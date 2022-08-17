I think the points Corky made have gone right over your head mate. He's far from being reductive.

It's not as if the Democrats policies are far left and they are not hitting middle ground politics. They occupy the middle ground, the policies they battled to introduce in the last 12 months couldn't be any fairer for the entire society of the US.

I'm surprised you don't realise that. This current cohort of Republicans are as evil as you'll witness for a while.

Often the Dems can be accused of being a bit weak and less ruthless than the Republicans, but they can't be accused of not wanting to stray in to the middle ground.

Sigh, I'm well aware of how evil elements of the Republican party are John, really don't need you point that out mate thanks. I'll also form my own opinion on matters, if that's ok.If you think the issues of abortion or gun rights are what worries the average American at the moment, then you haven't been checking the polls.Time and time again it's been shown that employment, inflation and student debt are the things most Americans struggle with and worry about.Now you can be as patronising as you like, tell me I just don't get it, and as others have done, paint an 'us vs them' picture and say 50% of Americans are mental (more than 50% if you believe the Biden polls at the moment), and in turn I'll be really interested in where that line of thinking will lead to; what exactly is your aim? Talking real world here, not RAWK. Will you snap your finger like Thanos and make half the US disappear? or try to reach out to the voters, like those in W Virginia that voted for Biden but last year swung heavily for the Republicans?It might be a waste of time trying to reach the extreme elements, no-one is saying appease them, but you won't get anywhere come the mid terms or the election with the average American who's worried about their job prospects or their rising bills, by constantly pointing fingers and sweeping everyone who disagrees with you, under one MAGA umbrella.People will just get frustrated with the lack of opportunities, rising costs, vote them in, be let down by them, then vote the Dems back and round and round it goes and Americans will be worse off for it.Biden has wiped out $32 billion in student loans so far, which is an immense achievement, but within minutes of the latest batch, Twitter and social media was full of people quoting the student debt at $1,928,259,163,696 asking what's going to happen in 2 weeks when the pause on the loans is set to end?Biden has also signed the Tax-Climate Bill -which is another huge win- but this is a long term win, again, people need convincing of what they're going to do now about their bills and jobs. Giving them incentives about fitting solar panels is a good step forward, but more urgent action is needed.I'm sorry if the above isn't combative enough for some on here, but this is RAWK where ideology perhaps rules over practicality. Biden's poll numbers are down not because of MAGAts or whatever hee-haw honky tonk pro gun/life theories they may have, whatever crackpot ideologies they come up with, they're not in charge.The numbers are down because people need to feel certain about their pay cheques, about their bills, and if this administration can demonstrate to them that they have them in mind, then they'll vote for them with their feet.