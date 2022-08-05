« previous next »
The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 5, 2022, 07:41:49 pm
Quote from: dalarr on August  5, 2022, 08:43:23 am
Maybe, just maybe, the police officers on duty were well trained and recognized that opening fire on protesters would have made the situation even worse. I dont think it had anything to do with race, this time. Not every single American police officer is a racist, homicidal maniac.
Some officers have said that and I believe them but would the capital building have been left so undefended if they knew the demonstrators would be black. completely different ball game, we might have seen a different reaction, how it was their sworn duty to defend the Capital building.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 5, 2022, 10:44:30 pm
Dread to think what might have happened if more of these so-called protestors had been armed, as Trump wished them to be.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 9, 2022, 05:27:34 pm
Trying to make a smart arsed comment but jesus fucking christ some kinda stupid.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/tim-scott-52-weeks-abortion_n_62f16046e4b0c550161c79ba
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 9, 2022, 05:51:53 pm
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 9, 2022, 06:03:56 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  9, 2022, 05:27:34 pm
Trying to make a smart arsed comment but jesus fucking christ some kinda stupid.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/tim-scott-52-weeks-abortion_n_62f16046e4b0c550161c79ba

Was he talking about hippopotamuses or elephants or some other creatures with long gestation periods?

Or is he just congenitally stupid?
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 10, 2022, 04:31:51 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  9, 2022, 05:27:34 pm
Trying to make a smart arsed comment but jesus fucking christ some kinda stupid.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/tim-scott-52-weeks-abortion_n_62f16046e4b0c550161c79ba


He'd give Dorries a run for her money.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
August 10, 2022, 09:59:58 pm
Quote
So it turns out the "Based Mike Lee" twitter account is actually Mike Lee's personal account, per
@sltrib
 

This means a sitting US senator has, likely for the first time ever, claimed to be "bussin"



https://sltrib.com/news/politics/2022/08/09/what-utahs-members-congress-are/

https://twitter.com/sambrodey/status/1557378600839553024?s=20&t=S1gT7de5sM1LD47Ue3Ys1g

The people running this country are the dumbest in the world.  :lmao
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:15:58 am
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-queen-canada-orders-followers-arrest-ontario-police-officers-1733084

A group of sovereign citizens/Qanon types who believe that the Canadian government was overthrown a few years ago, and the country is now led by a small woman named Queen Romana Didulo, today decided to go and perform citizens' arrests on an entire police station in Canada. This was apparently instigated by one of her followers with a grudge, but she amplified his message and commanded as many of her followers as possible to head there, promising that her special forces would be along to take the police into custody. In a surprise twist, she even turned up herself in the RV she bought with donations, though I didn't see any footage of her leaving it.

For a few hours, the police just ignored them, until a couple of them (including the grudgebearer) wandered into a restricted area by a side door, at which point they were promptly arrested. This kicked off ugly scenes, as followers (including one wearing a shirt saying "Show Love") spewed vitriol into the faces of officers forming a cordon around the arrested men.

You can see some footage of the later part here (the noble Queen herself saw the fracas and quickly got her inner circle away from it all).

https://twitter.com/CarymaRules/status/1558548020337197056

This is Canada, not the US. Romana Didulo's lunatics are their own special breed who take in Qanon and Covid denial etc, I don't usually see much about their opinion on Trump (in fact, they've recently taken to posting about the US government falling, and a new 'King David Carlson' taking power there). But this is the level of crazy that's out there, and what they're willing to do - based on nothing more than deranged internet celebrities ramping up their hysteria.

Oh, and if you're a Romana follower concerned about the arrested men, don't be. A cloaked spaceship stopped over the top of the police station at her request and is dealing with things (yes, that's a real claim she made on Telegram. No, it doesn't seem to dissuade her followers).

Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 12:46:23 am
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:15:58 am
https://www.newsweek.com/qanon-queen-canada-orders-followers-arrest-ontario-police-officers-1733084
Perhaps there will come a time when the public will require lessons and be licensed to access the Internet. Clearly, some people are just too ill-equipped to handle it. Or, perhaps, we need to define this behaviour as a mental illness.
Re: The state Of The States. How Has America Got To Now?
Today at 02:21:08 am
Quote
Marjorie Taylor Greene believes generating electricity from wind turbines and solar panels will result in the loss of air conditioning and home appliances.

Greene: I like the lights on. I want to stay up later at night. I dont want to have to go to bed when the sun sets.

How does one even begin to deal with this level of stupid?
