don't (especially if they're south of the Mason-Dixon line and somewhere in the middle of the country). There's assholes in the cities, the suburbs and the rural parts of this country and there's areas to avoid in the cities, suburbs and rural parts of this country too.

I usually read the posts on this thread and I don't see what you're seeing. What I see, perhaps, is rural people being shat on for being fundamentalist Trump supporting shitheads. I don't think anyone is saying they're like that *because* they are rural. Maybe they are, I don't know. It's simply a fact that rural Americans tend to vote more for the worst people in your political world.

Now, you live among these folks and maybe you see that kind of generalisation as unkind or unfair but unfortunately, it's based on facts. I expect that if I were to visit rural Texas, I would probably find the people there to be kind, helpful and hospitable. But then I would remember that they are also probably people who love Trump and everything he stands for. And then I would get the fuck out of there.

To that extent, Trump is a good measure of your fellow Americans. They may well come across as kind and decent but if they vote for Trump, they're neither. They're either stupid or assholes, or stupid assholes. It's not our fault there are more of them in the south and in rural areas.
KillieRed

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 19, 2022, 08:54:09 am

At the end of the day Trump has allowed not only the far right extremists, who don`t believe in social progress or multi-culturalism, to slither out from under their rocks on the margins of society into the light of the mainstream; he has also allowed what Nixon would erroneously call "the silent majority" of normal folks to be the worst version of themselves in public places. He wants them to be like him and the MAGA Cult has grasped the opportunity with both hands. They know they`ve been conned, but they want to believe that his snake oil works because in their hearts they think, as he does, that everyone cheats and lies and is corrupt. They talk about the erosion of their freedoms like the ability to speak freely (!), but what they really mean is they want to air their grievances and say whatever they want without the fear of consequences when they overstep the mark.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 19, 2022, 03:49:28 pm
Quote from: Corkboy on August 18, 2022, 05:10:12 pm
I usually read the posts on this thread and I don't see what you're seeing. What I see, perhaps, is rural people being shat on for being fundamentalist Trump supporting shitheads. I don't think anyone is saying they're like that *because* they are rural. Maybe they are, I don't know. It's simply a fact that rural Americans tend to vote more for the worst people in your political world.

Now, you live among these folks and maybe you see that kind of generalisation as unkind or unfair but unfortunately, it's based on facts. I expect that if I were to visit rural Texas, I would probably find the people there to be kind, helpful and hospitable. But then I would remember that they are also probably people who love Trump and everything he stands for. And then I would get the fuck out of there.

To that extent, Trump is a good measure of your fellow Americans. They may well come across as kind and decent but if they vote for Trump, they're neither. They're either stupid or assholes, or stupid assholes. It's not our fault there are more of them in the south and in rural areas.


Fucking right.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2022, 05:02:58 pm
Have people seen the vid of the Arkansas cops beating on a dude? Is there a "This weeks cop beating/shooting and fucking up folks"thread?ACAB.
Chakan

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2022, 05:05:22 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August 22, 2022, 05:02:58 pm
Have people seen the vid of the Arkansas cops beating on a dude? Is there a "This weeks cop beating/shooting and fucking up folks"thread?ACAB.

Yup 3 of them just going to town on some poor guy they arrested. I'm sure they'll get a nice slap on the wrist and be sent for sensitivity training.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 22, 2022, 05:14:10 pm
Video's here

https://twitter.com/MitchellMcCoy/status/1561474959347970048


Hes facing battery, assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and terroristic act charges.


c*nts.
John C

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 23, 2022, 10:22:54 pm
This annoyed the fuck out of me hearing this this morning (and most of us were already in a bad mood).
The headline says low-profile but he has massive influence over the selection of right-wing judges.


An Unusual $1.6 Billion Donation Bolsters Conservatives
A low-profile Republican financier donated his company to a new group run by the influential operative Leonard A. Leo.


WASHINGTON  A new conservative nonprofit group scored a $1.6 billion windfall last year via a little-known donor  an extraordinary sum that could give Republicans and their causes a huge financial boost ahead of the midterms, and for years to come.

The source of the money was Barre Seid, an electronics manufacturing mogul, and the donation is among the largest  if not the largest  single contributions ever made to a politically focused nonprofit. The beneficiary is a new political group controlled by Leonard A. Leo, an activist who has used his connections to Republican donors and politicians to help engineer the conservative dominance of the Supreme Court and to finance battles over abortion rights, voting rules and climate change policy.

This windfall will help cement Mr. Leos status as a kingmaker in conservative big money politics. It could also give conservatives an advantage in a type of difficult-to-trace spending that shapes elections and political fights.

The cash infusion was arranged through an unusual series of transactions that appear to have avoided tax liabilities. It originated with Mr. Seid, a longtime conservative donor who made a fortune as the chairman and chief executive of an electrical device manufacturing company in Chicago now known as Tripp Lite.

Rather than merely giving cash, Mr. Seid donated 100 percent of the shares of Tripp Lite to Mr. Leos nonprofit group before the company was sold to an Irish conglomerate for $1.65 billion, according to tax records provided to The New York Times, corporate filings and a person with knowledge of the matter.

The nonprofit, called the Marble Freedom Trust, then received all of the proceeds from the sale, in a transaction that appears to have been structured to allow the nonprofit group and Mr. Seid to avoid paying taxes on the proceeds.

For perspective, the $1.6 billion that the Marble trust reaped from the sale is slightly more than the total of $1.5 billion spent in 2020 by 15 of the most politically active nonprofit organizations that generally align with Democrats, according to an analysis by The Times. That spending, which Democrats embraced to aid the campaigns of Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his allies in Congress, dwarfed the roughly $900 million spent by a comparable sample of 15 of the most politically active groups aligned with the Republican Party.

The Marble Freedom Trust could help conservatives level the playing field  if not surpass the left  in such nonprofit spending, which is commonly referred to as dark money because the groups involved can raise and spend unlimited sums on politics while revealing little about where they got the money or how they spent it.

In a statement, Mr. Leo cited some of the lefts biggest donors and an advisory firm that helps manage the nonprofit groups they fund.

Its high time for the conservative movement to be among the ranks of George Soros, Hansjörg Wyss, Arabella Advisors and other left-wing philanthropists, going toe-to-toe in the fight to defend our constitution and its ideals, Mr. Leo said. Mr. Seid and an associate did not respond to messages seeking comment.

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/08/22/us/politics/republican-dark-money.html
rafathegaffa83

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:28:54 am
Have to admit the White House Twitter account bringing the receipts for all the GOP officials moaning about student debt relief who had hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in PPP loans forgiven is fucking hilarious
BarryCrocker

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 03:56:56 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:28:54 am
Have to admit the White House Twitter account bringing the receipts for all the GOP officials moaning about student debt relief who had hundreds of thousands, if not millions, in PPP loans forgiven is fucking hilarious

That's savage.
